Charlton Athletic Women Launch New Monthly Show as High Flying WSL2 Leaders Sitting Five Points Clear Unveil Dedicated Programme Hosted by Charlotte Richardson
The club is delighted to announce the launch of a brand new monthly show dedicated to the high flying Charlton Athletic Women. Hosted by CharltonTV favourite Charlotte Richardson, the programme will bring supporters closer to the squad than ever before.
Each episode will feature exclusive interviews with players, behind the scenes insights, and special guest appearances as the panel looks back on recent performances and casts an eye ahead to the challenges to come. This is smart thinking from Charlton, who are capitalizing on their excellent form by engaging supporters with fresh content.
Show Arrives at an Exciting Time
The show arrives at an exciting time for the Addicks, with Charlton Athletic Women sitting five points clear at the top of Barclays Women’s Super League 2 and currently enjoying an extraordinary 25 game unbeaten run. Club captain Kiera Skeels and assistant manager Charlie Cave will join Richardson for the debut episode, sharing their thoughts on the season so far.
The first show is set to air on Friday at 5 pm GMT, building excitement ahead of the visit of Durham to The Valley on Sunday. Richardson said, “We’re incredibly proud to launch this new show, which gives us the chance to shine a spotlight on our talented, record breaking team pushing for promotion to the top tier of the women’s game.”
Ownership Passionate About Women’s Team
The club’s Chief Financial and Operations Officer, Ed Warrick, added, “It’s really exciting to launch this new show and bring fans closer to Charlton Athletic Women. We’re deeply proud at every level of our club of our women’s team, and it’s a part of Charlton about which our ownership and Board are particularly passionate.”
The show will be available on the Charlton Athletic Women’s team YouTube channel. The Addicks host Durham at The Valley on Sunday with kick off at 12 pm GMT.
Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid Women vs. Manchester United Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Manchester United Women travel to the Spanish capital for Thursday’s Women’s Champions League knockout phase playoff clash against Atletico Madrid Women. Both teams will be desperate to claim a first leg advantage ahead of next week’s return leg, with Bayern Munich waiting in the quarter finals for the winner of this tie.
Atletico were unconvincing in the league phase, but they ultimately did enough to secure an 11th place finish. The Spanish side won two of their opening four matches before losing back to back games against Man United and Juventus. They claimed a crucial 4-0 victory against Twente but mustered just one point from their final two matches.
Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Thursday, February 12, 2026.
Venue: Centro Deportivo Wanda, Alcalá de Henares, Spain
TV: Disney+
New Manager Jose Herrera Seeks Turnaround
Atleti will enter the knockout rounds with a new manager after Jose Herrera was appointed head coach following the dismissal of Victor Martin, who failed to win any of his final 10 matches in regulation time. Herrera has overseen an upturn in fortunes with a 4-1 Copa de la Reina quarter final victory and a 1-0 away win over Levante at the weekend.
The Atleti boss faces a much tougher task on Thursday, especially as the hosts are yet to win a home game in the UWCL main draw this season. This is frankly concerning for a club of Atletico’s stature heading into such a crucial tie.
United Riding Nine Game Unbeaten Run
Marc Skinner’s side should carry significant momentum into Thursday’s first leg, having put together a nine game unbeaten run since losing 3-0 at home to Lyon in December. Man United have won each of their last five competitive matches, including a 2-0 win over Leicester at the weekend.
Ella Toone and Leah Galton remain unavailable due to hip and back injuries, respectively.
Predicted Lineups
Atlético Madrid (4-3-3): Gallardo; Alexia, Lloris, Lauren, Menayo; Fiamma, Boe Risa, Bartel; Sarriegi, Jensen, Medina
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Tullis-Joyce; Riviere, Le Tissier, Janssen, Sandberg; Zigiotti Olme, Miyazawa; Malard, Park, Rolfo; Terland
Juventus
Wolfsburg WFC vs. Juventus WFC: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Wolfsburg face defending Serie A champions Juventus in the playoff stage of the Women’s Champions League on Thursday evening. The first leg will be played at the AOK Stadion before the return fixture in Turin next midweek, with the winners progressing to the quarter finals.
The Frauen Bundesliga side has only played one competitive match in 2026, with weather conditions leading to postponements of two encounters, including last weekend’s matchday 17 fixture away at Werder Bremen. Stephan Lerch’s side is currently second in the league standings with 12 wins from their 15 games.
Kick-off: 17:45 UTC, February 12, 2026
Venue: AOK Stadion, Wolfsburg
TV: DAZN
Beerensteyn Returns to Face Former Club
Lineth Beerensteyn, who is the top scorer for She Wolves this season with 13 goals in all competitions, will play against the club she spent two seasons with after leaving Bayern in 2022. This adds genuine spice to the encounter, with the Dutch international eager to prove a point against her former employers.
In Europe, Wolfsburg started their campaign with a couple of wins, but losing the final league phase games to Real Madrid and Chelsea led them to enter the playoff round instead of automatic qualification to the quarter finals. This is frankly disappointing for a club of Wolfsburg’s stature.
Juventus Riding High After Five Straight Wins
Since losing 2-1 to Inter, Massimiliano Canzi’s team won each of their last five games in all competitions. Paulina Krumbiegel will return to her home country after the German international finally scored her first Serie A goal of the season in Saturday’s 2-0 win in Como.
Defender Camilla Kuver will be unavailable after a minor knee injury against Koln.
Predicted Lineups
Wolfsburg (4-2-3-1): Johannes; Linder, Kleinherne, Wedemeyer, Pujols; Minge, Peddemors; Huth, Popp, Bussy; Beerensteyn
Juventus (4-3-3): de Jong; Calligaris, Harviken, Kullberg, Carbonell; Walti, Schatzer; Bonansea; Pinto, Beccari, Girelli
Could Anna Powell, Barry John’s Granddaughter, Play for Wales After Gwalia United Move?
To rugby fans, Barry John was The King. To Gwalia United’s Anna Powell, he was the grandfather in Wales who used to play rugby. Powell was born and raised in Australia but has moved home to Wales as she bids to live her dream of playing football in the Women’s Super League.
The 20 year old listened to tales of John’s rugby exploits while growing up in Fremantle, Perth. But having crossed the globe to join Gwalia last month, Powell is learning things each day about John, the former Wales fly half who died in 2024 and will be long remembered as one of the greatest players his sport has seen.
Blown Away by Legacy of The King
“My mum would tell us stories about him. When we were young, we’d be like yeah, OK, that seems pretty cool. But over here, I have been blown away by the legacy he has. It’s almost like he is still with us in a way because his name continues to be brought up,” Powell said.
This is absolutely fascinating, with Powell only now truly understanding the magnitude of her grandfather’s achievements. Powell’s parents are Lucy, one of John’s four children, and Meirion from Caerphilly, who left Wales for Australia in 2003.
Derek Quinnell’s Hand in Wales Move
The idea of trying rugby was discussed at one stage, but Powell has been a football fanatic since joining her local club, Fremantle City, about a decade ago. The move to Britain came about thanks in part to the family’s rugby connections.
Powell’s great uncle is Derek Quinnell, John’s brother in law and former teammate. With Powell keen to play football in Wales, Craig Quinnell got in touch with Trystan Bevan at Gwalia. Within days, Powell had agreed to a deal running until the end of the season.
Could Represent Australia or Wales
Powell’s ultimate goals are to reach the WSL and play international football. But would Powell play for Australia or Wales? “I love my country back home, but I also love Wales. Whether it is Australia or Wales, anything would be such an amazing opportunity.”
