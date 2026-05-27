Charlton Athletic
Charlton Women Enter WSL Era With Record 3,979 Crowd as Season Tickets Sell Out at Historic Valley
Saturday’s WSL playoff victory over Leicester City at The Valley attracted 3,979 supporters, the largest crowd ever recorded for a women’s match at the ground.
Sophie Whitehouse saved four penalties in a sweltering shootout to secure promotion to the WSL for the first time since 2008. The celebrations have been remarkable and immediate. Season ticket sales for 2026-27 have already surpassed the total from the entire previous campaign with Phase One pricing at just £65 available until midnight on Tuesday May 26.
Karen Hills’ Greatest Achievement
Hills joined Charlton in March 2021 when the club became fully professional. She won the FA Cup as a player with Charlton in 2005 and now returns them to top-flight football as manager two decades later.
Her squad went on a 27-game unbeaten run mid-season and finished third before the playoff delivered ultimate reward. Hills told South London Sport the temperature was incredible but her players were remarkable. The comparison between Whitehouse’s final save denying Noemie Mouchon and Sasa Ilic’s 1998 Wembley save sending the men’s team to the Premier League is genuinely earned. Both moments transformed the club’s trajectory entirely.
The Valley Atmosphere Changed Everything
Charlton averaged hundreds of supporters through most of the season despite leading the table for months.
The playoff brought the community together in a way that feels genuinely transformative. Three consecutive home matches passed 1,000 supporters before Saturday’s record. WSL football at The Valley against Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United will demand a completely different and substantially larger fanbase.
Building For The Top Flight
The challenge is substantial and should not be minimised. Charlton face Arsenal and Manchester City next season without the budget of either. Karen Hills must recruit intelligently, retain core players and build upon promotion momentum immediately. But nobody who watched Whitehouse deny four Leicester penalties would bet against her doing exactly that.
Also read: Sophie Whitehouse Saves Four Penalties to Send Charlton Athletic Into the Women’s Super League
Charlton Athletic
Sophie Whitehouse Saves Four Penalties to Send Charlton Athletic Into the Women’s Super League
Sophie Whitehouse delivered one of the greatest individual goalkeeper performances in WSL2 playoff history on May 24, 2026, by saving four of five Leicester penalties to secure Charlton Athletic’s promotion.
The Irish shot-stopper arrived at the post-match press conference wearing red sunglasses with SW over one lens and number 1 over the other. That image tells you everything about the moment. She had earned every ounce of that celebration.
Prepared, Zoned In and Unstoppable
Whitehouse credited goalkeeper coach Neil Moore and analyst Sejin Yoo for preparing her exhaustively for the shootout scenario. She admitted drawing on notes and receiving tactical information that helped her anticipate Leicester’s attempts.
The referee booked her for spending too long consulting her water bottle between kicks. She acknowledged deliberately wasting time and admitted another yellow card was absolutely worth it. That composure and calculated thinking under maximum pressure separates elite goalkeepers from good ones. Whitehouse is unquestionably elite.
A Season Built on Three Goals
Whitehouse wrote three objectives at the start of the campaign: consistency, the Golden Glove and promotion. She achieved all three. She won the Golden Glove and received three Save of the Season nominations throughout the year before delivering when it mattered most.
Karen Hills brought Whitehouse to Charlton after working together at Tottenham and described her performance as simply unbelievable. That understatement from Hills carries significant weight given how exacting her standards have always been throughout her coaching career.
Charlton Belong in the WSL
This promotion represents the culmination of a remarkable two-year journey for Charlton.
Their unbeaten 2025 league campaign, WSL2 title triumph this season and now playoff victory confirms this is no accident. Karen Hills has systematically built a club ready for top-flight football. Leicester should be ashamed. Charlton should be celebrated. The difference between these clubs right now could not be starker.
Also read: Arsenal Midfielder Linked With San Diego Wave Move in Transfer That Would Reunite Her With Jonas Eidevall
Charlton Athletic
Charlton Women Break 20 Year Ticket Record as Winner Takes All Birmingham Clash Approaches
Valley Set for Historic Occasion
Charlton Women have already smashed their biggest ever league attendance record with four days still to go before Saturday’s crunch WSL2 showdown with Birmingham City.
A staggering 1,400 tickets have been snapped up for the 3 pm kick-off at The Valley, surpassing the previous record of 1,315 set during the March 2024 clash with London City Lionesses. The atmosphere on Saturday promises to be something completely new for women’s football in South East London.
Title Race Goes Down to the Wire
Karen Hills’ side head into the final day of the season sitting top of WSL2, one point ahead of both Birmingham City and Crystal Palace. A hard-fought draw at Southampton on Sunday was enough to reclaim top spot, setting up a genuine winner-takes-all finale.
Birmingham arrive as the direct challengers, meaning only one outcome will do for the Addicks on home soil. Three teams separated by a single point, one game remaining. It does not get any bigger than this.
Everything You Need to Know on Matchday
Tickets remain on sale ahead of Saturday’s historic occasion at The Valley. Adult tickets are priced at £7, with over 65s at £5 and under 18s available for just £2.
Hospitality packages are on offer at £25 for adults and £20 for under 18s, covering a seat in the Directors’ Box, access to Club 1905 and a matchday programme. A Fan Zone will be running before kick off with special guests Baller FC bringing extra energy to the occasion.
Groups of ten or more can book via tickets@cafc.co.uk or by calling 03330 14 44 44. Season tickets for the 2026/27 campaign are also now available to purchase online.
Also read: Everton Women and London City Lionesses Confirmed for Inaugural World Sevens Football Tournament at Brentford Gtech Stadium in May
Charlton Athletic
Charlton Athletic Manager Karen Hills Insists ‘This’ Would Be One of Greatest Achievements as Addicks Fight for WSL Spot With Two Games Remaining
Charlton Athletic manager Karen Hills has insisted gaining promotion to the Women’s Super League would be one of the greatest achievements of her career after guiding her side to second place in WSL2 with just two games remaining.
The Addicks sit level on points with leaders Birmingham City, separated only by goal difference.
Charlton led the way for the majority of the campaign with a remarkable 27 game unbeaten run, only dropping off recently after three defeats in their past four matches. With one of the lowest budgets in the league, competing against big spenders Newcastle United and Birmingham, as well as Premier League owned Crystal Palace, it has already been a remarkable campaign.
Hills Has Done It Before With Tottenham
Hills previously guided Tottenham to the WSL for the first time in their history in 2019 alongside coach Juan Carlos Amoros. Her Charlton side have been built on strong foundations, consistency and a formidable defensive record, conceding the league’s fewest goals with 17.
“If you’d have told me in pre season this is where we would be at this point, I’d have bitten your hand off,” Hills explained. “If we were to be promoted then I believe it’s probably one of the greatest achievements in my career. Just in terms of where the league is at this moment, what other teams have spent and the calibre of players, I think it would be an unbelievable achievement.”
FA Cup Quarter Final Against Liverpool Awaits
Attention turns this week to the Women’s FA Cup, as Charlton face WSL side Liverpool for a place in the semi finals on Sunday at 14:30 GMT. The Addicks sold over 2000 tickets for the clash, making it the biggest crowd for a women’s game at The Valley in over 20 years.
Six teams can still earn promotion to the WSL with less than a month to go.
Also read: Charlton Women Sell Record 2000 Tickets for FA Cup Quarter Final Against Liverpool as Biggest Crowd in Over 20 Years Expected at The Valley
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