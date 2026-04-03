Charlton Women Sell Record 2000 Tickets for FA Cup Quarter Final Against Liverpool as Biggest Crowd in Over 20 Years Expected at The Valley

Charlton Women have sold over 2000 tickets for Sunday’s massive FA Cup quarter final against Liverpool, making it the biggest crowd for a women’s game at The Valley in over 20 years. The record-breaking attendance will make this one of the most exciting matches in the club’s recent history.

There will be more than just a match going on for fans on the day, as the Fanzone will be open with even more on offer than usual. Being Easter Sunday, there will be plenty of Easter themed fun and games for all the family to get involved in, including free Easter eggs for the first 500 under 18s.

Carla Humphrey Q&A and Signing Session

Fans will also get the chance to meet Charlton Athletic Women’s player Carla Humphrey, who will be taking part in a Q&A and signing session in the Fanzone pregame. This is a brilliant opportunity for supporters to interact with one of the club’s star players ahead of such a crucial fixture.

Additional premium tickets have been made available for Sunday's cup clash with Liverpool 🙌



Club 1905 access 😁

Free drink on arrival 🥂

Premium seating close to halfway line 💺

Matchday programme 📖



Get yours now for just £15!#cafc — Charlton Athletic Women (@CAFCWomen) March 31, 2026

The FA Cup quarter final represents a huge opportunity for Charlton to reach the semi finals and potentially book a place at Wembley. Liverpool will provide stern opposition, but the record attendance should give the Addicks a massive boost.

Tickets Still Available for Historic Match

Supporters can still purchase tickets for the game, with both standard and premium tickets available after the initial premium tickets sold out. The fact that premium tickets have already gone shows just how much excitement there is around this fixture.

🛍️ More new CAWFC exclusive merch!



It will be on sale, in person, at The Valley this Sunday!#cafc — Charlton Athletic Women (@CAFCWomen) April 3, 2026

This is exactly the kind of occasion that can help grow the women’s game, with a huge crowd creating an incredible atmosphere at The Valley. Charlton supporters have a chance to be part of history on Easter Sunday.

What are you doing this weekend? How about getting a £10 ticket to The Valley 🎟️#cafc — Charlton Athletic Women (@CAFCWomen) April 3, 2026

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