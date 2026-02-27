Chelsea FC Women Appoint New Sporting Director as Club Fill Power Vacuum Left by Paul Green Departure Earlier This Month

Chelsea FC Women have appointed Phil Radley as their new sporting director following the departure of long time general manager Paul Green earlier this month. The club has moved quickly to fill the power vacuum at the top of their women’s football organization with Radley set to start in his new role next month.

Radley had spent most of the past decade at Danish Super League club FC Nordsjælland, initially as legal counsel before becoming chief operating officer and, most recently, director of football. He stepped down at the start of this season and had been taking a break from the game for the last six months.

Looking Forward to the Challenge

“I am looking forward to the challenge of how we build on the already brilliant club Chelsea FC Women is, both in terms of today and what the club needs in the long term, and working with Sonia, the players and staff,” Radley stated after his appointment was confirmed.

The new sporting director added: “I know the ambition the club has, the huge ambition Sonia and this squad has and the winning mentality Sonia sees in the squad. I absolutely share that and can’t wait to get started on the road to greater success.”

Green’s Departure Caused Upheaval

Paul Green’s exit earlier this month came after 13 years at the club, during which Chelsea Women won 19 trophies. His departure followed a review that concluded fresh structure was needed following Emma Hayes’ exit to the United States.

Many expected Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart from the men’s side to step into the void, but Chelsea has instead opted to bring in an external appointment. Radley brings significant experience from his time in Denmark and will be tasked with maintaining Chelsea’s position as one of the top clubs in women’s football.

Chelsea face Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals next month in what promises to be a huge tie for both clubs.

