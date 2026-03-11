Chelsea Transfer Like Being New Kid at School Says Midfielder As She Opens Up on Difficult Adjustment Period

England midfielder Keira Walsh says adjusting to playing for Women’s Super League champions Chelsea last January was the worst feeling. The 28 year old spent three years at Barcelona before returning to the UK in the winter transfer window of the 2024-25 season.

Despite helping Chelsea claim a domestic treble and remain unbeaten in the WSL last season, she recognises it was difficult to reacclimatise to English football. “Nobody likes being the new person at school. It takes time to get over it,” Walsh said.

Did Not Have Pre Season to Settle

Boasting 99 caps for England, Walsh was not some nervous rookie when she made the switch to west London. Before her three years playing for dominant European giants Barcelona, she spent eight seasons at Manchester City winning the WSL once, three FA Cups and four League Cups.

This is what it means to be the 2024/25 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Women Super League Champions again for Keira Walsh She only managed to win it once with Man City quite a long time ago in 2016.

And here she is proud and loud, 3 months after signing with chelsea doubles her WSL trophies tally

During her spell in Spain, she won the Champions League twice, Liga F three times, and the Spanish Cup twice. She has also tasted success on the international stage with the Lionesses winning the European Championship in 2022 and 2025.

But her comments betray the insecurities felt by even the world’s best when faced with a move to new surroundings, especially halfway through a campaign. “You don’t have a lot of time to get your life together, and I was moving from one country to another. You don’t have that pre season to get to know the players or the style. And you don’t get a grace period,” Walsh said.

Pocketing Three Trophies Helped Settle

Pocketing three trophies within a few months of arriving at a club has to help a player settle. Walsh can add another League Cup to her medal haul on Sunday when Chelsea face Manchester United at Ashton Gate in Bristol. They are also into the quarter finals of the Champions League, where they face Arsenal later this month.

