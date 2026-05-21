Chelsea and Real Madrid Reignite Interest in BK Hacken Teenager Felicia Schroder as Swedish Striker Continues to Dazzle

Felicia Schroder is 19 years old, has scored 87 goals in 123 appearances for BK Hacken, and is reportedly attracting serious interest from both Chelsea Women and Real Madrid Femenino this summer. At this point, the question is not whether a move to a major European club will happen, but simply when.

¿Felicia Schröder de camino a la élite europea? 👀🇸🇪



Según cuenta @Rodra10_97, el Chelsea Women es el equipo mejor posicionado para hacerse con la joven joya sueca, mientras el Real Madrid Femenino también está muy interesado en su fichaje.



Tiene contrato hasta 2029 con el… pic.twitter.com/SbvcbdLRec — Mundo Pelota (@mundopelotanet) May 19, 2026

Schrpder committed to Hacken last year by signing a contract extension until 2028, reportedly becoming the highest-paid player in Damallsvenskan history in the process. That deal has not dampened the interest one bit. If anything, her form since signing it has only intensified the attention from elite clubs across the continent.

The Numbers Are Genuinely Absurd for Her Age

Six matches into the 2026 Damallsvenskan season and Schröder already has three goals and an assist to her name. That follows a 2025 campaign in which she scored 30 league goals in 26 matches as Häcken won the title. The numbers across 123 career appearances, 87 goals, and 17 assists, belong to a player a decade older.

BK Hacken's 19 years old Felicia Maria Shakira Schroder :



🇸🇪Damallsvenskan Winner 🏆: 2025

UEFA Women's Europa Cup Winner 🏆 : 2025/26

🇸🇪Damallsvenskan Player of the Year: 2025

2025 🇸🇪Damallsvenskan top scorer: 30 ⚽️

2025/26 UEFA Women's Europa Cup top scorer pic.twitter.com/9EmLfOM2VO — mamdouh hamid (@mamdwwy) May 20, 2026

She is not a prospect. She is already one of the most productive strikers in European women’s football.

Why Chelsea and Real Madrid Both Make Sense

Chelsea need verticality and someone who attacks space aggressively behind defences. Schroder provides exactly that. Real Madrid suit her even more naturally given how dangerous they are in transition, and her pace, movement and channel running fit their system perfectly.

According to ESPN, Real Madrid and Chelsea are both keen on signing Swedish rising star Felicia Schröder this summer 🔥



🗞️ @Rodra10_97 via https://t.co/CzNJspCK5w pic.twitter.com/C5ofHq6S9t — girlactico (@girlactico) May 19, 2026

Both clubs have strong enough structures to integrate her without putting unfair pressure on a teenager.

The Window Is Closing on Getting Her Cheap

Häcken will not sell easily, and her contract runs until 2028. But clubs that have been tracking Schroder since last summer know that her valuation is only heading in one direction. This summer genuinely might be the last realistic opportunity to sign her before the price becomes extraordinary.

🇸🇪Felicia Schröder is reportedly being tracked by Real Madrid Women, with the Spanish club already making contact over a potential move from BK Häcken.



However, the deal looks difficult, as several top European clubs are also interested, with Chelsea FC Women currently seen as… pic.twitter.com/y2Wx7DdFIt — CHINEMEREMMA ACTIVE 🦅 (@CHINEMEREMMA993) May 19, 2026

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