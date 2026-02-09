Chelsea WFC Head of Football Departs After 13 Year Tenure as Long Serving Executive Leaves Following Downturn in Form and Nine Point Gap to Manchester City

Paul Green has left his role as Chelsea’s head of women’s football after 13 years. The long serving executive was responsible primarily for player recruitment, working alongside Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, and was an instrumental figure in developing Chelsea women into the dominant force they became.

Chelsea Women can confirm that Paul Green has left his role as Head of Women’s Football. — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) February 9, 2026

Green helped deliver their first WSL title, among myriad other honors, and his departure signals the end of an era for the Blues. Chelsea confirmed the move in a brief statement, which read in part: “His commitment, experience, and professionalism have been valued across the club, and his work has helped support a sustained period of success and progress for Chelsea Women during which we won 19 trophies.”

Unsung Hero Behind Decade of Dominance

Green is widely regarded as the unsung hero behind Chelsea’s decade of domestic dominance. Under his guidance, the Blues assembled one of Europe’s most impressive squads, winning six consecutive WSL titles and establishing themselves as the dominant force in English women’s football.

https://twitter.com/ChelseaWomenSG/status/2020956094193897932

This is a massive loss for Chelsea, who are losing the architect of their success. Green’s ability to identify and recruit top talent transformed the club from also rans into serial winners. His departure could not come at a worse time, given their current struggles.

Head of women's football at Chelsea leaves club



Chelsea have confirmed the departure of Head of Women's Football, Paul Green, after a 13-year spell.https://t.co/jAMdmCTaNt — ESPN Soccer (@ESPNsoccer) February 9, 2026

Departure Follows Recent Slump

Green’s departure follows a recent downturn in form, which has seen the Blues fall nine points off the pace in the WSL after winning six consecutive titles. Chelsea currently sits second behind runaway leaders Manchester City, who are threatening to end their stranglehold on the domestic game.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsWSL/status/2020964987007795419

In spite of Chelsea’s slipping results, head coach Sonia Bompastor, whose recruitment was led by Green, was recently rewarded with a new four year deal. The timing of Green’s exit raises serious questions about whether he was pushed or jumped, given the poor form this season.

Also read: Chelsea Women vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview