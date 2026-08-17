Vancouver Rise Sign Defensive Reinforcements as Chantelle Swaby and Kaela Hansen Bolster Squad for Crucial Halifax Playoff Push

Vancouver Rise have completed the signings of defenders Chantelle Swaby from Leicester City and Kaela Hansen from AFC Toronto, securing defensive depth ahead of their crucial Halifax Tides matchup as the Northern Super League defending champions pursue playoff qualification.

The dual recruitment represents strategic defensive reinforcement supporting their intensified playoff campaign push, with both arrivals bringing established competitive credentials and immediate contribution capability.

We can confirm that Hannah Cain, Chantelle Swaby and Rosella Ayane will depart the Club after the expiry of their contracts.



We thank all three for their efforts and wish them the best of luck for their future careers 💙



📝 https://t.co/L4vL6RlL47 pic.twitter.com/wZM06UhyXO — LCFC Women (@LCFC_Women) June 1, 2026

Swaby’s established elite-level experience accumulated across the National Women’s Soccer League, Scottish Women’s Premier League and France’s top division combines with Hansen’s hometown return establishing balanced recruitment philosophy supporting Vancouver’s competitive revival during their playoff-chase final stretch.

Welcome to Rise FC, Chantelle 💚⁣



Vancouver Rise FC have signed Jamaican international defender Chantelle Swaby. Swaby joins Rise FC from Leicester City, bringing WSL, NWSL and World Cup experience.



📰 | https://t.co/7333FkVKdb pic.twitter.com/PCqkoZW2pm — Vancouver Rise FC (@VancouverRiseFC) August 13, 2026

Established Defender Brings Elite Experience and Leadership Stability

Swaby’s 28 year old profile combined with her multi-continent competitive experience establishes her as proven performer capable of providing immediate defensive leadership within high-pressure playoff competition. Her emphasis upon calmness and vocal leadership from the back line suggests she brings genuine influence extending beyond purely defensive mechanics, validating head coach Anja Heiner-Moller’s assessment of her “confidence” and important attribute contribution.

Welcome to Swangard, Chantelle 🫶🏟️ pic.twitter.com/xxPiI5TWhq — Vancouver Rise FC (@VancouverRiseFC) August 16, 2026

The Jamaican international’s accumulated experience across multiple elite leagues establishes credible foundation for immediate meaningful contribution during Vancouver’s crucial playoff push phase.

Hansen Homecoming Provides Emotional and Competitive Motivation

Hansen’s return to her native British Columbia following her AFC Toronto tenure represents genuine homecoming opportunity combining personal and professional satisfaction elements. Her emphasis upon playing “in front of a home crowd” and proximity to family suggests authentic emotional investment transcending purely competitive arrangements, indicating genuine commitment supporting her contribution quality.

Congrats to Kaela Hansen for making her Rise FC debut last night vs Halifax 👏 pic.twitter.com/tNF6mrGtT5 — Vancouver Rise FC (@VancouverRiseFC) August 16, 2026

That homecoming motivation combined with Heiner-Moller’s assessment of her bravery on the ball and stylistic fit suggests optimal conditions for accelerated integration and meaningful contribution.

Rise FC fans say hi to our newest signing, Chantelle! ⬇️☀️ pic.twitter.com/i3gDaHSDma — Vancouver Rise FC (@VancouverRiseFC) August 14, 2026

This recruitment feels strategically important for Vancouver’s playoff destiny. Rather than relying exclusively upon established performers, they invest in experienced defensive talent bringing proven elite-level capability combined with immediate integration foundation.

Come see Kaela in Rise FC colours for the first time tomorrow at Swangard 💚🏟️ pic.twitter.com/mRidIu0CsW — Vancouver Rise FC (@VancouverRiseFC) August 14, 2026

Swaby and Hansen’s defensive expertise combined with their complementary profiles should provide valuable reinforcement supporting Vancouver’s desperate playoff qualification push during their final championship season stretch.

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