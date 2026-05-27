Chelsea Dragon
Chelsea Keep Sandy Baltimore But Lose Sam Kerr as Blues Enter Biggest Summer Rebuild in Years
Chelsea confirmed two major squad decisions on May 26, 2026. Sandy Baltimore signed a contract extension committing her future to Stamford Bridge, while Sam Kerr confirmed her departure after six and a half seasons.
The contrast between these two announcements captures exactly where Chelsea stand heading into a critical summer under new head coach Xabi Alonso. One era ends. Another accelerates.
Baltimore’s Extension Is Entirely Deserved
Baltimore arrived from PSG in summer 2024 and immediately proved her quality in a completely different league. Domestic treble in her first season. Nine goals and six assists from 29 appearances. Fifty Chelsea appearances reached during this campaign.
Her wide play brings constant intensity, quality and defensive application that few WSL wingers can replicate. France caps above 50 reinforce her elite status. She chose to stay despite reported interest from Barcelona and Lyon this summer. That decision reflects her ambition and Chelsea’s continued appeal despite not winning the WSL title this season.
Sam Kerr Deserves Her Exit on Her Own Terms
Kerr leaves Chelsea as the second highest scorer in club history with 115 goals from 177 appearances, finishing just one goal behind Fran Kirby’s all-time record. Five WSL titles. Three FA Cups. Three League Cups. One Community Shield.
The Australian captain delivered during one of the most dominant periods in English women’s football history. NWSL expansion club Denver Summit are monitoring her situation. At 32, she still has years remaining as an elite striker. Whoever signs her will benefit enormously.
Chelsea’s Summer Starts Now
The FA Cup Final against Manchester City on Sunday at Wembley provides one final opportunity for silverware before reconstruction begins. Xabi Alonso must replace Kerr’s goals while building his own tactical identity around Baltimore’s directness and the squad’s remaining quality. The summer blueprint is clear. Execution determines everything.
Also read: Sara Agrez Set to Join Liverpool Women on Free Transfer From FC Köln This Summer as First New Signing
Chelsea Dragon
Chelsea and Real Madrid Reignite Interest in BK Hacken Teenager Felicia Schroder as Swedish Striker Continues to Dazzle
Felicia Schroder is 19 years old, has scored 87 goals in 123 appearances for BK Hacken, and is reportedly attracting serious interest from both Chelsea Women and Real Madrid Femenino this summer. At this point, the question is not whether a move to a major European club will happen, but simply when.
Schrpder committed to Hacken last year by signing a contract extension until 2028, reportedly becoming the highest-paid player in Damallsvenskan history in the process. That deal has not dampened the interest one bit. If anything, her form since signing it has only intensified the attention from elite clubs across the continent.
The Numbers Are Genuinely Absurd for Her Age
Six matches into the 2026 Damallsvenskan season and Schröder already has three goals and an assist to her name. That follows a 2025 campaign in which she scored 30 league goals in 26 matches as Häcken won the title. The numbers across 123 career appearances, 87 goals, and 17 assists, belong to a player a decade older.
She is not a prospect. She is already one of the most productive strikers in European women’s football.
Why Chelsea and Real Madrid Both Make Sense
Chelsea need verticality and someone who attacks space aggressively behind defences. Schroder provides exactly that. Real Madrid suit her even more naturally given how dangerous they are in transition, and her pace, movement and channel running fit their system perfectly.
Both clubs have strong enough structures to integrate her without putting unfair pressure on a teenager.
The Window Is Closing on Getting Her Cheap
Häcken will not sell easily, and her contract runs until 2028. But clubs that have been tracking Schroder since last summer know that her valuation is only heading in one direction. This summer genuinely might be the last realistic opportunity to sign her before the price becomes extraordinary.
Also read: FA Set to Change FA Youth Cup Final Venue Rules After Manchester City vs Manchester United Row Over 6,000 Capacity Ground
Chelsea Dragon
Hannah Hampton Wins WSL Golden Glove for Second Successive Season and Calls Out Media for Tarnishing Female Goalkeepers
Hannah Hampton picked up the WSL Golden Glove for the second year running at the Women’s Super League awards, and used the platform to say something that needed saying.
The Chelsea and England number one called out media coverage of female goalkeepers directly, arguing that mistakes are amplified while outstanding performances are routinely ignored. She is absolutely right, and the fact that she felt the need to say it publicly speaks volumes about where things still stand.
Hampton kept eight clean sheets across 19 WSL appearances this season and was named the best female goalkeeper at September’s Ballon d’Or ceremony, having starred in England’s Euro 2025 triumph with penalty shootout heroics that helped the Lionesses retain the European title. That is a career trajectory that deserves celebration at every turn.
What Hampton Actually Said
The Chelsea goalkeeper was pointed and deliberate in her criticism. She argued that when a female goalkeeper makes an error, video clips appear almost immediately to define their reputation, while the saves and performances that win games are largely passed over.
She called on goalkeepers to champion each other first, and on media companies to do better. Neither of those asks is unreasonable.
A Career That Has Never Been Short of Drama
Hampton’s journey to the top has not been straightforward. She was dropped from the England squad in 2022 and had to work her way back under Sarina Wiegman, who said in 2023 that Hampton had sorted out personal issues.
Mary Earps’s autobiography last November added another layer of noise around her name. Through all of it, Hampton has kept performing.
Praise for Charlton’s Sophie Whitehouse
Hampton also took time to highlight former Birmingham City teammate Sophie Whitehouse, who won the WSL2 Golden Glove at Charlton Athletic. She was emphatic that Whitehouse deserves far more recognition than she currently receives.
Also read: Megan Walsh Wins West Ham Women Save of the Season Award for Stunning Reflex Stop Against Chelsea
Chelsea Dragon
Megan Walsh Wins West Ham Women Save of the Season Award for Stunning Reflex Stop Against Chelsea
Megan Walsh picked up the Save of the Season award at West Ham United Women’s end-of-season ceremony on Saturday evening, and nobody who saw the save in question would argue with the result for even a second.
The moment came against Chelsea earlier in the campaign. With the Blues appearing certain to score from close range, Walsh somehow found the reactions to push the effort away.
It was the kind of stop that makes you rewind the footage just to work out how she did it. Supporters backed it heavily in the online vote, and the replay on the big screen during the ceremony drew a response that said everything about how special the moment was.
Why Walsh Has Been So Important This Season
This award is not just about one save, as good as that save was. Walsh has been West Ham’s most reliable performer throughout what has been a challenging season for the club.
She kept them in matches they had no right to be in, produced important stops at crucial moments and brought a calmness and assurance between the posts that the team genuinely needed. Goalkeepers rarely get enough credit in women’s football and Walsh deserves a lot more of it.
Humble in Victory
After collecting her award, Walsh was quick to deflect credit toward her teammates, pointing out that goalkeepers always rely on the players in front of them. That kind of attitude is exactly why she is so well-regarded within the squad and among the fanbase.
Heading Into Next Season With Momentum
Walsh has firmly established herself as one of West Ham’s most trusted players. With the club expected to strengthen over the summer under Rita Guarino, having a goalkeeper of her quality already in place is a genuine foundation to build from.
Also read: West Ham Captain Katrina Gorry to Leave Club at End of Season After Turning Down New Contract in Best Interests of Family
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