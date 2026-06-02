Charlton Athletic Board Hails Women’s Promotion to WSL as Club Reaches New Heights Across All Levels

Charlton Athletic’s board has issued a statement celebrating an extraordinary season that saw the women’s team secure promotion to the Women’s Super League and the men clinch Championship football for a second consecutive year. The achievements represent the culmination of a vision that began when Global Football Partners took over in 2023.

We heard you all last week 🫶



Thank you again for your support which has carried us all season. We hope to see you all back at The Valley, next season for Barclays WSL football ⚽️#cafc — Charlton Athletic Women (@CAFCWomen) May 28, 2026

Women’s promotion was sealed at The Valley in front of a record home crowd, a moment that crystallized everything the club is trying to build. Karen Hills’ coaching deserves serious credit. She has been named WSL2 Manager of the Year after steering the team to the top tier.

Congratulations to Karen on winning the Barclays Women's Super League 2 Manager of the Year award at the LMA Awards last night 🏆



We can all agree this was well deserved after leading the team to the Barclays WSL 👏#cafc — Charlton Athletic Women (@CAFCWomen) May 27, 2026

This is not accident. It is meticulous work from someone who knows what elite-level women’s football demands. Season tickets for next season are already selling in record numbers at just £80 for adults, suggesting the fanbase is buying into what is being built.

The men’s team equally impressed, going from 16th in League One to securing Championship status. More tellingly, their average attendance rose from 13,000 to over 20,000, the highest in 17 years. That is not just progress on the pitch. It is proof that supporters believe in the direction of travel.

More Than Just Results

Charlton received the EFL’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Gold Award, becoming the first London club to achieve this recognition. It is the kind of thing that gets overlooked in football discourse, but it matters. It shows institutional commitment to doing things properly.

Women's first-team season ticket sales have soared, with a record number sold for the upcoming 2026/27 BWSL campaign as the Addicks return to the top flight! 👏



Book your place at The Valley for next season 🎟️#cafc — Charlton Athletic Women (@CAFCWomen) May 29, 2026

Building Something Sustainable

The academy continues to deliver, with the U18s winning the Professional Development League title. This is the pathway working. This is sustainability being built from the ground up, not just through expensive transfers.

The board’s statement makes clear this is only the beginning. Charlton have a genuine vision and the results on and off the pitch suggest they are executing it properly.

"As the season comes to a close, we wanted to take a moment to thank you for your incredible support and to reflect on another year of real progress across the club." 💭



A note to supporters following the end of the 2025/26 season 📝#cafc — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) June 2, 2026

Also read: Charlton Women Enter WSL Era With Record 3,979 Crowd as Season Tickets Sell Out at Historic Valley