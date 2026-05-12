Chelsea Women to Make History in New Zealand This Summer With Two Pre Season Tour Fixtures Confirmed

Chelsea Women are heading to the southern hemisphere this summer, with Sonia Bompastor’s side set to play two matches as part of a pre-season tour that will take them to both New Zealand and Australia.

The Blues will face Auckland FC’s Women’s Invitational XI at Eden Park on August 8, playing at the 50,000-capacity national stadium in what will be a historic occasion. It marks the first time any WSL club has ever played a match on New Zealand soil, and also the first time any Chelsea side, men’s or women’s, has visited the country.

Chelsea Women are set to travel to New Zealand this summer for a pre-season tour, with two matches confirmed.https://t.co/kQWDCsIy3T@fc_auckland @aleaguewomen — hergoalmagazine (@hergoalmagazine) May 12, 2026

Eden Park First Before Sydney Showpiece

Four days after the Auckland fixture, Chelsea travel to Sydney for the second leg of the tour. They will take on the A-League Women All Stars on August 12 at Allianz Stadium as part of the 2026 Sydney Super Cup. The fixture gives Bompastor’s squad a second high-profile warm-up ahead of what promises to be a demanding 2026/27 campaign.

"Auckland will host some of the biggest names in women’s football this winter,with the announcement of a headline clash between 8-time WSL champions Chelsea Women & an Auckland FC Women’s Invitational XI as part of the 🇳🇿International Football Festival at Eden Park"

(Auckland FC) pic.twitter.com/BRboMujRes — mamdouh hamid (@mamdwwy) May 11, 2026

Why This Tour Matters for Women’s Football

The significance of Chelsea’s visit to New Zealand extends well beyond a pre season workout. Auckland FC are preparing to enter the A-League Women’s competition in 2027, and the fixture at Eden Park puts women’s football in front of a massive potential audience in a country that hosted the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and has a growing appetite for the game at the elite level.

Chelsea Women’s 2026/27 Pre-Season Confirmed Friendlies :



8 August 🇳🇿New Zealand 🏟️



🇳🇿Auckland FC Women’s Invitational XI 🆚 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chelsea



12 August 🇦🇺Australia 🏟️



🇦🇺A-Leagues All Stars 🆚 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chelsea pic.twitter.com/EMDeDQNrK0 — mamdouh hamid (@mamdwwy) May 11, 2026

What to Expect From the Chelsea Squad

Ellie Carpenter is confirmed to be part of the travelling squad. Sam Kerr’s involvement remains uncertain given the ongoing situation around her Chelsea future. Bompastor will use both fixtures to build match sharpness and assess her options before the new WSL season gets underway.

"Chelsea women will play in 🇳🇿New Zealand for the 1st time as part of an international football festival funded by a $70 million Government package

The record 8-time 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿WSL champions are scheduled to face an Auckland FC Women’s Invitational XI on Saturday, August 8"

(Stuff sports) pic.twitter.com/dfIh8skmh0 — mamdouh hamid (@mamdwwy) May 11, 2026

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