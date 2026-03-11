Chelsea Plan Bombshell Move For WSL Rivals’ Star as Blues Eye ‘This’ Manchester City Striker

Chelsea could swoop for Manchester City’s star striker Khadija Shaw this summer as the Jamaican international’s future remains in the air. The 29 year old is the top scorer in the Women’s Super League this campaign with 15 goals in 16 matches, but could leave the Cityzens in the coming months as her contract ticks down.

According to the Times’ Kit Shepard, Sonia Bompastor’s Chelsea could pry Bunny away from the Joie Stadium in the summer, with multiple sides interested in making a move should Manchester City fail to agree on new terms with Shaw. It is believed that the Blues are offering better terms than what her current side can deliver, which could be a decisive factor.

Chelsea Lack Attacking Output This Season

Chelsea have lacked in their attacking output this season, with star striker Sam Kerr misfiring in the league. With backup Catarina Macario expected to leave after reportedly rejecting a new contract at Kingsmeadow, space could be open for a new star forward to arrive.

Since arriving at City on a free transfer in 2021, Shaw has been electric with three WSL golden boots to her name. Across all competitions, she has scored 105 goals in 127 appearances, which is frankly remarkable consistency at the highest level.

City Poised to Win WSL This Campaign

The Cityzens look poised to win the WSL this campaign, finally rewarding the Jamaican’s years of efforts in sky blue with a richly deserved title. The championship is coming ever closer to being decided in their showdown with second placed and city rivals Manchester United at the end of the month.

Chelsea’s form this season might give Shaw some food for thought, with Arsenal in with a good chance of knocking the Blues back into fourth and denying them Champions League football next season. Failing to qualify for European football could certainly blow open the race for Shaw’s signature.

