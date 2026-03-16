Chelsea Double Injury Blow Revealed Following Sunday Triumph

Sonia Bompastor has confirmed that Millie Bright is likely to miss Chelsea‘s midweek match against Brighton and Hove Albion following an injury, and could be joined by two other players. The Blues’ captain missed out on their Women’s League Cup victory at Ashton Gate over Manchester United, providing a moment of joy in what has been an otherwise dour season for the reigning WSL champions.

TOCFCWS: Bompastor on Bright, Buchanan and Bjorn fitness ahead of League Cup final https://t.co/gV30kCZPhL via @ChelseaFCW — Sid Celery (@sidcelery) March 15, 2026

With Chelsea out of the Women’s Super League title race and facing uphill tasks to win both the Women’s Champions League and Women’s FA Cup, Bompastor’s side still secured silverware for the seventh successive season by overcoming Manchester United thanks to goals from Lauren James and Aggie Beaver-Jones.

Naomi Girma Picked Up Small Injury

One of the big headlines before the match was the notable absence of defender Naomi Girma, who joined captain Millie Bright on the sidelines, leaving the Blues short at the back. When discussing the fitness of both centre backs following the match, Bompastor stated, “Naomi picked up a small injury in her calf. Hopefully, it’s not too bad, and she can be available for the next game.”

Sonia Bompastor updates on Nathalie Bjorn, Naomi Girma and Millie Bright. 💬 — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) March 16, 2026

She added, “I don’t have a timeframe for Millie, but I would like her to be available as soon as possible, hopefully for the weekend. It’s crucial at this business end of the season to have all your players.”

Really Sad for Nathalie Bjorn

Another major injury occurred during the game, with Nathalie Bjorn only managing five minutes after her introduction as a replacement for the returning Kadeisha Buchanan. “It was really sad for her. It doesn’t look good. We need to assess her. We were all buzzing with Kadeisha starting, and part of the plan was for Nat to come in and get some minutes,” Bompastor said.

💔💔💔Nathalie Bjorn is in tears; she feels discomfort in her right leg. She has been subbed off in less than 60 seconds since making her return to the pitch!#CFCW pic.twitter.com/YUqXy6W6Ex — Chelsea Women Daily (@CFCWdaily) March 15, 2026

Also read: Chelsea star to face five Sweden team-mates in Women’s League Cup Final as winger warns friend becomes ‘enemy’

