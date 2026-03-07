Chelsea and Lionesses Star Lauren James Reveals Why She’s Often ‘Misunderstood’

Chelsea star Lauren James has opened up about the public scrutiny regarding her personality and the lazy labels often attached to her playing style. The England forward insists that her laid back nature is a reflection of her introverted character rather than a lack of professional desire.

Lauren James: People criticise who I am as a person but they don’t know me https://t.co/nWxVe71ezz — The Times and The Sunday Times (@thetimes) March 6, 2026

The 24 year old has addressed the frequent misconceptions regarding her demeanour on and off the pitch. James has become one of the most recognisable figures in the women’s game, yet she admits that her naturally reserved personality is often misinterpreted by those who do not know her personally.

Care a Lot Despite Laid Back Character

“I’m very misunderstood. Because I’m such a laid back character, it can sometimes come across that I’m not bothered, but actually I care a lot. That is just the way I am,” said James in an interview with The Times. “Sometimes it’s great. Then other times there’s a lot of criticism, which can be about me as a person when they don’t know me.”

Exclusive: Chelsea star Lauren James opens up to @BBCSport



– Fans "too quick to judge" during struggles at Euro 2025

– She was unable to enjoy England's triumph due to injury

– "Relief" that other players miss penalties against Sweden amid racism fearhttps://t.co/Vy6UuipeJz — Emma Smith (@emmasmithjourno) September 3, 2025

James hopes her transparency will help other introverted athletes feel comfortable in their own skin. “Hopefully, it inspires other girls that play football and are similar. They’re laid back, they’re introverts, they don’t like talking to everyone. Sometimes it can come across as arrogant, but actually, they don’t know how shy you are.”

Because I’m such a laid-back character, it can sometimes come across that I’m not bothered, but actually I care a lot. That is just the way I am." – Lauren Jameshttps://t.co/xzZVqWEpo2 — ⚙️ (@LikumbaW) March 7, 2026

Trying to Find Rhythm After Injuries

Despite her quiet off field presence, James remains incredibly ambitious on the pitch as she works her way back from a string of foot, calf, and hamstring issues. “I’m just trying to find the rhythm and get back my best. When you’ve had so many little injuries, it takes time to trust your body again. I’m starting to feel a lot more like myself again, and hopefully I can build on that.”

Lauren James on injuries and her aims ⚽️ Lauren James is magic ✨ pic.twitter.com/di2vajMYfp — #HerGameToo Chelsea (@HGT_Chelsea) March 7, 2026

Chelsea face Manchester United in the Women’s League Cup final next weekend before their WSL clash against Brighton on March 18.

