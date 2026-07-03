Chelsea
Chelsea Sign Japan Midfielder Manaka Matsukubo From North Carolina Courage on Five Year Deal
Chelsea have secured Japan international midfielder Manaka Matsukubo from North Carolina Courage on a five-year contract.
The 21-year-old joins the Blues following an impressive NWSL campaign where she established herself as one of the league’s most creative midfielders.
Matsukubo scored 19 goals and provided 10 assists across 58 appearances for North Carolina, earning NWSL Midfielder of the Year recognition in 2025. Her dual goal-scoring and creative output demonstrates rare balance for modern midfielders, providing tactical flexibility within attacking structures. The Japan international brings proven elite level experience from American professional football.
Creative Midfielder Strengthens Chelsea Attack
Matsukubo expressed genuine excitement about joining Chelsea, describing the club’s trophy-winning history as genuinely compelling. She specifically emphasised her desire to continue that winning tradition through her contributions. Her language suggests authentic commitment rather than contractual obligation.
The midfielder’s recognition as league best midfielder indicates elite level consistency combined with meaningful impact beyond statistical output. Her arrival suggests Chelsea identified attacking midfield reinforcement as priority moving forward.
Chelsea Continue Strategic Global Recruitment
Chelsea’s signing represents continued commitment to identifying quality talent across global markets rather than solely domestic sources. Matsukubo arrives established yet still developing, combining immediate quality with significant upside potential. Her NWSL pedigree should ease transition into English football demands.
This signing feels genuinely transformative for Chelsea’s midfield construction. Matsukubo provides exactly the creative spark modern elite teams require, balancing goal-scoring capability with playmaking intelligence. Chelsea appear building intelligently around specific tactical requirements rather than simply accumulating established names.
Also read: Tottenham Sign Norway Goalkeeper Selma Panengstuen From SK Brann on Long Term Deal
Chelsea
Sam Kerr Completes NWSL Return to Gotham FC on Five Year Deal After Chelsea Exit
Sam Kerr has returned to the NWSL after signing with Gotham FC on a free transfer from Chelsea. The Australian superstar has committed to a five year contract through the end of the 2030 season, reuniting with the club where she previously starred between 2015 and 2017 when known as Sky Blue FC.
Kerr departs Chelsea as their joint highest goalscorer with 116 goals alongside Fran Kirby. During her six and a half year spell in London, the Matildas captain helped the Blues secure five Women’s Super League titles, three FA Cups and three League Cups. She won two WSL Golden Boots and the 2021-22 Player of the Season award during her tenure.
Familiar Territory Awaits American Return
The move reunites Kerr with Gotham after her previous stint yielded 28 goals in 40 appearances. She still ranks third on the club’s all-time goalscoring list despite leaving over a decade ago. Kerr previously spent 2018 with Chicago Red Stars, scoring 35 goals in 43 games before her initial departure from American football in January 2020.
Kerr holds the NWSL regular season scoring record with 77 goals despite her absence from the league. Her previous single-season record of 18 goals stood until KC Current’s Temwa Chawinga surpassed it with 21 in 2024.
Ambitious Project Attracts Proven Winner
Kerr expressed excitement about returning to Gotham, describing the club’s ambition and developments as genuinely special. She will reunite with former Chelsea teammates Ann-Katrin Berger, Jess Carter and Guro Reiten at the reigning NWSL champions.
Gotham’s aggressive recruitment demonstrates serious championship intentions. Kerr’s arrival represents a genuine statement of intent about competing for titles, not simply filling roster spots. This move elevates Gotham’s attacking firepower considerably.
Also read: Tottenham Sign Arsenal Midfielder Victoria Pelova on Free Transfer as Fourth Summer Addition
Chelsea
Ellie Carpenter Opens Up on Debut Chelsea Season and Why Stamford Bridge Gives the Blues a Genuine Edge
Ellie Carpenter has reflected on a debut Chelsea season that mixed personal highlights with collective disappointment, insisting she is hungry to build on her first year in England when the 2026-27 campaign begins.
The 26-year-old Australian wing-back, who joined from Lyon in July 2025 after five seasons in France, made 29 appearances across all competitions and believes the best is very much still to come.
Carpenter is refreshingly honest about where Chelsea fell short last season. A team with this much quality finishing without a WSL title should sting and clearly does. But the foundation is there, and a player who debuted at 15 and already has 101 Australia caps tends to know the difference between a building year and a bad one.
Stamford Bridge Feels Like Home
The clear theme of Carpenter’s end-of-season interview is her deep connection to Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea will host all 13 WSL home games in 2026-27 for a second consecutive season. She scored two of her most memorable goals there, a header against London City Lionesses in November and a thunderous long-range strike against Barcelona in the Champions League that won Goal of the Month, and believes the larger pitch and atmosphere create a genuine competitive advantage.
Season of Transition
Chelsea won the League Cup but missed the WSL title and fell short in Europe, with Carpenter acknowledging the squad experienced significant upheaval with multiple departures and new signings still finding their feet together. She pointed to the Asian Cup final with Australia in March 2026, where the Matildas lost 1-0 to Japan, as another physical and mental toll on a season that stretched her to the limit.
Her stat line of two goals, three assists, and 29 appearances from right wing-back represents solid but not spectacular output. Carpenter knows that. She has been explicit about wanting more end product and greater consistency in the final third.
Ready to Kick On
Carpenter heads into her first proper off-season in years, planning to return to Australia before coming back to Europe ahead of pre-season. Crucially, she enters 2026-27 without the adaptation period that inevitably cost her momentum in her debut campaign she now understands the English game, Sonia Bompastor’s system, and her teammates’ movements instinctively.
A full pre-season under those conditions, combined with all home games at Stamford Bridge, means Chelsea supporters may finally see the player who was regarded as one of the world’s best right-backs during her Lyon prime.
Also read: Kit Graham Seals Permanent Ipswich Town Move After Being Released by Tottenham
Chelsea
Chelsea Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Legora AI Platform For Training Kit Branding
Chelsea Football Club have announced Legora as an official partner in a multi-year agreement that will place the AI legal platform’s branding prominently on training kit sleeves across the men’s, women’s and Academy teams. The partnership unites two organisations committed to excellence through preparation, consistency and continuous improvement at the highest levels.
Legora, founded in 2023, operates as an agentic operating system for legal professionals, supporting lawyers across research, review and drafting of complex matters. The platform is used by over 100,000 legal professionals at more than 1,200 leading law firms and in-house legal teams across 50 markets globally. Chelsea FC’s own legal team currently integrate Legora’s system through their workstreams.
Shared Philosophy Drives Partnership
Both organisations recognise that success at elite levels relies on similar foundational principles including meticulous planning, rigorous analysis, teamwork, resilience and commitment to continual improvement. The partnership celebrates the often unseen work that precedes visible success, from early morning training sessions to detailed legal preparation for complex matters.
Rob Hamblin, Chelsea’s general counsel, expressed satisfaction with the partnership, highlighting how Legora’s focus on supporting professionals at their highest level aligns with the club’s ambitions and values. The placement across all three teams reflects commitment to development and preparation across the entire football ecosystem.
Training Kit Visibility Demonstrates Long-Term Vision
The branding placement on training kit provides daily visibility across Chelsea’s extensive player and staff operations. The partnership launches with a long-term vision celebrating the preparation work that occurs away from public attention, recognising that elite performance emerges from dedication, discipline and countless hours of behind-the-scenes development.
Max Junestrand, Legora’s CEO and co-founder, emphasised how both organisations operate through meticulous preparation rather than relying on in-the-moment performance alone.
Also read: Everton Generated Around £250,000 After Hosting England Women World Cup Qualifier Against Ukraine at New Stadium
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