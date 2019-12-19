Chelsea predicted line-up to face Tottenham: Rudiger to start

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is set for a reunion with his former manager Jose Mourinho when the Blues visit Tottenham on Sunday.

Lampard’s Chelsea, who began the season on a high, have witnessed a slip in form recently, with the side currently sitting fourth in the table, six points short of third-placed Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Mourinho’s Tottenham are close behind at fifth place, with just three points separating them from the Blues. The North London club have seen a sudden resurgence since the arrival of Mourinho, who came in as a replacement for their former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea players celebrate after a goal. (Getty Images)

Chelsea would be entering the match hoping to win three points, having lost 2 of their last 3 league outings, while a confident Tottenham would be eager to continue their good run of form after winning 2 league games in a row.

Team news

Young centre-back Fikayo Tomori is most likely not to feature as he recovers from his hip injury. French international and veteran striker Olivier Giroud is also a major doubt having hurt his ankle during training a few weeks earlier.

Chelsea predicted line-up

Formation: 4-3-3

Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK)

The Spaniard is sure to retain his spot despite being a little off-colour this season and would be keen to put up a decent display when they meet Spurs.

Chelsea centre-back Fikayo Tomori. (Getty Images)

Reece James (RB)

The youngster has been growing in stature ever since Lampard offered him a chance. He has so far made 4 starts and as many substitute appearances.

Antonio Rudiger (CB)

He has just returned from a long injury lay-off but could be Lampard’s first-choice in defence given his vast experience.

Kurt Zouma (CB)

With Tomori sitting out due to injury, Lampard might not make too many changes at the back and would most likely opt to go with Zouma at the back.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. (Getty Images)

Cesar Azpilicueta (LB)

The veteran skipper will lead the Blues’ challenge from the back. The Spaniard can play anywhere in defence due to his proven versatility.

Jorginho (CDM)

He has been pretty solid in the middle for Chelsea so far. The Italian has great vision and is a good penalty taker.

N’Golo Kante (CM)

Kante is an inevitable presence in any midfield, let alone Chelsea. He is the Blues’ engine and is an excellent interceptor of the ball.

Chelsea’s midfielder Jorginho seen in action. (Getty Images)

Mateo Kovacic (CM)

He did not start against Bournemouth last time but would come in for the young Mason Mount, who looks fatigued due to the gruelling schedules.

Willian (RW)

Looked set for a return to form after a brilliant start. However, he has gone down in recent games. Nevertheless, he should feature against a quality team like Spurs.

Tammy Abraham (ST)

Blues’ recent slur in form means Tammy Abraham has not been at his best. Their top-scorer looks a little tired but is sure to start as he is their best bet up front.

Christian Pulisic (LW)

Pulisic was pretty average in the game against the Cherries, however, he has established himself as a regular and is a definite starter.