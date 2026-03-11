Chelsea Dragon
Chelsea Transfer Like Being New Kid at School Says Midfielder As She Opens Up on Difficult Adjustment Period
England midfielder Keira Walsh says adjusting to playing for Women’s Super League champions Chelsea last January was the worst feeling. The 28 year old spent three years at Barcelona before returning to the UK in the winter transfer window of the 2024-25 season.
Despite helping Chelsea claim a domestic treble and remain unbeaten in the WSL last season, she recognises it was difficult to reacclimatise to English football. “Nobody likes being the new person at school. It takes time to get over it,” Walsh said.
Did Not Have Pre Season to Settle
Boasting 99 caps for England, Walsh was not some nervous rookie when she made the switch to west London. Before her three years playing for dominant European giants Barcelona, she spent eight seasons at Manchester City winning the WSL once, three FA Cups and four League Cups.
During her spell in Spain, she won the Champions League twice, Liga F three times, and the Spanish Cup twice. She has also tasted success on the international stage with the Lionesses winning the European Championship in 2022 and 2025.
But her comments betray the insecurities felt by even the world’s best when faced with a move to new surroundings, especially halfway through a campaign. “You don’t have a lot of time to get your life together, and I was moving from one country to another. You don’t have that pre season to get to know the players or the style. And you don’t get a grace period,” Walsh said.
Pocketing Three Trophies Helped Settle
Pocketing three trophies within a few months of arriving at a club has to help a player settle. Walsh can add another League Cup to her medal haul on Sunday when Chelsea face Manchester United at Ashton Gate in Bristol. They are also into the quarter finals of the Champions League, where they face Arsenal later this month.
Chelsea Plan Bombshell Move For WSL Rivals’ Star as Blues Eye ‘This’ Manchester City Striker
Chelsea could swoop for Manchester City’s star striker Khadija Shaw this summer as the Jamaican international’s future remains in the air. The 29 year old is the top scorer in the Women’s Super League this campaign with 15 goals in 16 matches, but could leave the Cityzens in the coming months as her contract ticks down.
According to the Times’ Kit Shepard, Sonia Bompastor’s Chelsea could pry Bunny away from the Joie Stadium in the summer, with multiple sides interested in making a move should Manchester City fail to agree on new terms with Shaw. It is believed that the Blues are offering better terms than what her current side can deliver, which could be a decisive factor.
Chelsea Lack Attacking Output This Season
Chelsea have lacked in their attacking output this season, with star striker Sam Kerr misfiring in the league. With backup Catarina Macario expected to leave after reportedly rejecting a new contract at Kingsmeadow, space could be open for a new star forward to arrive.
Since arriving at City on a free transfer in 2021, Shaw has been electric with three WSL golden boots to her name. Across all competitions, she has scored 105 goals in 127 appearances, which is frankly remarkable consistency at the highest level.
City Poised to Win WSL This Campaign
The Cityzens look poised to win the WSL this campaign, finally rewarding the Jamaican’s years of efforts in sky blue with a richly deserved title. The championship is coming ever closer to being decided in their showdown with second placed and city rivals Manchester United at the end of the month.
Chelsea’s form this season might give Shaw some food for thought, with Arsenal in with a good chance of knocking the Blues back into fourth and denying them Champions League football next season. Failing to qualify for European football could certainly blow open the race for Shaw’s signature.
Chelsea and Lionesses Star Lauren James Reveals Why She’s Often ‘Misunderstood’
Chelsea star Lauren James has opened up about the public scrutiny regarding her personality and the lazy labels often attached to her playing style. The England forward insists that her laid back nature is a reflection of her introverted character rather than a lack of professional desire.
The 24 year old has addressed the frequent misconceptions regarding her demeanour on and off the pitch. James has become one of the most recognisable figures in the women’s game, yet she admits that her naturally reserved personality is often misinterpreted by those who do not know her personally.
Care a Lot Despite Laid Back Character
“I’m very misunderstood. Because I’m such a laid back character, it can sometimes come across that I’m not bothered, but actually I care a lot. That is just the way I am,” said James in an interview with The Times. “Sometimes it’s great. Then other times there’s a lot of criticism, which can be about me as a person when they don’t know me.”
James hopes her transparency will help other introverted athletes feel comfortable in their own skin. “Hopefully, it inspires other girls that play football and are similar. They’re laid back, they’re introverts, they don’t like talking to everyone. Sometimes it can come across as arrogant, but actually, they don’t know how shy you are.”
Trying to Find Rhythm After Injuries
Despite her quiet off field presence, James remains incredibly ambitious on the pitch as she works her way back from a string of foot, calf, and hamstring issues. “I’m just trying to find the rhythm and get back my best. When you’ve had so many little injuries, it takes time to trust your body again. I’m starting to feel a lot more like myself again, and hopefully I can build on that.”
Chelsea face Manchester United in the Women’s League Cup final next weekend before their WSL clash against Brighton on March 18.
WWE’s Chelsea Green snubs talkSPORT host’s shirt in show of loyalty to Marc Cucurella
WWE wrestler Chelsea Green enjoyed the full Chelsea experience when she was the guest of honour at Stamford Bridge against Brentford last month. The former two time and inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion made her first trip to the stadium to watch the Blues beat the Bees 2-0.
The 34 year old watched on from the Dugout Club as Liam Rosenior’s men secured victory after goals from Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer. Green, who has Chelsea roots in her family with her mother and extended family being British, also sent a congratulatory message to the west London outfit on Instagram following the Club World Cup triumph last summer.
Dove in Headfirst as Chelsea Fans Do
The former AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champion told talkSPORT, “I had the best time, I drank lots of champagne, I got a jersey. I really just like dove in headfirst as the Chelsea fans do.”
Green, who joined talkSPORT as part of WWE 2K26 Creator Fest, was speaking to ex Chelsea star Tony Cascarino on Weekend Breakfast. However, she broke the 63 year old’s heart by admitting she would not don his retro kit after being gifted a shirt by Blues ace Marc Cucurella.
I’m a Kuk’s Girl Right Now
On the prospect of wearing a Cascarino kit, Green replied: “I don’t think so. I feel like, I’m sorry, but I feel like I’m a Kuk’s girl right now.” This is brilliant loyalty from Green, who clearly understands the importance of supporting current players over legends from the past.
Chelsea Fan for Life
Green recently opened up on her connection with Chelsea that goes far beyond simply sharing a name. “I’ve been a Chelsea fan for life. My grandparents are British, my mum is British, my cousins and uncle are here, and I also lived in Devon when I was seven and eight years old,” she told the Blues’ website.
The Canadian born wrestler was gifted a custom Chelsea FC belt and a Cucurella shirt during her memorable first visit to Stamford Bridge.
