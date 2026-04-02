Chelsea
Chelsea Announce Biggest Pre Tax Loss in Premier League History as Blues Post £262.4 Million Deficit Despite Second Highest Ever Revenue
Chelsea have officially recorded the largest pre-tax loss in Premier League history after posting a staggering deficit of £262.4 million for the 2024/25 financial year.
The figures represent a massive swing from the previous year’s profit, which was largely fuelled by the internal sale of the club’s women’s team to subsidiary company Blueco Midco.
The financial accounts for the period ending June 30, 2025, eclipse the previous Premier League record of £197.5 million set by Manchester City in 2011. This comes just 12 months after the Blues posted a £128.4 million profit, though that surplus was heavily inflated by the sale of Chelsea Women for nearly £200 million.
Operating Costs Soar Despite Strong Revenue
Club officials have attributed the significant downturn to a sharp rise in operating costs throughout the 2024/25 campaign. Despite the alarming headline figure, Chelsea did record revenue of £490.9 million, their second highest ever, aided by income generated from their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup.
Crucially for fans and manager alike, Chelsea insists they remain compliant with the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules. While the regulations generally limit losses to £105 million over a three-year rolling period, the club has utilised specific add-backs to stay within the limits.
Women’s Team Records £17.1 Million Loss
The financial report also provided an update on Chelsea Women, who recorded a loss of £17.1 million despite the growing popularity of the game helping the side generate a healthy £21.3 million in revenue during the same period. This is concerning, given that the women’s game continues to expand rapidly.
Since Todd Boehly’s consortium took control from Roman Abramovich in the summer of 2022, Chelsea have spent approximately £1.5 billion on new talent. Revenue is expected to soar past £700 million in the 2025/26 financial year.
Also read: 26-Year-Old Set for $8M Move to San Diego Wave as Chelsea Striker Expected to Leave Stamford Bridge With Transfer Window Nearing Final Days
Chelsea
Sonia Bompastor Refuses to Address Sam Kerr Exit Speculation Amid Chelsea Striker’s Uncertain Future
Sonia Bompastor has declined to discuss Sam Kerr’s future at Chelsea amid mounting speculation the Australian superstar will walk away from Stamford Bridge as a free agent this summer. The prolific striker’s contract expires at the end of the current campaign, with numerous reports claiming she has already decided to leave after seven years in English football.
Bompastor shut down questions about Kerr’s situation during her pre match press conference, stating that both the forward and captain Millie Bright, remain under contract for now. The Chelsea boss made clear she will not be drawn into speculation about player futures while matches remain to be played this season.
Sam Kerr Departure Would End Glorious Era
The potential exit of Kerr alongside long time captain Bright would signal the end of Chelsea’s most successful period in their history. The club has already lost Guro Reiten permanently, while Catarina Macario is heading to America on what reports claim will be a record shattering NWSL contract worth millions.
Chelsea appears committed to rebuilding around younger talent rather than extending deals for established stars entering the latter stages of their careers. This strategic shift could see several high profile names depart simultaneously this summer.
American Clubs Preparing Lucrative Offers for Sam Kerr
Multiple NWSL franchises are circling for Kerr’s signature, hoping to lure the Australian back to the United States, where she previously starred before joining Chelsea. The American league has dramatically increased investment in recent years, offering salaries that can now compete with European clubs.
Ian Wright publicly criticized any decision to offer Kerr merely a short extension rather than a substantial long term deal, arguing her legendary status deserves better recognition. However, Chelsea’s transfer strategy appears already set, with youth recruitment taking priority over sentiment towards club icons nearing the end of their peak years.
Also read: 26-Year-Old Set for $8M Move to San Diego Wave as Chelsea Striker Expected to Leave Stamford Bridge With Transfer Window Nearing Final Days
Chelsea
26-Year-Old Set for $8M Move to San Diego Wave as Chelsea Striker Expected to Leave Stamford Bridge With Transfer Window Nearing Final Days
Catarina Macario is expected to leave Chelsea F.C. Women and complete a move to San Diego Wave FC with the transfer window nearing its final days. Reports suggest the NWSL side is working quickly to finalize the deal, which could be worth roughly $8 million in total contract value.
The proposed transfer fee is believed to be around $300,000, which is frankly a favorable outcome for Chelsea given that Macario’s contract expires this summer. Without a sale now, the American international could have left the club as a free agent at the end of the season, which would have been disastrous business.
San Diego Using High Impact Player Rule
San Diego Wave are planning to sign the forward using the NWSL’s High Impact Player rule, a mechanism that allows clubs to pay certain star players up to $1 million outside the league’s salary cap. To qualify, players must meet specific performance or profile criteria, which Macario certainly does.
The current NWSL salary cap stands at $3.7 million, making the rule an important tool for attracting top international talent. This represents a significant investment from San Diego, who are absolutely serious about building a championship winning squad.
Has Not Featured Regularly for Chelsea
Macario has not featured regularly for Chelsea in recent weeks, partly due to injury concerns and the uncertainty surrounding her future. Despite her absence, Chelsea recently secured their first trophy of the season by defeating Manchester United Women in the Women’s League Cup final.
The London club remain active on multiple fronts, still competing in the UEFA Women’s Champions League and preparing for the quarter final stage of the Women’s FA Cup.
Chelsea Sit Third in WSL
However, Chelsea’s domestic league campaign has been more challenging. For the first time in five seasons, they are no longer clear favorites for the Women’s Super League title under manager Sonia Bompastor.
Also read: Aston Villa Women Appoint New Technical Advisor Following Recent Departure From Everton After Three and Half Years
Chelsea
Joe Montemurro Makes Remarkable Juventus vs Chelsea Comparison After Matildas Gets Past Best Team at Asia Cup
Joe Montemurro showed a flexibility to his approach in the Women’s Asian Cup quarter finals that meant the Matildas prevailed by adapting to the circumstances in front of them, even if it was contradictory to the style that is in his DNA. Australia edged North Korea 2-1 in Perth to make the semi finals in what was a resilient performance against the tournament’s best team.
“Let’s be frank and honest here. Winning football games like that, it usually happens in tournaments,” Montemurro said after the victory. The Italian boss then turned to his captain, Sam Kerr, in the press conference and referenced one of his key wins in European football with Juventus against her Chelsea side.
Had 450 Million Shots and We Had One
“I’ve done it a few times like that in Champions League. I think there was a game against Chelsea, we got a draw. They had 450 million shots, and we had one,” Montemurro said with a smile. This Champions League reference perfectly illustrated the type of performance Australia needed to overcome North Korea.
He added, “We knew that they were a great side. They’re the best team in the tournament. They really are. So we just had to be methodical. Where we won the game were the little bits in between, as we were losing the ball or as we were winning the ball to keep our shape and keep our organisation. We didn’t create much. We had to resist a lot.”
It’s Who I Am But Part of Remit to Win
Montemurro was absolutely honest about abandoning his preferred style for tournament pragmatism. “Do I want to play a possession based game? Do I want to keep the ball? It’s who I am. It’s my DNA, but part of my remit is to win football matches,” he explained.
He continued, “Sometimes you have to have that flexibility. At this level, it’s all about moments. It’s all about taking those moments.”
Also read: Chelsea Transfer Like Being New Kid at School Says Midfielder As She Opens Up on Difficult Adjustment Period
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