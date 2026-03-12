34-Year-Old Chelsea Star Reveals Why She is Sad Ahead of League Cup Final as Lioness Reflects on Proposed Changes to Competition

Few players know finals like Lucy Bronze. The 34 year old has more than 20 major trophies to her name, including multiple FA Cups, League Cups, and Champions League titles. After joining Chelsea in the summer of 2024, she helped the club complete a domestic treble in her first season.

Lucy Bronze does not want the League Cup format to change as Chelsea prepare for another final 🏆❌⬇️https://t.co/rkHY8VMZ42 — Ayisha (@AyishaGulati) March 12, 2026

Next comes another final in the form of the League Cup. Chelsea arrive as three time winners and reigning champions, while Manchester United are appearing in the showpiece for the first time. Bronze is preparing for another major occasion, but has revealed sadness about upcoming changes to the competition.

Every Year You Set Goals for Yourself

“Every year, you set goals for yourself and for the team. Being at Chelsea, it’s always about being in cup finals, about winning trophies, keeping the club at the highest level, and wanting to continue that,” Bronze said. “The League Cup is the first one in the season, the first time you can get your hands on some silverware. I think that’s quite important for the momentum in this part of the season as well.”

Women's League Cup to undergo name and format changes – England's secondary cup competition will adopt a format like the Champions League from next season – and will "probably not" be called the League Cup. via @BBC https://t.co/ieemiSz6LY pic.twitter.com/NawRjlhFfN — 🌊💙 Viking Resistance 💙🌊 (@BlueCrewViking) January 22, 2026

With the proposed incoming changes to the League Cup from next season, this could be Bronze’s last opportunity to win the competition. As well as a likely name change, it has been confirmed, subject to approval from the Football Association, that Women’s Super League clubs who qualify for the Women’s Champions League will not compete.

Quite Sad From Player’s Perspective

Bronze expressed her sorrow at the idea that she might not compete in the competition again. “I think it’s sad as a player because you start the season and you look at the silverware available, you look at all the cup finals, and you don’t ever want to take any of them away. So to miss out on that opportunity next year, not all teams being able to compete for all the trophies anymore. From a player’s perspective I find it quite sad.”

"So to miss out on that opportunity next year not all teams being able to compete for all the trophies anymore. From a player's perspective, I find it quite sad but I understand why things are changing.



"You'll never know whether it's the right or the wrong thing."

Lucy Bronze https://t.co/BjnvWAOZfx — Kati G. (@Kati_Gian) March 12, 2026

Also read: Chelsea Transfer Like Being New Kid at School Says Midfielder As She Opens Up on Difficult Adjustment Period

