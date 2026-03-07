Chelsea
Chelsea and Lionesses Star Lauren James Reveals Why She’s Often ‘Misunderstood’
Chelsea star Lauren James has opened up about the public scrutiny regarding her personality and the lazy labels often attached to her playing style. The England forward insists that her laid back nature is a reflection of her introverted character rather than a lack of professional desire.
The 24 year old has addressed the frequent misconceptions regarding her demeanour on and off the pitch. James has become one of the most recognisable figures in the women’s game, yet she admits that her naturally reserved personality is often misinterpreted by those who do not know her personally.
Care a Lot Despite Laid Back Character
“I’m very misunderstood. Because I’m such a laid back character, it can sometimes come across that I’m not bothered, but actually I care a lot. That is just the way I am,” said James in an interview with The Times. “Sometimes it’s great. Then other times there’s a lot of criticism, which can be about me as a person when they don’t know me.”
James hopes her transparency will help other introverted athletes feel comfortable in their own skin. “Hopefully, it inspires other girls that play football and are similar. They’re laid back, they’re introverts, they don’t like talking to everyone. Sometimes it can come across as arrogant, but actually, they don’t know how shy you are.”
Trying to Find Rhythm After Injuries
Despite her quiet off field presence, James remains incredibly ambitious on the pitch as she works her way back from a string of foot, calf, and hamstring issues. “I’m just trying to find the rhythm and get back my best. When you’ve had so many little injuries, it takes time to trust your body again. I’m starting to feel a lot more like myself again, and hopefully I can build on that.”
Chelsea face Manchester United in the Women’s League Cup final next weekend before their WSL clash against Brighton on March 18.
WWE’s Chelsea Green snubs talkSPORT host’s shirt in show of loyalty to Marc Cucurella
WWE wrestler Chelsea Green enjoyed the full Chelsea experience when she was the guest of honour at Stamford Bridge against Brentford last month. The former two time and inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion made her first trip to the stadium to watch the Blues beat the Bees 2-0.
The 34 year old watched on from the Dugout Club as Liam Rosenior’s men secured victory after goals from Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer. Green, who has Chelsea roots in her family with her mother and extended family being British, also sent a congratulatory message to the west London outfit on Instagram following the Club World Cup triumph last summer.
Dove in Headfirst as Chelsea Fans Do
The former AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champion told talkSPORT, “I had the best time, I drank lots of champagne, I got a jersey. I really just like dove in headfirst as the Chelsea fans do.”
Green, who joined talkSPORT as part of WWE 2K26 Creator Fest, was speaking to ex Chelsea star Tony Cascarino on Weekend Breakfast. However, she broke the 63 year old’s heart by admitting she would not don his retro kit after being gifted a shirt by Blues ace Marc Cucurella.
I’m a Kuk’s Girl Right Now
On the prospect of wearing a Cascarino kit, Green replied: “I don’t think so. I feel like, I’m sorry, but I feel like I’m a Kuk’s girl right now.” This is brilliant loyalty from Green, who clearly understands the importance of supporting current players over legends from the past.
Chelsea Fan for Life
Green recently opened up on her connection with Chelsea that goes far beyond simply sharing a name. “I’ve been a Chelsea fan for life. My grandparents are British, my mum is British, my cousins and uncle are here, and I also lived in Devon when I was seven and eight years old,” she told the Blues’ website.
The Canadian born wrestler was gifted a custom Chelsea FC belt and a Cucurella shirt during her memorable first visit to Stamford Bridge.
Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday in what could prove decisive for the Gunners’ Premier League title ambitions. Arsenal sit top of the table with 61 points from 28 matches, five points clear of Manchester City, who still have a game in hand, while Chelsea occupy 7th with 45 points after being held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Burnley at Stamford Bridge last weekend.
This represents a huge opportunity for Mikel Arteta’s side to put further distance between themselves and the chasing pack before facing Brighton away on Wednesday. Chelsea arrive at the Emirates in patchy form under Liam Rosenior, who has won just two of his eight league matches since replacing Enzo Maresca in January despite an encouraging start to his tenure.
Kick-off: 4:30 GMT, Sunday, March 1, 2026
Venue: Emirates Stadium
TV: Sky Sports
Kai Havertz Returns to Haunt Former Club
Mikel Arteta confirmed on Friday that Kai Havertz will train on Saturday ahead of the Chelsea clash, giving the German a chance to feature against his former employers. Havertz has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since early February, but scored the winner in Arsenal’s 1-0 Carabao Cup semi final victory over Chelsea earlier this month.
The 26 year old has endured a nightmare campaign with injuries limiting him to just 158 Premier League minutes this season, though he has still managed two goals and two assists when available. Viktor Gyokeres has flourished in Havertz’s absence, scoring twice in the 4-1 North London Derby demolition of Tottenham last weekend.
Rosenior Yet to Face Top Six Opposition
Liam Rosenior faces his first test against a top six side in the league since taking charge of Chelsea, having only faced teams sitting 7th or lower during his opening eight matches. His winning run needs proper context, given the quality of opposition, with recent dropped points against Leeds and Burnley at Stamford Bridge exposing serious vulnerabilities.
Arteta has beaten Rosenior twice already this season in the two legged Carabao Cup semi final, and the Spanish manager will fancy his chances of completing a treble over the Chelsea boss. Bukayo Saka should be fit despite limping off late against Spurs, while Ben White remains doubtful with a niggle.
Predicted Lineups: Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Rice, Zubimendi, Odegaard; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; James, Disasi, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson
Chelsea FC Women Appoint New Sporting Director as Club Fill Power Vacuum Left by Paul Green Departure Earlier This Month
Chelsea FC Women have appointed Phil Radley as their new sporting director following the departure of long time general manager Paul Green earlier this month. The club has moved quickly to fill the power vacuum at the top of their women’s football organization with Radley set to start in his new role next month.
Radley had spent most of the past decade at Danish Super League club FC Nordsjælland, initially as legal counsel before becoming chief operating officer and, most recently, director of football. He stepped down at the start of this season and had been taking a break from the game for the last six months.
Looking Forward to the Challenge
“I am looking forward to the challenge of how we build on the already brilliant club Chelsea FC Women is, both in terms of today and what the club needs in the long term, and working with Sonia, the players and staff,” Radley stated after his appointment was confirmed.
The new sporting director added: “I know the ambition the club has, the huge ambition Sonia and this squad has and the winning mentality Sonia sees in the squad. I absolutely share that and can’t wait to get started on the road to greater success.”
Green’s Departure Caused Upheaval
Paul Green’s exit earlier this month came after 13 years at the club, during which Chelsea Women won 19 trophies. His departure followed a review that concluded fresh structure was needed following Emma Hayes’ exit to the United States.
Many expected Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart from the men’s side to step into the void, but Chelsea has instead opted to bring in an external appointment. Radley brings significant experience from his time in Denmark and will be tasked with maintaining Chelsea’s position as one of the top clubs in women’s football.
Chelsea face Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals next month in what promises to be a huge tie for both clubs.
