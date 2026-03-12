Chelsea star to face five Sweden team-mates in Women’s League Cup Final as winger warns friend becomes ‘enemy’

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd will be outnumbered on Sunday when Chelsea meets Manchester United in the Women’s League Cup final. As one half of Chelsea’s Swedish contingent alongside Nathalie Björn, Rytting Kaneryd is fully aware of the threat her team are up against with United’s squad containing five of her national teammates.

Fridolina Rolfo, Julia Zigiotti Olme, Anna Sandberg, Hanna Lundkvist, and Ellen Wangerheim are all players Rytting Kaneryd knows well. Zigiotti Olme, United’s dominant midfielder, brought in from Bayern Munich last summer, is her closest friend.

Hell No When Asked About Flying Into Tackles

Does that mean she will be more reluctant to fly into tackles? “Hell no. When you’re in your zone and you’re in the game,you don’t really think. Even if it’s one of my best friends, she’s not going to be my best friend when we play against each other,” the winger tells Daily Mail Sport.

She added, “Obviously she knows how I play, and I know how she plays, so I’m just going to have to be extra on it and try to do everything I can to not be an easy player to face.”

More Important Than Ever This Season

Given the need for momentum heading into the final stretch of the season, the League Cup is being treated with the utmost respect by the holders. “It’s more important than ever. We still have four trophies to compete for, but as it looks now, these three trophies are probably the closest ones, so it’s a very important cup to win,” Rytting Kaneryd said.

She continued, “We always want to win everything we compete in, so especially now with everything that’s been happening lately, this will be a great motivation for all of us.”

