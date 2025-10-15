Amelia Kate – Che Adams Girlfriend, her family and more 

Amelia Kate is famous for being the girlfriend of Scottish forward Che Adams. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Amelia is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been dating Che Adams for a long time, she managed to keep it secret for a period.

That’s why many fans didn’t know about their relationship in the beginning. However, we have gathered all the details about their beautiful bond and have discussed it in this article. Che Adams is undoubtedly one of the Premier League’s most exciting young players. Since joining Southampton for the 2019–20 campaign, the Scotsman has been an important member of the team. He has played for clubs like Sheffield United and Birmingham City. As of now, he is a member of the Serie A club, Torino.

However, we think you’re here to discover more about his personal life, and particularly about his girlfriend, so we won’t waste your time telling you about his job.

Amelia Kate Childhood and Family

Amelia was born on January 31. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know her exact year of birth, however, we believe she is in her 20s. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. She is a young girl who is passionate about everything.

Che Adams plays for Southhampton. (Credit: SkySports)

We don’t have any information regarding her siblings. Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful English lady has become quite challenging. However, we are looking for more leads and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Che Adams!

Amelia Kate Education

Amelia spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in England. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. However, we are unsure whether she enrolled on a university programme after that.

Amelia Kate Career

Amelia’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging. However, considering that she mostly stays in-home, we believe she is currently not working. But, she is also a very supportive person and often visits the stadium to cheer for her boyfriend.

Amelia Kate and Che Adams have been dating since 2018. (Credit: Getty Images)

Amelia Kate Net Worth

Amelia’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But if our claim is valid and she is not working, then her net worth seems to be considerably lower.

However, that doesn’t indicate anything about her lifestyle. Che Adams has a significant net worth, primarily representing his earnings from professional contracts. Only his payments are enough for his family to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.

Amelia Kate and Che Adams relationship

Che Adams met his girlfriend in 2018 and has been together since. The duo managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They kept their appearances low-key and avoided the media’s attention, which resulted in peaceful outings and more alone time for them.

Che Adams is currently unmarried. (Credit: The Scottish Sun)

After going out for a few days, they were madly in love. Amelia moved in with Che, and since then, they have remained inseparable. The duo has become more mature and responsible over time, but their love for each other hasn’t decreased. They have yet to take the big step of tying the knot, but we believe the news can arrive soon.

Amelia Kate and Che Adams Children

The duo hasn’t welcomed any children yet. They are pretty young and mostly remain immersed in their respective professional fields. Hence, welcoming a child to this might not be a good idea for them. They have enough time to make such a decision but it would take a lot of courage and commitment from them.

Amelia Kate Social media

Amelia is not the kind of woman who likes to post pictures of her private life on a public platform. Instead, she prefers a calm and peaceful life without excessive media attention. She has an Instagram profile, but she barely remains active on the platform and has kept it private. We are not sure if it’s her official account or a parody account.

Amelia Kate doesn’t have any major social media presence. (Credit: Photo by Stuart Martin)

