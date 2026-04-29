Charlton Athletic
Charlton Women Break 20 Year Ticket Record as Winner Takes All Birmingham Clash Approaches
Valley Set for Historic Occasion
Charlton Women have already smashed their biggest ever league attendance record with four days still to go before Saturday’s crunch WSL2 showdown with Birmingham City.
A staggering 1,400 tickets have been snapped up for the 3 pm kick-off at The Valley, surpassing the previous record of 1,315 set during the March 2024 clash with London City Lionesses. The atmosphere on Saturday promises to be something completely new for women’s football in South East London.
Title Race Goes Down to the Wire
Karen Hills’ side head into the final day of the season sitting top of WSL2, one point ahead of both Birmingham City and Crystal Palace. A hard-fought draw at Southampton on Sunday was enough to reclaim top spot, setting up a genuine winner-takes-all finale.
Birmingham arrive as the direct challengers, meaning only one outcome will do for the Addicks on home soil. Three teams separated by a single point, one game remaining. It does not get any bigger than this.
Everything You Need to Know on Matchday
Tickets remain on sale ahead of Saturday’s historic occasion at The Valley. Adult tickets are priced at £7, with over 65s at £5 and under 18s available for just £2.
Hospitality packages are on offer at £25 for adults and £20 for under 18s, covering a seat in the Directors’ Box, access to Club 1905 and a matchday programme. A Fan Zone will be running before kick off with special guests Baller FC bringing extra energy to the occasion.
Groups of ten or more can book via tickets@cafc.co.uk or by calling 03330 14 44 44. Season tickets for the 2026/27 campaign are also now available to purchase online.
Also read: Everton Women and London City Lionesses Confirmed for Inaugural World Sevens Football Tournament at Brentford Gtech Stadium in May
Charlton Athletic
Charlton Athletic Manager Karen Hills Insists ‘This’ Would Be One of Greatest Achievements as Addicks Fight for WSL Spot With Two Games Remaining
Charlton Athletic manager Karen Hills has insisted gaining promotion to the Women’s Super League would be one of the greatest achievements of her career after guiding her side to second place in WSL2 with just two games remaining.
The Addicks sit level on points with leaders Birmingham City, separated only by goal difference.
Charlton led the way for the majority of the campaign with a remarkable 27 game unbeaten run, only dropping off recently after three defeats in their past four matches. With one of the lowest budgets in the league, competing against big spenders Newcastle United and Birmingham, as well as Premier League owned Crystal Palace, it has already been a remarkable campaign.
Hills Has Done It Before With Tottenham
Hills previously guided Tottenham to the WSL for the first time in their history in 2019 alongside coach Juan Carlos Amoros. Her Charlton side have been built on strong foundations, consistency and a formidable defensive record, conceding the league’s fewest goals with 17.
“If you’d have told me in pre season this is where we would be at this point, I’d have bitten your hand off,” Hills explained. “If we were to be promoted then I believe it’s probably one of the greatest achievements in my career. Just in terms of where the league is at this moment, what other teams have spent and the calibre of players, I think it would be an unbelievable achievement.”
FA Cup Quarter Final Against Liverpool Awaits
Attention turns this week to the Women’s FA Cup, as Charlton face WSL side Liverpool for a place in the semi finals on Sunday at 14:30 GMT. The Addicks sold over 2000 tickets for the clash, making it the biggest crowd for a women’s game at The Valley in over 20 years.
Six teams can still earn promotion to the WSL with less than a month to go.
Also read: Charlton Women Sell Record 2000 Tickets for FA Cup Quarter Final Against Liverpool as Biggest Crowd in Over 20 Years Expected at The Valley
Bournemouth
Harry Arter – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Harry Arter is an Irish professional football player who plays as a central or defensive midfielder for Precision in the UAE Second Division League and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Harry Nicholas Arter famously called Harry Arter joined the Premier League club Nottingham Forest from AFC Bournemouth in 2020. He represents the Republic of Ireland’s football team the national team. He has played 19 matches without scoring q goal for his national team.
He is known for his hard work and determination on the field and is highly respected by both his teammates and opponents. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in detail in the following paragraphs.
Harry Arter’s Net Worth and Salary
Harry Arter is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £12 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2025 is valued at €900K by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. With good performances, his stocks will rise. His value will increase with a good season.
He currently earns a salary of 2 Million Pounds per year playing for the English club. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.
Harry Arter Club Career
Arter began his career as a youth player at Charlton Athletic but was released at the age of 16. He then joined the youth academy at Woking, where he made his professional debut in 2008. After impressing at Woking, Arter was signed by Bournemouth in 2010.
He initially joined the club on loan before making the move permanent in 2011. He helped the club earn a promotion to the Championship in 2013 and then to the Premier League in 2015. In the 2018-19 season, Arter joined Cardiff City on loan, where he played in the premier league and helped them avoid relegation.
He returned to Bournemouth for the 2019-20 season, where he featured in fewer games and in January 2020, he joined Fulham on loan for the second half of the 2019-20 season. In 2021, he returned to Bournemouth after his loan spell and joined EFL Championship side Nottingham Forest in September 2020, but fell out of favour by January 2021 and was allowed to leave at the end of the 2020-2021 season.
He joined Charlton Athletic on loan for the 2021-2022 season, returned to his parent club, and then joined National League side Notts County on loan until May 2022. He returned to Nottingham Forest on May 4th, 2022. He moved to Precision in 2024.
Harry Arter International Career
Arter is eligible to play for the Republic of Ireland national team through his Sligo-born grandparents. He played for the Republic of Ireland under-15, under-17 and under-19 teams. He made his senior debut on 7 June 2015, as a 63rd-minute substitute for Glenn Whelan in a 0–0 draw in a friendly against England at the Aviva Stadium.
He made his full international debut against the Netherlands in a 1–1 draw in Dublin on 27 May 2016, in which he was awarded man of the match. He returned to the team in October 2018.
Harry Arter Family
Harry Arter was born on 28 December 1989 in Sidcup, England. His parents Terry and Linda Arter struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Harry Arter’s wife – Rachel Irwin
The Midfielder has been enjoying his time with his wife Marie Harry Arter. The couple seems to be a joyful pair. The couple is blessed with a baby girl who is Raine and The proud father loves to spend time with his young kid.
Harry Arter Sponsors and Endorsements
Harry Arter has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Harry Arter Cars and Tattoos
Harry Arter has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Sidcup in England. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Like many footballers, Harry Arter has inked the skin on his right forearm.
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Birmingham City
Who is Gemma Bowyer? Meet the wife of Lee Bowyer
Gemma Bowyer is a homemaker, and she is mainly known for being the wife of former Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer. In this article, we will share everything about this beautiful couple.
Bowyer also comes from England, and she is known for being the partner of former Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer. He is a retired footballer who represented England at the senior level. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Gemma and Lee Bowyer Families
Gemma was born in 1980 in London, England, but there is no specific birth date disclosed, and there is not much information regarding her parents or even her other family members. Therefore, it has been not known whether she is the only child in her family or not. It has been reported that Lee Bowyer completed her alma mater at a reputed university, but there is no information about the same.
On January 3, 1977, Lee was born in Canning Town, London, England. Unfortunately, there is not much information regarding his parents or other family members. He represented England U18, U21, and Senior team.
Gemma Bowyer’s husband, Lee Bowyer
Lee is a former player and current football manager of Birmingham City, an EFL Championship club. He started his professional career as a player back in April 1994. In 1996 he was first signed by Leeds United manager Howard Wilkinson for $2.8 million, a record for a British teenager.
He was a midfielder who featured Charlton Athletic, Leeds United, West Ham United (two spells), Newcastle United, Birmingham City and Ipswich Town over the span of 18 years. He made 397 appearances in the Premier League and took part in the UEFA Cup and UEFA Champions League semi-final with Leeds.
Bowyer started his managerial career as a guest coach of Watford’s under-21 team, working under former Leeds teammate Harry Kewell. On March 22 2018, he was named a caretaker manager of Charlton Athletic, which began with a 2-0 win against Plymouth Argyle. He guided the side to a third-place finish in league one in his first entire season.
He resigned as Charlton manager on March 15, 2021, and on March 16 2021, Bowyer replaced Aitor Karanka as head coach of Birmingham City in a two-year contract. In 2022, he moved to Montserrat and continued his stint for another year. As of 2025, Lee Bowyer is not a part of any club.
Gemma and Lee Bowyer Kids
Gemma and Lee have been together for more than two decades now. However, there is no specific date of their marriage that has been disclosed by them. They are not active on social media and we couldn’t find any pictures of their children as well.
After some years of relation, the couple met in London and tied the knot. There is no information on whether they have any kids, but Gemma has been together with Lee for a long time.
Gemma Bowyer Profession, Career, Net Worth
Gemma Bowyer does the job of a homemaker. However, it is not known that she works with which professional companies and what brand deals.
However, she has not been found on any social media, and there is no disclosure of her net worth. Her husband Lee has an estimated net worth of around $3 million approximately. As he is retired, there is no income for the former footballer.
Read More on Net Worth, Player Wives and Girlfriends:
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