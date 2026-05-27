Chelsea Keep Sandy Baltimore But Lose Sam Kerr as Blues Enter Biggest Summer Rebuild in Years

Chelsea confirmed two major squad decisions on May 26, 2026. Sandy Baltimore signed a contract extension committing her future to Stamford Bridge, while Sam Kerr confirmed her departure after six and a half seasons.

"We have a top quality team, and I want to compete with the best players in the world every day, that's why I chose to stay here." Sandy Baltimore has signed a new contract at Chelsea until the summer of 2030. (Photo: Chris Lee) pic.twitter.com/ANshdGvHqm — Asif Burhan (@AsifBurhan) May 26, 2026

The contrast between these two announcements captures exactly where Chelsea stand heading into a critical summer under new head coach Xabi Alonso. One era ends. Another accelerates.

Baltimore’s Extension Is Entirely Deserved

Baltimore arrived from PSG in summer 2024 and immediately proved her quality in a completely different league. Domestic treble in her first season. Nine goals and six assists from 29 appearances. Fifty Chelsea appearances reached during this campaign.

🚨Chelsea have extended Sandy Baltimore's contract until 2030. pic.twitter.com/g1eizf94Pi — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) May 26, 2026

Her wide play brings constant intensity, quality and defensive application that few WSL wingers can replicate. France caps above 50 reinforce her elite status. She chose to stay despite reported interest from Barcelona and Lyon this summer. That decision reflects her ambition and Chelsea’s continued appeal despite not winning the WSL title this season.

Locked in until 2030. 🔒💙



Sandy Baltimore has officially signed a contract extension with the Blues!#CFCW | #ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/V8D9apkCA0 — Chelsea Women's India Supporters Club (@CWISC_Official) May 26, 2026

Sam Kerr Deserves Her Exit on Her Own Terms

Kerr leaves Chelsea as the second highest scorer in club history with 115 goals from 177 appearances, finishing just one goal behind Fran Kirby’s all-time record. Five WSL titles. Three FA Cups. Three League Cups. One Community Shield.

The goal that made history. 🤩



Sit back and watch all the angles of how Sam Kerr became our joint all-time record scorer. 📺💥 pic.twitter.com/MvXkjfK8hn — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) May 19, 2026

The Australian captain delivered during one of the most dominant periods in English women’s football history. NWSL expansion club Denver Summit are monitoring her situation. At 32, she still has years remaining as an elite striker. Whoever signs her will benefit enormously.

Sam Kerr: All good things must come to an end. 💙 — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) May 17, 2026

Chelsea’s Summer Starts Now

The FA Cup Final against Manchester City on Sunday at Wembley provides one final opportunity for silverware before reconstruction begins. Xabi Alonso must replace Kerr’s goals while building his own tactical identity around Baltimore’s directness and the squad’s remaining quality. The summer blueprint is clear. Execution determines everything.

Sam Kerr is now the joint all-time record scorer in CHELSEA HISTORY! 💯



Her 116 goals puts her level with Fran Kirby at the top. 🔝 pic.twitter.com/vc5m74VINl — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) May 16, 2026

Also read: Sara Agrez Set to Join Liverpool Women on Free Transfer From FC Köln This Summer as First New Signing