Lauren James Earns PFA Players’ Player Nomination as Chelsea Young Stars Thompson and Buurman Impress Despite Rebuilding Season

Chelsea Women have secured three PFA award nominations despite a season that saw significant squad changes and mixed results on the pitch. Lauren James has made the PFA Players’ Player of the Year shortlist alongside Kirsty Hanson, Jess Park, Alessia Russo, Yui Hasegawa, and Bunny Shaw.

Alyssa Thompson and Veerle Buurman have both been shortlisted for PFA Young Player of the Year in their debut season. pic.twitter.com/cBBJhZGWwI — blueboy🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@Blueboydd2) June 5, 2026

It was a slightly subdued campaign for James by her own elite standards, with seven goals across all competitions, yet the nomination reflects her enduring quality and importance to the team.

More encouraging for Chelsea’s future are the dual nominations for young players Alyssa Thompson and Veerle Buurman for the Young Player of the Year award. Thompson, just 21 years old, finished as the club’s second-leading scorer after Sam Kerr’s departure.

Alyssa Thompson has been shortlisted for PFA Young Player of the Year in her debut season for Chelsea. Voted for by her fellow players 🔵🌟



📸: alyssthomp pic.twitter.com/UVqxHkWQCQ — The Women's Game (@WomensGameMIB) June 5, 2026

That responsibility fell on her shoulders at an age when many players are still learning their trade at this level. Buurman, 20 years old, made 24 appearances after returning from a season-long loan at PSV, immediately stepping into a leadership role following Millie Bright’s retirement. That is genuine trust from the coaching staff.

The nominations represent a club in transition but one with real talent for the future. Chelsea are rebuilding after losing Kerr, Bright and other key personnel, yet they have young players ready to shoulder the load.

The nominees for the @PFA Women's Young Player of the Year – Laura Blindkilde Brown, Veerle Buurman, Freya Godfrey, Tōko Koga, Olivia Smith, Alyssa Thompson pic.twitter.com/HCPDJMIMaz — Asif Burhan (@AsifBurhan) June 5, 2026

The Youth Factor

Thompson and Buurman’s nominations prove Chelsea’s academy and recruitment strategies are working. These are players who will define the next era at Stamford Bridge.

James Still Elite

Despite a quieter season, James remains a Players’ Player of the Year candidate. That tells you about her baseline quality and consistency.

Your @ConstantContact Goal of the Season winner: Lauren James. 🏆



LJ has won the award with her long-range strike vs Arsenal. 👏 — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) June 5, 2026

The PFA awards ceremony is August 25. Chelsea’s representation across multiple categories shows they are building something genuine despite the challenges of 2025/26.

Also read: Lauren James Wins Chelsea Women’s Goal of the Season After Stunning Strike Against Arsenal in Champions League Quarter-Final