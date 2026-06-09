Chelsea
Chelsea Women to Play Cup Matches at AFC Wimbledon’s Cherry Red Records Stadium After Kingsmeadow Exit
Chelsea Women will vacate Kingsmeadow after nine seasons and move their cup competitions to AFC Wimbledon’s Cherry Red Records Stadium next season. The decision comes from fixture scheduling conflicts between the men’s and women’s teams, with both requiring separate venues to comply with competition regulations.
Stamford Bridge remains Chelsea Women’s primary home for Women’s Super League matches and Women’s Champions League knockout fixtures. But all group-stage Champions League games, along with the FA Cup and League Cup, will now be played at Cherry Red Records Stadium. It is a logistical necessity born from ambition on both fronts, but it also represents a downgrade in stature from Kingsmeadow, where Chelsea Women built their recent dominance.
The move marks the end of a significant chapter. Chelsea Women have called Kingsmeadow home since 2017-18, winning multiple titles from that base. But the landscape has shifted dramatically. They finished third in the WSL this season, ending their six-year reign as champions. That championship drought feels unthinkable given their recent trajectory, yet it is the reality Sonia Bompastor’s side now faces.
The Decline Narrative
Third place is a comedown for a team accustomed to silverware. Chelsea’s loss of dominance to Manchester City and Arsenal represents a genuine shift in the WSL’s power structure.
The Logistical Reality
Running elite men’s and women’s teams simultaneously requires infrastructure flexibility. Two stadiums is a workable solution, but it is not ideal for a club of Chelsea’s resources.
Looking Forward
Chelsea must now qualify for the Champions League from the third qualifying round. That is a long road from their recent expectations of automatic group-stage entry.
Also read: Lauren James Earns PFA Players’ Player Nomination as Chelsea Young Stars Thompson and Buurman Impress Despite Rebuilding Season
Chelsea
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Considers Chelsea Exit After Difficult Season as Sweden Winger Seeks Regular Playing Time
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd is weighing her future at Chelsea after a challenging 2025/26 campaign left her questioning whether she can continue contributing at the level she demands of herself.
The 29-year-old Sweden international still has a year on her contract, but reports from Sportbladet suggest she is open to exploring alternatives as she searches for more consistent playing opportunities.
Rytting Kaneryd joined Chelsea in 2022 and quickly established herself as one of the Women’s Super League’s most dangerous wide players. Her direct dribbling, explosive pace and ability to stretch defences made her an integral part of Chelsea’s attacking system.
But this season proved significantly more difficult. She has described it as one of the toughest of her career, citing fitness setbacks and struggles to recapture her usual form. That honesty is important. She is not making excuses. She is acknowledging that something has not worked as it should have.
At 29, Rytting Kaneryd finds herself at a genuine crossroads. She remains firmly in her prime years with several top-level seasons ahead, but she needs regular minutes to maintain the sharpness and consistency that define her game. Sitting on the bench at a club as talented as Chelsea does her no favours heading into a World Cup 2027 qualifying cycle where Sweden will need their best players performing regularly.
The Timing Factor
Sweden’s World Cup preparations make this decision crucial. Maintaining club football at the highest level is non-negotiable for someone in Rytting Kaneryd’s position.
What She Brings
Even after a difficult season, she remains one of Europe’s most experienced and effective wide attackers. Her experience at major tournaments and within elite club structures remains valuable.
A fresh start elsewhere could be exactly what she needs to reignite her career.
Also read: Marc Skinner’s Future at Manchester United Secured Short-Term as CEO Omar Berrada Backs Continued Collaboration
Chelsea
Lauren James Earns PFA Players’ Player Nomination as Chelsea Young Stars Thompson and Buurman Impress Despite Rebuilding Season
Chelsea Women have secured three PFA award nominations despite a season that saw significant squad changes and mixed results on the pitch. Lauren James has made the PFA Players’ Player of the Year shortlist alongside Kirsty Hanson, Jess Park, Alessia Russo, Yui Hasegawa, and Bunny Shaw.
It was a slightly subdued campaign for James by her own elite standards, with seven goals across all competitions, yet the nomination reflects her enduring quality and importance to the team.
More encouraging for Chelsea’s future are the dual nominations for young players Alyssa Thompson and Veerle Buurman for the Young Player of the Year award. Thompson, just 21 years old, finished as the club’s second-leading scorer after Sam Kerr’s departure.
That responsibility fell on her shoulders at an age when many players are still learning their trade at this level. Buurman, 20 years old, made 24 appearances after returning from a season-long loan at PSV, immediately stepping into a leadership role following Millie Bright’s retirement. That is genuine trust from the coaching staff.
The nominations represent a club in transition but one with real talent for the future. Chelsea are rebuilding after losing Kerr, Bright and other key personnel, yet they have young players ready to shoulder the load.
The Youth Factor
Thompson and Buurman’s nominations prove Chelsea’s academy and recruitment strategies are working. These are players who will define the next era at Stamford Bridge.
James Still Elite
Despite a quieter season, James remains a Players’ Player of the Year candidate. That tells you about her baseline quality and consistency.
The PFA awards ceremony is August 25. Chelsea’s representation across multiple categories shows they are building something genuine despite the challenges of 2025/26.
Also read: Lauren James Wins Chelsea Women’s Goal of the Season After Stunning Strike Against Arsenal in Champions League Quarter-Final
Chelsea
Lauren James Wins Chelsea Women’s Goal of the Season After Stunning Strike Against Arsenal in Champions League Quarter-Final
Lauren James has been voted Chelsea Women’s Goal of the Season for 2025/26, claiming supporter recognition for a moment of genuine quality against Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-final.
The 24-year-old collected a half-cleared corner in the first leg, shifted onto her left foot and struck a 25-yard effort into the top corner with Chelsea trailing. It was the kind of goal that separates good finishers from great ones.
James recovered well from an early-season injury sustained while helping England retain the European Championship. Once fit, she produced consistently impressive performances that culminated in her being voted Player of the Season by supporters. Now the Goal of the Season award adds another accolade to a campaign that underlined her importance to Chelsea’s attacking structure.
She joins an exclusive group of Chelsea players to win Player of the Season twice. Fran Kirby, Sam Kerr and Erin Cuthbert are the only others to achieve the feat. That is genuine company, players who have defined eras at Stamford Bridge through their consistency and quality.
A Goal That Mattered
This was not just a spectacular finish. It came in a crucial European tie when Chelsea needed inspiration. James delivered exactly that. The technique required to shift the ball onto her weaker foot and strike cleanly from that distance is elite level.
Competitive Voting
Sam Kerr’s final goal for Chelsea, a volley against Manchester United, finished as runner-up. Ellie Carpenter’s solo strike against Barcelona rounded out the top three. The supporters had genuine options, which made James’ third of the vote even more impressive.
James is becoming exactly what Chelsea need. Reliable, talented, and capable of producing moments that change games when it matters most.
Also read: Ella Toone Says Hip Injury Taught Her Massive Lesson About Body Care as England Prepare for Spain World Cup Qualifier
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