Chelsea Women to Play Cup Matches at AFC Wimbledon's Cherry Red Records Stadium After Kingsmeadow Exit.

Chelsea Women will vacate Kingsmeadow after nine seasons and move their cup competitions to AFC Wimbledon’s Cherry Red Records Stadium next season. The decision comes from fixture scheduling conflicts between the men’s and women’s teams, with both requiring separate venues to comply with competition regulations.

AFC Wimbledon are pleased to announce that its home ground, the Cherry Red Records Stadium, will host Chelsea Women’s domestic and international group-stage cup matches in a multi-year deal 🏟️#AFCW 🟡🔵 — AFC Wimbledon (@AFCWimbledon) June 9, 2026

Stamford Bridge remains Chelsea Women’s primary home for Women’s Super League matches and Women’s Champions League knockout fixtures. But all group-stage Champions League games, along with the FA Cup and League Cup, will now be played at Cherry Red Records Stadium. It is a logistical necessity born from ambition on both fronts, but it also represents a downgrade in stature from Kingsmeadow, where Chelsea Women built their recent dominance.

A new venue for our home domestic cup and European league-phase fixtures from next season. 🆕



Stamford Bridge will remain the home for all WSL matches. 🏡 — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) June 9, 2026

The move marks the end of a significant chapter. Chelsea Women have called Kingsmeadow home since 2017-18, winning multiple titles from that base. But the landscape has shifted dramatically. They finished third in the WSL this season, ending their six-year reign as champions. That championship drought feels unthinkable given their recent trajectory, yet it is the reality Sonia Bompastor’s side now faces.

Chelsea Women will play first team cup matches at the Cherry Red Records stadium, home to AFC Wimbledon, from next season in a multi-year agreement. The move to the 9,000-seater ground is part of regulatory requirements to have two compliant stadiums with all WSL matches to take… pic.twitter.com/n5b7kbToCr — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) June 9, 2026

The Decline Narrative

Third place is a comedown for a team accustomed to silverware. Chelsea’s loss of dominance to Manchester City and Arsenal represents a genuine shift in the WSL’s power structure.

The Logistical Reality

Running elite men’s and women’s teams simultaneously requires infrastructure flexibility. Two stadiums is a workable solution, but it is not ideal for a club of Chelsea’s resources.

Guess you could say we're familiar. 🤷‍♀️🏠 — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) June 7, 2026

Looking Forward

Chelsea must now qualify for the Champions League from the third qualifying round. That is a long road from their recent expectations of automatic group-stage entry.

🚨🏟 Chelsea Women will play first-team cup matches at the Cherry Red Records Stadium, home to AFC Wimbledon, from next season in a multi-year agreement.



(@NizaarKinsella) #CFC pic.twitter.com/hOy9BE7s9I — CFCTOTAL (@CFCTOTAL001) June 9, 2026

Also read: Lauren James Earns PFA Players’ Player Nomination as Chelsea Young Stars Thompson and Buurman Impress Despite Rebuilding Season