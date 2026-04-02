Chelsea Face Transfer Battle as Real Madrid Target Niamh Charles in Summer Move After Three Month Injury Absence Ends

Chelsea could lose left back Niamh Charles this summer after reports that Real Madrid are considering a move for the 26-year-old England international. The former Liverpool defender finally made her return for the Blues over the weekend in their hard-fought win over Aston Villa, bringing to an end a three-month absence from Sonia Bompastor’s squad.

Real Madrid are considering both Charles and Real Sociedad defender Aiara Agirrezabala to become their new first-choice left back this summer, with Las Blancas looking to replace former Everton star Sara Holmgaard and Yasmin Ribeiro following Olga Carmona’s exit to Paris Saint-Germain.

Selon ESPN, le Real Madrid cherche à recruter une DG pour la saison prochaine. Parmi les pistes étudiées figurent Aiara Agirrezabala et Niamh Charles.



Agirrezabala serait actuellement la priorité du club, tandis que la piste menant à Charles s’annonce beaucoup plus compliquée. pic.twitter.com/zmEcds3hCA — Real Madrid Femeni (@RMFem_) April 1, 2026

Deal Complicated by Valuation Issues

However, a deal to secure Charles may prove troublesome for Real Madrid, with ESPN stating that both the player’s individual demands and Chelsea’s valuation of their star defender make a deal very complicated. This is hardly surprising given Charles’ importance to the Blues over the past few years.

🚨 Le Real Madrid cherche à recruter une arrière latérale gauche pour renforcer son effectif la saison prochaine. ✍️ 💰



Parmi les options envisagées figurent Aiara Agirrezabala et Niamh Charles. pic.twitter.com/K4D1ldkMiU — Football Autopsie (@FootAutopsie) March 31, 2026

The 26-year-old has been a crucial part of Chelsea’s dominance in the WSL, winning five league titles, four FA Cups, and three League Cups during her time at Stamford Bridge. Losing her as they look to fight back against Manchester City, Manchester United, and Arsenal would be a major blow.

Young Sarwie Impresses in Absence

Charles’ three-month injury absence gave a chance to 17-year-old Chloe Sarwie, who was fairly impressive in her WSL debut against London City Lionesses. This could give Chelsea some confidence that they have a ready-made replacement if Real Madrid were to offer a lucrative deal.

Ultimately, it is highly unlikely that an exit will be sanctioned for the England international this summer, meaning Las Blancas will probably go for Agirrezabala instead.

🚨 Segundo @Rodra10_97, o Real Madrid estaria em busca de uma lateral-esquerda!



🇪🇸 Aiara Agirrezabala é o principal alvo do clube. A jovem de 17 anos tem contrato com a Real Sociedad até junho de 2029.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 O clube também demonstrou interesse em Niamh Charles, que tem contrato… pic.twitter.com/MpNYuwr8Xb — La Roja Feminino Brasil (@LRF_BR) March 31, 2026

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