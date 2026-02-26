Teenage Chelsea Full Back Signs First Professional Deal as 17 Year Old Defender Commits Future to Blues Until Summer 2028

Chelsea full back Chloe Sarwie has signed her first professional contract with the club until summer 2028. The Blues announced the news via a post on their official club website on Wednesday, rewarding the teenager for her impressive progression through the academy ranks.

The 17 year old has already broken into the senior team under Sonia Bompastor, making four appearances for Chelsea in all competitions to date. Sarwie has been a regular in the matchday squad during the last block of matches prior to the international break, showing she is already trusted at the highest level.

A moment every blue dreams of. 💙



Really Proud and Grateful

After signing her first professional terms with Chelsea, Sarwie said, “I’m just really proud and grateful. It feels a bit surreal because I’ve been working towards this goal for so long. To sign my first professional contract means everything to me.”

The defender added, “Ever since I joined the academy, this was always my goal. When you’re that young, you never really know how things will turn out, so to finally be in this moment just means everything to me.” This is brilliant news for Chelsea, who are securing the future of another talented young player.

Rapid Rise Through England Youth System

On the international stage, Sarwie has enjoyed a rapid rise through the England youth system and is already in and around the Under 23 age group. This progression highlights just how highly rated the teenager is within the national setup.

Sarwie will now continue her development under the watchful eye of Bompastor and her coaching staff. The South West Londoners have a proud tradition of developing young talent, and Sarwie looks set to be the latest success story from their academy.

Chelsea returns to action after the international break as they continue their pursuit of silverware on multiple fronts this season.

