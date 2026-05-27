Charlton Women Enter WSL Era With Record 3,979 Crowd as Season Tickets Sell Out at Historic Valley

Saturday’s WSL playoff victory over Leicester City at The Valley attracted 3,979 supporters, the largest crowd ever recorded for a women’s match at the ground.

[Image via charltonafc.com]

Sophie Whitehouse saved four penalties in a sweltering shootout to secure promotion to the WSL for the first time since 2008. The celebrations have been remarkable and immediate. Season ticket sales for 2026-27 have already surpassed the total from the entire previous campaign with Phase One pricing at just £65 available until midnight on Tuesday May 26.

Sophie Whitehouse came up HUGE for Charlton in the WSL play-off with a string of superb saves! 🧤👏 pic.twitter.com/b76iwGvbjr — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) May 23, 2026

Karen Hills’ Greatest Achievement

Hills joined Charlton in March 2021 when the club became fully professional. She won the FA Cup as a player with Charlton in 2005 and now returns them to top-flight football as manager two decades later.

Her squad went on a 27-game unbeaten run mid-season and finished third before the playoff delivered ultimate reward. Hills told South London Sport the temperature was incredible but her players were remarkable. The comparison between Whitehouse’s final save denying Noemie Mouchon and Sasa Ilic’s 1998 Wembley save sending the men’s team to the Premier League is genuinely earned. Both moments transformed the club’s trajectory entirely.

Thank you to the record 3979 fans in attendance who came to watch us get promoted. We could not have done this without you all season 👏



The Addicks are Barclays WSL 🥹#cafc pic.twitter.com/ZUHda6aDUH — Charlton Athletic Women (@CAFCWomen) May 23, 2026

The Valley Atmosphere Changed Everything

Charlton averaged hundreds of supporters through most of the season despite leading the table for months.

[Image via charltonafc.com]

The playoff brought the community together in a way that feels genuinely transformative. Three consecutive home matches passed 1,000 supporters before Saturday’s record. WSL football at The Valley against Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United will demand a completely different and substantially larger fanbase.

Charlton have done it !!! 📈



They will be playing in the #WSL next season 🎉



Sophie Whitehouse makes FOUR saves in the penalty shootout 😅



Congratulations to Karen Hills and everyone at @CAFCWomen pic.twitter.com/nQicpPcWrE — BBC Sport London (@BBCLondonSport) May 23, 2026

Building For The Top Flight

The challenge is substantial and should not be minimised. Charlton face Arsenal and Manchester City next season without the budget of either. Karen Hills must recruit intelligently, retain core players and build upon promotion momentum immediately. But nobody who watched Whitehouse deny four Leicester penalties would bet against her doing exactly that.

Women's 2026/27 season ticket prices will rise after 11.59pm tonight 🕕



Don't miss your chance to secure your seat for the Addicks journey in the Barclays WSL at Phase One prices 🎟️ #cafc — Charlton Athletic Women (@CAFCWomen) May 26, 2026

Also read: Sophie Whitehouse Saves Four Penalties to Send Charlton Athletic Into the Women’s Super League