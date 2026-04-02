Chelsea Announce Biggest Pre Tax Loss in Premier League History as Blues Post £262.4 Million Deficit Despite Second Highest Ever Revenue

Chelsea have officially recorded the largest pre-tax loss in Premier League history after posting a staggering deficit of £262.4 million for the 2024/25 financial year.

The figures represent a massive swing from the previous year’s profit, which was largely fuelled by the internal sale of the club’s women’s team to subsidiary company Blueco Midco.

The financial accounts for the period ending June 30, 2025, eclipse the previous Premier League record of £197.5 million set by Manchester City in 2011. This comes just 12 months after the Blues posted a £128.4 million profit, though that surplus was heavily inflated by the sale of Chelsea Women for nearly £200 million.

🚨🚨| Chelsea have reported a £262.4m pre-tax 𝐋𝐎𝐒𝐒 for 2024–25, the 𝐁𝐈𝐆𝐆𝐄𝐒𝐓 in English football, despite £490.9m in revenue. 🤯📉



[@jamesbenge] pic.twitter.com/XbfnkhubcW — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) April 1, 2026

Operating Costs Soar Despite Strong Revenue

Club officials have attributed the significant downturn to a sharp rise in operating costs throughout the 2024/25 campaign. Despite the alarming headline figure, Chelsea did record revenue of £490.9 million, their second highest ever, aided by income generated from their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Chelsea broke the Premier League record for pre-tax losses for 2024/25, posting a £262.4m deficit 💰📉 pic.twitter.com/ZaYob5drKl — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 1, 2026

Crucially for fans and manager alike, Chelsea insists they remain compliant with the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules. While the regulations generally limit losses to £105 million over a three-year rolling period, the club has utilised specific add-backs to stay within the limits.

Chelsea have announced the biggest pre-tax loss in Premier League history. pic.twitter.com/wyAUx6qDrs — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 1, 2026

Women’s Team Records £17.1 Million Loss

The financial report also provided an update on Chelsea Women, who recorded a loss of £17.1 million despite the growing popularity of the game helping the side generate a healthy £21.3 million in revenue during the same period. This is concerning, given that the women’s game continues to expand rapidly.

Since Todd Boehly’s consortium took control from Roman Abramovich in the summer of 2022, Chelsea have spent approximately £1.5 billion on new talent. Revenue is expected to soar past £700 million in the 2025/26 financial year.

Chelsea booked the highest pre-tax loss in English football history in the 2024-25 season, per data released today by UEFA.



The European Club Finance and Investment Landscape report, issued annually by the governing body, includes the 10 clubs with the highest losses in a given… pic.twitter.com/cpToqqjAo6 — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) February 26, 2026

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