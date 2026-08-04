Charlton Athletic Women Confirm Arsenal Pre-Season Friendly as Final Preparation Before Liverpool League Opener

Charlton Athletic Women have confirmed their final pre-season fixture against Arsenal Women at Meadow Park on Wednesday, August 26, at 7 pm BST, providing elite opposition testing ahead of their inaugural Women’s Super League campaign.

The friendly represents crucial preparation opportunity enabling Charlton to assess their competitive readiness against established championship-level opposition immediately before their domestic campaign commences.

We are pleased to announce another pre-season fixture as we face off against Arsenal on Wednesday, August 26th, at Meadow Park (7 pm BST)



Ticket information for the trip to Meadow Park will be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/Owum2FbKl4 — Charlton Athletic Women (@CAFCWomen) August 3, 2026

Charlton’s Women’s Super League debut begins the following week against Liverpool at The Valley on Sunday September 6, establishing their first competitive fixture as newly promoted club enters elite-level football. That compressed pre-season schedule provides limited preparation timeframe for Karen Hills’ squad to implement tactical philosophies whilst integrating their summer recruitment additions.

Arsenal Provide Elite Preparation Benchmark

Arsenal’s Meadow Park venue provides familiar Arsenal Women home environment, enabling the Gunners to utilise their established training and match-day infrastructure whilst testing Charlton’s competitive foundation. That fixture represents genuine championship-level testing opportunity essential for newly promoted teams requiring clear perception regarding their competitive standing against established elite performers.

Preparation for 2026/27 is underway… 💪



Two pre-season fixtures will see us return to Mangata Developments Stadium in late August 👇 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) August 3, 2026

The pre-season arrangement appears deliberately scheduled to provide maximum preparation value immediately preceding Charlton’s genuine league campaign commencement.

Season Ticket Availability Enables Fan Engagement

Charlton have confirmed fixed season ticket pricing at £80 for their inaugural Women’s Super League campaign, providing supporters accessible pricing structure supporting consistent matchday attendance throughout their championship journey. That affordable pricing suggests deliberate fan engagement strategy supporting community investment in their historic league elevation.

Training arrivals 👋#cafc — Charlton Athletic Women (@CAFCWomen) August 4, 2026

This fixture schedule feels strategically important for Charlton’s competitive foundation. Rather than purely ceremonial pre-season preparation, the Arsenal friendly provides elite testing enabling Hill’s assessment of her squad’s genuine competitive readiness.

That structured approach combined with accessible season ticket pricing suggests genuine commitment toward supporting their Women’s Super League establishment through comprehensive fan engagement and competitive preparation.

Also read: Wales Duo Olivia Francis and Ellen Jones Join Wolves Following Promotion to Women’s Super League 2