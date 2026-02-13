Charlton Athletic Women Launch New Monthly Show as High Flying WSL2 Leaders Sitting Five Points Clear Unveil Dedicated Programme Hosted by Charlotte Richardson

The club is delighted to announce the launch of a brand new monthly show dedicated to the high flying Charlton Athletic Women. Hosted by CharltonTV favourite Charlotte Richardson, the programme will bring supporters closer to the squad than ever before.

Each episode will feature exclusive interviews with players, behind the scenes insights, and special guest appearances as the panel looks back on recent performances and casts an eye ahead to the challenges to come. This is smart thinking from Charlton, who are capitalizing on their excellent form by engaging supporters with fresh content.

Show Arrives at an Exciting Time

The show arrives at an exciting time for the Addicks, with Charlton Athletic Women sitting five points clear at the top of Barclays Women’s Super League 2 and currently enjoying an extraordinary 25 game unbeaten run. Club captain Kiera Skeels and assistant manager Charlie Cave will join Richardson for the debut episode, sharing their thoughts on the season so far.

The first show is set to air on Friday at 5 pm GMT, building excitement ahead of the visit of Durham to The Valley on Sunday. Richardson said, “We’re incredibly proud to launch this new show, which gives us the chance to shine a spotlight on our talented, record breaking team pushing for promotion to the top tier of the women’s game.”

Ownership Passionate About Women’s Team

The club’s Chief Financial and Operations Officer, Ed Warrick, added, “It’s really exciting to launch this new show and bring fans closer to Charlton Athletic Women. We’re deeply proud at every level of our club of our women’s team, and it’s a part of Charlton about which our ownership and Board are particularly passionate.”

The show will be available on the Charlton Athletic Women’s team YouTube channel. The Addicks host Durham at The Valley on Sunday with kick off at 12 pm GMT.

