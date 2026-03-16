Brighton
Chelsea Double Injury Blow Revealed Following Sunday Triumph
Sonia Bompastor has confirmed that Millie Bright is likely to miss Chelsea‘s midweek match against Brighton and Hove Albion following an injury, and could be joined by two other players. The Blues’ captain missed out on their Women’s League Cup victory at Ashton Gate over Manchester United, providing a moment of joy in what has been an otherwise dour season for the reigning WSL champions.
With Chelsea out of the Women’s Super League title race and facing uphill tasks to win both the Women’s Champions League and Women’s FA Cup, Bompastor’s side still secured silverware for the seventh successive season by overcoming Manchester United thanks to goals from Lauren James and Aggie Beaver-Jones.
Naomi Girma Picked Up Small Injury
One of the big headlines before the match was the notable absence of defender Naomi Girma, who joined captain Millie Bright on the sidelines, leaving the Blues short at the back. When discussing the fitness of both centre backs following the match, Bompastor stated, “Naomi picked up a small injury in her calf. Hopefully, it’s not too bad, and she can be available for the next game.”
She added, “I don’t have a timeframe for Millie, but I would like her to be available as soon as possible, hopefully for the weekend. It’s crucial at this business end of the season to have all your players.”
Really Sad for Nathalie Bjorn
Another major injury occurred during the game, with Nathalie Bjorn only managing five minutes after her introduction as a replacement for the returning Kadeisha Buchanan. “It was really sad for her. It doesn’t look good. We need to assess her. We were all buzzing with Kadeisha starting, and part of the plan was for Nat to come in and get some minutes,” Bompastor said.
Also read: Chelsea star to face five Sweden team-mates in Women’s League Cup Final as winger warns friend becomes ‘enemy’
Brighton
Chelsea Women vs Brighton Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Chelsea hosts Brighton in Women’s Super League action at Kingsmeadow on Wednesday evening, with the Blues hoping to continue their good recent form. The match was rescheduled from the weekend just gone to allow Chelsea to compete in the League Cup final at Ashton Gate on Sunday.
Sonia Bompastor’s side picked up their first piece of silverware of the season courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Manchester United, with Lauren James and Aggie Beever Jones netting to ensure the Blues retained the trophy. Chelsea sits third in the table, a point behind second placed Manchester United and a point ahead of Arsenal, who have played a game fewer.
Kick-off: 19:00 GMT, Wednesday, March 18, 2026
Venue: Kingsmeadow, London
TV: Sky Sports Main Event, WSL YouTube
Blues Missing Key Defenders Through Injury
Chelsea will be without several key defenders for this encounter. Millie Bright is likely to miss the match following an injury, while Naomi Girma picked up a small calf injury that ruled her out of the League Cup final. Nathalie Bjorn suffered an injury during the final after only managing five minutes, and it does not look good according to Bompastor.
Kadeisha Buchanan made her return from an ACL injury in the final, which is brilliant news for the Blues. However, Bompastor will be cautious about overusing the Canadian defender, who has been out since November 2024.
Brighton Struggling for Form Recently
Brighton have lost three of their four WSL fixtures since Chelsea beat them 3-0 at the Broadfield Stadium in December. The Seagulls were most recently beaten 3-2 by West Ham on February 8, which continued their poor run of results.
This will be Brighton’s first WSL game since February 8, a gap of 38 days, which is absolutely massive. Such a long wait between top flight matches could work against Dario Vidosic’s side, who may lack match sharpness.
Predicted Lineups
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Hampton; Lawrence, Buchanan, Bjorn, Baltimore; Cuthbert, Nusken; Reiten, James, Ramirez; Beever-Jones
Brighton (4-2-3-1): Walsh; Bance, Pattinson, Kullberg, Pecho; Bergsvand, Losada; Bremer, Terland, Olme; Belloumou
Also read: 34-Year-Old Chelsea Star Reveals Why She is Sad Ahead of League Cup Final as Lioness Reflects on Proposed Changes to Competition
Brighton
Dario Vidošić opens up about father Rado Vidošić’s passing in emotional message
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Dario Vidosic says his father will be missed as a coach and a human after his death at the age of 64. Rado joined the Seagulls club in January 2025, six months after his son Dario, and became head of women’s and girls’ coaching, helping Albion to their best finish of fifth in the Women’s Super League.
He passed away in January 2026 with Dario taking a period of compassionate leave in Australia before returning to take charge of the side against West Ham in the FA Cup last month. Speaking to BBC Radio Sussex before the final seven games of the season, Dario said he has found harder and easier times in trying to cope with his grief.
Keeping Him in Memory
“I was travelling to watch the men face Nottingham Forest, and there was a moment where I was like, I could be here with Dad. We were here together and living together, but it’s about keeping him in memory and remembering the good times,” Vidosic said.
The father and son duo first joined up at Melbourne City in Australia, where Dario was working with the under 16 boys’ side and Rado in charge of the senior women’s team. “I asked him if I could become his assistant just to learn from him and try to take those learnings with me. It was always the goal to follow in Dad’s footsteps,” Dario explained.
Left Large Legacy as Person
When Rado took over the senior men’s side, Dario stepped into his father’s role with the women’s team and led them to the A-League title in his first season in charge. It was that success that prompted Brighton to seek his services, and Dario credits his dad’s influence in setting up his career.
“He left a large legacy, and it was the person he was. Without him, I wouldn’t be where I am, and he’s helped me out tremendously,” Vidosic added.
Also read: Arsenal Agree New Partnership as ‘This’ Company Becomes Official Community Security Partner in Multi-Year Deal Covering Men’s and Women’s First Teams
Arsenal Dragon
New Date for Arsenal Women Away at Brighton as WSL Game Rearranged to ‘This’ Date
Arsenal Women’s WSL game away at Brighton has been rearranged for Wednesday, May 6, at 19:45 GMT at Broadfield Stadium in Crawley. This follows the original game, falling victim to torrential rain last month, which left the pitch waterlogged and unplayable.
The fixture rearrangement gives Arsenal some breathing room in their packed schedule, but could present further complications depending on their Champions League progress. If the Gunners progress past Chelsea in the quarter finals, they will face a scheduling headache as Champions League semi finals are still played at weekends.
Potential Scheduling Problem Ahead
This would require WSL games away at Aston Villa and at home to Everton to be rearranged as well. However, Arsenal will cross that bridge if and when they come to it, as they first need to overcome Chelsea in what promises to be a massive European tie.
The May 6 date gives Arsenal a clear opportunity to fulfill the fixture without any immediate clashes. Renee Slegers will be hoping her side can maintain their push for Champions League qualification through the league, as they currently sit fourth in the table.
Blackstenius Pulls Out of Sweden Squad
Meanwhile, Stina Blackstenius has pulled out of the Sweden squad and returned home for family reasons, according to the Swedish FA. The Arsenal striker will now remain in London during the international break rather than representing her country.
Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord played for Australia in their Asian Cup opener against Philippines, which they won 1-0 thanks to a Sam Kerr goal. Kyra Cooney-Cross was not involved as she continues to build fitness after her recent injury problems.
The Matildas’ next group game is against Iran at 09:00 UK time on Thursday. All Asian Cup games are free to view on YouTube in the UK, which is brilliant news for supporters wanting to watch their Arsenal stars in action.
Also read: Arsenal Star Leah Williamson Makes Her Stance on Strike Action Known
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