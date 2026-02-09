Chelsea
Chelsea WFC Head of Football Departs After 13 Year Tenure as Long Serving Executive Leaves Following Downturn in Form and Nine Point Gap to Manchester City
Paul Green has left his role as Chelsea’s head of women’s football after 13 years. The long serving executive was responsible primarily for player recruitment, working alongside Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, and was an instrumental figure in developing Chelsea women into the dominant force they became.
Green helped deliver their first WSL title, among myriad other honors, and his departure signals the end of an era for the Blues. Chelsea confirmed the move in a brief statement, which read in part: “His commitment, experience, and professionalism have been valued across the club, and his work has helped support a sustained period of success and progress for Chelsea Women during which we won 19 trophies.”
Unsung Hero Behind Decade of Dominance
Green is widely regarded as the unsung hero behind Chelsea’s decade of domestic dominance. Under his guidance, the Blues assembled one of Europe’s most impressive squads, winning six consecutive WSL titles and establishing themselves as the dominant force in English women’s football.
This is a massive loss for Chelsea, who are losing the architect of their success. Green’s ability to identify and recruit top talent transformed the club from also rans into serial winners. His departure could not come at a worse time, given their current struggles.
Departure Follows Recent Slump
Green’s departure follows a recent downturn in form, which has seen the Blues fall nine points off the pace in the WSL after winning six consecutive titles. Chelsea currently sits second behind runaway leaders Manchester City, who are threatening to end their stranglehold on the domestic game.
In spite of Chelsea’s slipping results, head coach Sonia Bompastor, whose recruitment was led by Green, was recently rewarded with a new four year deal. The timing of Green’s exit raises serious questions about whether he was pushed or jumped, given the poor form this season.
Also read: Chelsea Women vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Chelsea
Chelsea Women vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Tottenham Hotspur hosts Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday in what could be the most vulnerable the six time defending champions have looked in over a decade. Spurs sit 5th with 26 points from 14 matches, level with Arsenal in 4th, while Chelsea occupy 3rd with just 27 points after suffering back to back defeats for the first time since 2015.
Chelsea arrive in north London completely shell shocked after Manchester City demolished them 5-1 at the Etihad last weekend. Kerolin’s hat trick humiliated Sonia Bompastor’s side in a performance that exposed catastrophic defensive frailties and a complete lack of fight from a team that once struck fear into every opponent. This is Chelsea’s best chance to take points off them in years.
Kick-off: 14:25 GMT, Sunday, February 8, 2026
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
TV: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website
Bompastor Clinging to Her Job
The French manager has lost consecutive matches for the first time in her entire managerial career and admitted after the City mauling that she would be “happy to go if they think that’s the right thing.” This is complete capitulation from someone who inherited a squad that went unbeaten last season and won the domestic treble.
Chelsea are now 12 points behind City with just eight games remaining. The title race is over, and Bompastor knows it. Her squad is decimated by injuries to Lucy Bronze, Nathalie Bjorn, Niamh Charles, Kadiesha Buchanan, and Mayra Ramirez, but plenty of managers achieve more with less. The defensive organization has vanished completely.
Spurs Smelling Blood
Martin Ho’s side came from behind to beat West Ham 2-1 last Sunday, thanks to spectacular goals from Matilda Vinberg and Olivia Holdt. That victory secured Tottenham’s first away win in the WSL since September and proved they possess the character needed for occasions like this.
Drew Spence will serve a three match suspension after her stoppage time red card against the Hammers, while Maika Hamano cannot face her parent club. Nevertheless, Spurs have genuine belief that they can inflict further misery on Chelsea and move above them in the table with a statement win at their own stadium.
Predicted Lineups:
Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Kop; Rybrink, Hunt, Koga, Blakstad; Summanen, Gaupset; Vinberg, England, Holdt; Tandberg
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Hampton; Bronze, Bright, Girma, Carpenter; Walsh, Cuthbert; James, Kaptein, Baltimore; Kerr
Also read: Sonia Bompastor Vows Chelsea WFC Will Fight Until the End for WSL Title Despite Nine Point Deficit to Manchester City After Arsenal Defeat
Chelsea
Manchester City WFC vs. Chelsea WFC: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Manchester City Women host reigning champions Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in what could prove to be the decisive match in this season’s WSL title race.
The Citizens currently sit nine points clear at the top of the table after 13 matches, with the Blues desperately needing a result to keep their fading hopes alive.
City left it late in last Sunday’s 2-1 victory over London City Lionesses as Khadija Shaw struck an 86th minute winner to maintain their remarkable form. Andree Jeglertz’s side have won 12 of their 13 league matches this season and boast a perfect home record with seven wins from seven at the Etihad.
Kick-off: 14:30 GMT, Sunday, February 2, 2026
Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester
TV: Sky Sports (UK)
City Closing In on First Title Since 2016
This match represents a huge opportunity for Manchester City to effectively end Chelsea’s title challenge before February even finishes. The Citizens are the WSL’s highest scorers with 36 goals from 13 matches, including an incredible 21 goals across their seven home encounters.
Jeglertz remains without defender Naomi Layzell and attacker Mary Fowler due to hip and knee injuries respectively. Aoba Fujino could return to the matchday squad after missing the last five matches, while USA international Sam Coffey is likely to get more minutes off the bench.
Blues Facing Uphill Battle
Chelsea’s hopes of claiming a seventh consecutive WSL title are quickly fading after dropping points in five of their 13 league matches. Sonia Bompastor’s side suffered a damaging 2-0 home defeat to Arsenal last weekend, leaving them nervously looking over their shoulder at Manchester United just two points behind in fourth.
The Blues remain without Kadiesha Buchanan, Nathalie Bjorn, Niamh Charles, Catarina Macario and Mayra Ramirez. Keira Walsh is in contention for a starting spot after returning from injury as a substitute against Arsenal.
Predicted Lineups:
Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Yamashita; Casparij, Rose, Knaak, Greenwood; Blindkilde, Hasegawa; Kerolin, Miedema, Hemp; Shaw
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Hampton; Bronze, Girma, Bright; Carpenter, Walsh, Cuthbert, Baltimore; James; Kerr, Thompson
Also read: Manchester City WFC Star Kerstin Casparij Reveals Girlfriend Thought She Was a Gardener After Meeting on Tinder as Dutch Defender Opens Up on Life in Manchester
Chelsea
Sonia Bompastor Vows Chelsea WFC Will Fight Until the End for WSL Title Despite Nine Point Deficit to Manchester City After Arsenal Defeat
Sonia Bompastor has insisted Chelsea will “fight until the end” to defend their Women’s Super League title despite sitting nine points behind leaders Manchester City with just nine games remaining.
The Blues face a must win trip to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday following Saturday’s damaging 2-0 home defeat to third placed Arsenal.
Chelsea have been crowned WSL champions in each of the past six seasons but their grip on the trophy is slipping rapidly. Bompastor initially conceded the title race was “probably” over after the Arsenal loss but has now backtracked on those comments ahead of the crucial Manchester City clash.
Sonia Bompastor: Blues No Longer in Control
“Our mentality is to fight until the end, no matter what happens,” Bompastor explained. “The only thing is right now we are not in control, and the most important thing is we need to focus on what we can control. Man City are top of the table and in control.”
This is frankly damage limitation from Bompastor after her defeatist comments on Saturday. Nine points is a massive gap with only nine matches left, and Chelsea desperately need a result at the Etihad to keep any realistic hopes alive.
City Boast Incredible Form
Manchester City have been phenomenal this season, losing just one league game from 13 fixtures. That sole defeat came against Chelsea on the opening day, while the Blues also edged a tight 1-0 League Cup semi final victory earlier this month thanks to Wieke Kaptein’s goal.
City boss Andree Jeglertz confirmed that Aoba Fujino should be available after training fully, adding crucial squad depth for the title run in. Sunday’s match could effectively end Chelsea’s title challenge if they suffer defeat.
Also read: Chelsea Monitoring NWSL Star Over Potential Move This Month as Washington Spirit Contract Standoff Continues
Home » Dragon Feeds » Chelsea Dragon »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”