Chelsea star to face five Sweden team-mates in Women’s League Cup Final as winger warns friend becomes ‘enemy’
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd will be outnumbered on Sunday when Chelsea meets Manchester United in the Women’s League Cup final. As one half of Chelsea’s Swedish contingent alongside Nathalie Björn, Rytting Kaneryd is fully aware of the threat her team are up against with United’s squad containing five of her national teammates.
Fridolina Rolfo, Julia Zigiotti Olme, Anna Sandberg, Hanna Lundkvist, and Ellen Wangerheim are all players Rytting Kaneryd knows well. Zigiotti Olme, United’s dominant midfielder, brought in from Bayern Munich last summer, is her closest friend.
Hell No When Asked About Flying Into Tackles
Does that mean she will be more reluctant to fly into tackles? “Hell no. When you’re in your zone and you’re in the game,you don’t really think. Even if it’s one of my best friends, she’s not going to be my best friend when we play against each other,” the winger tells Daily Mail Sport.
She added, “Obviously she knows how I play, and I know how she plays, so I’m just going to have to be extra on it and try to do everything I can to not be an easy player to face.”
More Important Than Ever This Season
Given the need for momentum heading into the final stretch of the season, the League Cup is being treated with the utmost respect by the holders. “It’s more important than ever. We still have four trophies to compete for, but as it looks now, these three trophies are probably the closest ones, so it’s a very important cup to win,” Rytting Kaneryd said.
She continued, “We always want to win everything we compete in, so especially now with everything that’s been happening lately, this will be a great motivation for all of us.”
Manchester United Women Star Pinpoints Unique Reason for Success as Red Devils Prepare for First Ever League Cup Final
Manchester United Women will face Chelsea in their first ever League Cup final on Sunday. The Red Devils will be aiming to win their second trophy in their history after their FA Cup victory in 2024 with summer signing Fridolina Rolfo one of the reasons behind United’s success this season.
In an interview with FourFourTwo, the Swede was asked how she felt about reaching a final in her first season at the club. “It feels great. We’ve been having a great season so far, and now reaching a final, it feels absolutely amazing. We are super excited because it’s these games you want to play, so we’re really looking forward to it,” Rolfo retorted.
Team Spirit Something Unique
One of the factors behind United’s success, which is frequently brought up, is that of the team spirit in the camp. Rolfo was also keen to address this and elaborated, “I would say that the team spirit is something unique and something we bring out with us on the pitch as well. We always work hard for each other, we push ourselves in training and in games, and we want to win together.”
She added, “Having such a good team spirit is what makes us more successful. We’re having fun together, and we enjoy being together.” Rolfo explained that she wants to help the team in any way she can, whether that is scoring, assisting, or just working hard, as they aspire to win a trophy.
Better Way to Go Into Game
Chelsea have already knocked United out of the FA Cup this season and boast a far superior record over Marc Skinner’s side. Rolfo chose to focus on the positives, though, and asserted confidently, “Not being a favourite, I think that’s almost the better way to go into a game. I prefer being an underdog than a favourite because if you’re a favourite, you have all the pressure on you.”
Chelsea
34-Year-Old Chelsea Star Reveals Why She is Sad Ahead of League Cup Final as Lioness Reflects on Proposed Changes to Competition
Few players know finals like Lucy Bronze. The 34 year old has more than 20 major trophies to her name, including multiple FA Cups, League Cups, and Champions League titles. After joining Chelsea in the summer of 2024, she helped the club complete a domestic treble in her first season.
Next comes another final in the form of the League Cup. Chelsea arrive as three time winners and reigning champions, while Manchester United are appearing in the showpiece for the first time. Bronze is preparing for another major occasion, but has revealed sadness about upcoming changes to the competition.
Every Year You Set Goals for Yourself
“Every year, you set goals for yourself and for the team. Being at Chelsea, it’s always about being in cup finals, about winning trophies, keeping the club at the highest level, and wanting to continue that,” Bronze said. “The League Cup is the first one in the season, the first time you can get your hands on some silverware. I think that’s quite important for the momentum in this part of the season as well.”
With the proposed incoming changes to the League Cup from next season, this could be Bronze’s last opportunity to win the competition. As well as a likely name change, it has been confirmed, subject to approval from the Football Association, that Women’s Super League clubs who qualify for the Women’s Champions League will not compete.
Quite Sad From Player’s Perspective
Bronze expressed her sorrow at the idea that she might not compete in the competition again. “I think it’s sad as a player because you start the season and you look at the silverware available, you look at all the cup finals, and you don’t ever want to take any of them away. So to miss out on that opportunity next year, not all teams being able to compete for all the trophies anymore. From a player’s perspective I find it quite sad.”
Chelsea Transfer Like Being New Kid at School Says Midfielder As She Opens Up on Difficult Adjustment Period
England midfielder Keira Walsh says adjusting to playing for Women’s Super League champions Chelsea last January was the worst feeling. The 28 year old spent three years at Barcelona before returning to the UK in the winter transfer window of the 2024-25 season.
Despite helping Chelsea claim a domestic treble and remain unbeaten in the WSL last season, she recognises it was difficult to reacclimatise to English football. “Nobody likes being the new person at school. It takes time to get over it,” Walsh said.
Did Not Have Pre Season to Settle
Boasting 99 caps for England, Walsh was not some nervous rookie when she made the switch to west London. Before her three years playing for dominant European giants Barcelona, she spent eight seasons at Manchester City winning the WSL once, three FA Cups and four League Cups.
During her spell in Spain, she won the Champions League twice, Liga F three times, and the Spanish Cup twice. She has also tasted success on the international stage with the Lionesses winning the European Championship in 2022 and 2025.
But her comments betray the insecurities felt by even the world’s best when faced with a move to new surroundings, especially halfway through a campaign. “You don’t have a lot of time to get your life together, and I was moving from one country to another. You don’t have that pre season to get to know the players or the style. And you don’t get a grace period,” Walsh said.
Pocketing Three Trophies Helped Settle
Pocketing three trophies within a few months of arriving at a club has to help a player settle. Walsh can add another League Cup to her medal haul on Sunday when Chelsea face Manchester United at Ashton Gate in Bristol. They are also into the quarter finals of the Champions League, where they face Arsenal later this month.
