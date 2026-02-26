Chelsea
Teenage Chelsea Full Back Signs First Professional Deal as 17 Year Old Defender Commits Future to Blues Until Summer 2028
Chelsea full back Chloe Sarwie has signed her first professional contract with the club until summer 2028. The Blues announced the news via a post on their official club website on Wednesday, rewarding the teenager for her impressive progression through the academy ranks.
The 17 year old has already broken into the senior team under Sonia Bompastor, making four appearances for Chelsea in all competitions to date. Sarwie has been a regular in the matchday squad during the last block of matches prior to the international break, showing she is already trusted at the highest level.
Really Proud and Grateful
After signing her first professional terms with Chelsea, Sarwie said, “I’m just really proud and grateful. It feels a bit surreal because I’ve been working towards this goal for so long. To sign my first professional contract means everything to me.”
The defender added, “Ever since I joined the academy, this was always my goal. When you’re that young, you never really know how things will turn out, so to finally be in this moment just means everything to me.” This is brilliant news for Chelsea, who are securing the future of another talented young player.
Rapid Rise Through England Youth System
On the international stage, Sarwie has enjoyed a rapid rise through the England youth system and is already in and around the Under 23 age group. This progression highlights just how highly rated the teenager is within the national setup.
Sarwie will now continue her development under the watchful eye of Bompastor and her coaching staff. The South West Londoners have a proud tradition of developing young talent, and Sarwie looks set to be the latest success story from their academy.
Chelsea returns to action after the international break as they continue their pursuit of silverware on multiple fronts this season.
Chelsea
Naomi Girma Gets Candid About Her First Chelsea Goal and Importance of FA Cup as USA Defender Scores Extra Time Winner Against Manchester United
Naomi Girma has spoken about scoring her first goal for Chelsea in Sunday’s dramatic FA Cup victory over Manchester United. The USA international headed home in extra time to send the Blues through to the quarter finals with a 2-1 win at Kingsmeadow.
Girma joined Chelsea in January 2025 for a then record transfer fee, becoming the first women’s player to be sold for over one million dollars. The 25 year old defender has had a tricky run with injuries since arriving, but has become a mainstay of Sonia Bompastor’s backline since returning to full fitness last November.
Very Happy to Score First Goal
“I’m just very happy and very excited to have scored my first goal. It was such an important match for us to win going into the international break as well. We wanted to leave on a good note and I’m happy we were able to do that,” Girma explained after the match.
The American added, “I think we stayed patient for a lot of the game, tried to keep moving the ball, tried to attack where we could and not force the ball down the field. I think that patience paid off, and we were able to get ourselves to some pretty good places.”
Rematch of Last Year’s Final
This fifth round tie was a rematch of last year’s Wembley final, where Chelsea beat Marc Skinner’s side 3-0. Sunday’s victory after extra time proved a much tighter affair, but Chelsea held on to keep their defence of the trophy alive.
The Blues are aiming for a seventh FA Cup trophy as they head towards the quarter finals. Despite only playing in England for just over a year, Girma understands the significance of this historic competition.
Special to Win at Wembley
“Getting to experience the first taste of the FA Cup last season and winning at Wembley was special. As soon as I came in, I just learned how important the competition is. We knew going into this game was really important, and we knew we’d have to give our best to get a result.”
Chelsea
Chelsea Boosted by Defender’s Return Despite Captain Millie Bright Absence as Sonia Bompastor Confirms the Same Ahead of Manchester United Clash
Chelsea heads into Sunday’s Women’s FA Cup clash with Manchester United without captain Millie Bright but with a significant boost elsewhere in defence. Head coach Sonia Bompastor confirmed that Bright will miss the tie as she continues her recovery from an ankle injury sustained earlier this month.
The England international’s absence leaves a notable gap at the heart of Chelsea’s backline ahead of what promises to be a demanding encounter. Bright’s leadership and experience have long been central to Chelsea’s defensive stability, and her recent recognition with an OBE underlined her standing in the game.
Bright Out Until After International Break
Bompastor made it clear that caution will be exercised over Bright’s recovery. “As you know, Millie got a knock to her ankle in the Tottenham game. She didn’t recover enough to be involved in this game, so we are assessing her every week. For sure, it will be after the international break now.”
The Chelsea boss added, “It’s difficult for me now to put a time frame on her return, but we’ll have the international break to keep continuing assessing her. Except for Millie, we have everyone available, and it will be the same squad for the Liverpool game.”
Buchanan Back After ACL Injury
While Bright’s absence is a setback, there is welcome news for Chelsea supporters. Canadian international Kadeisha Buchanan is set to return to the matchday squad after a lengthy spell out with an ACL injury suffered last November. This is brilliant news for Chelsea, who have desperately missed the defender’s quality.
Buchanan has been training fully in recent weeks and was even featured for the Under 18 side as part of her reintegration. Bompastor expressed her delight at having the defender back in contention. “We will probably have Kadeisha Buchanan back in the squad for the weekend, which is great news. Keish is in a good place right now, she’s feeling confident.”
Chelsea approached the tie in strong domestic form, having recorded 2-0 wins over both Tottenham and Liverpool recently.
Arsenal Dragon
Alessia Russo Relishing Unreal Prospect of Facing London Rivals in Women’s Champions League Quarter Finals
Arsenal forward Alessia Russo is eyeing a historic European showdown after the Gunners secured their spot in the Women’s Champions League quarter finals. Following a dominant aggregate victory over OH Leuven, the England star expressed her excitement for an all London affair against domestic rivals Chelsea.
Arsenal secured their progression with a professional 3-1 victory over the Belgian side on Wednesday evening. The result capped off a commanding 7-1 aggregate win, ensuring the reigning champions remain in the hunt to defend their European crown. Russo was the protagonist of the night, netting twice to book the Gunners’ place in the next round.
Two Top Teams Coming Up Against Each Other
“So exciting and a team we are so familiar with. When you play Champions League football and get closer towards the final, you come up against really tough teams. To play Chelsea, an English team, probably something that we are not so used to in the quarter finals, will be amazing,” Russo told Disney+ when asked about the upcoming draw.
The quarter final draw has produced a mouth watering tie as Arsenal prepare to face Women’s Super League rivals Chelsea. While European competition usually offers a break from domestic familiarity, this draw ensures a high stakes London derby on the continental stage. Russo added, “Two top teams coming up against each other for a place in the semi final. It’s unreal.”
Playing Well and Breeding Confidence
Russo reflected on Arsenal’s current form heading into the Chelsea tie. “We are playing well, we are playing good football, and that breeds confidence in everyone. We are winning as well, we are grinding out results in different ways, and everyone is contributing in different ways, so I think the feeling around the whole team in general is really positive.”
The first leg of Arsenal’s Women’s Champions League quarter final against Chelsea is scheduled for late March, with the second leg the following week. Arsenal face Bristol City in the FA Cup on Sunday before turning their attention to the Chelsea showdown.
