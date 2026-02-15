Chelsea
Chelsea Women Player Ratings vs. Liverpool: 8/10 for Lauren James, 7/10 for Sjoeke Nusken
Chelsea Women secured a vital 2-0 victory over Liverpool at Kingsmeadow thanks to Lauren James’ brilliance and a clinical finish from Sjoeke Nusken. The Blues desperately needed three points following weeks of turmoil surrounding Paul Green’s shock exit and mounting pressure on Sonia Bompastor, and they delivered when it mattered most.
This was far from a vintage Chelsea performance. Liverpool started superbly and caused real problems with their pressing game, with Alice Bergstrom even putting the ball in the net after four minutes only to see it ruled out for handball. The Reds were frankly unlucky not to take the lead in the opening stages.
Chelsea lacked a clear focal point in attack without Sam Kerr starting, but James stepped up magnificently. She delivered a perfect low cross just before halftime that Nusken finished brilliantly to break the deadlock. James then produced an absolute worldie just after the hour mark, cutting in from the left and firing a wonderful strike beyond Jennifer Falk to seal all three points.
Goalkeeper & Defence
Hannah Hampton (7/10): Solid performance from the England international, who could not always rely on the defenders in front of her. Made important saves when called upon.
Ellie Carpenter (6/10): Struggled early on with defensive duties and couldn’t attack effectively as a result. Improved significantly as the match progressed.
Naomi Girma (6/10): Looked shaky in the opening period but grew into the game. More composed in the second half after Lucy Bronze’s introduction settled things down.
Veerle Buurman (7/10): Adapted brilliantly to a mid game positional switch. Got forward well and helped create space for teammates.
Sandy Baltimore (5/10): Ineffective going forward and looked uncomfortable defensively. Hooked at halftime, which tells you everything about her performance.
Midfield & Attack
Keira Walsh (6/10): Careless in possession early doors and struggled badly against Liverpool’s press. Improved after the break, but this was below her usual standards.
Erin Cuthbert (6/10): Provided some quality moments on the ball but was repeatedly beaten in physical duels. Needs to be stronger in these battles.
Sjoeke Nusken (7/10): Responded superbly to limited opportunities this season with an excellent finish. Always delivers when given the chance.
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (5/10): Worked tirelessly and got into promising positions, but her final ball was severely lacking. Frustrating afternoon.
Lauren James (8/10): Chelsea’s best player by an absolute mile. Used her freedom intelligently to find space and delivered two match winning moments of genuine quality.
Alyssa Thompson (5/10): Grafted hard without the ball but couldn’t make an impact in the final third. Disappointing display.
Subs & Manager
Lucy Bronze (7/10): Made a massive difference after coming on at halftime. Played out of position at centre back but brought much needed solidity and experience to the backline.
Sam Kerr (6/10): Gave Chelsea a proper striker presence but should have scored when presented with a golden opportunity late on.
Sonia Bompastor (7/10): Her team selection raised eyebrows, but the halftime switch of Bronze to centre back changed the game. Got the result when under serious pressure.
Sonia Bompastor Keeps Reason for Paul Green’s Chelsea Exit Private and Confidential as Manager Refuses to Explain Shocking Departure After 13 Years
Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor wants to keep it private and confidential as to why Paul Green suddenly left the club after 13 years. Green left his role as head of women’s football on Monday evening, despite having had a significant impact on their success in the last decade.
During his time at the club, the majority spent working with former boss Emma Hayes, and Chelsea won 19 trophies, including six Women’s Super League titles in a row. There was speculation about Green’s departure in reports this week, but when asked if fans deserved more of an explanation, Bompastor said, “I think it’s probably not a question for me to answer. Maybe some other people in the club can answer that question.”
Players Were Sad About Green’s Departure
“Everyone was sad. On a human level, it’s never positive news to have someone leaving the building,” added Bompastor when asked about the reaction to the news. This is clearly a difficult situation for Bompastor, who appeared blindsided by the decision, according to BBC Sport sources.
A number of players in the squad posted about Green’s exit on social media and their subsequent disappointment, including Erin Cuthbert and Millie Bright. Striker Sam Kerr said his departure was a big, big loss for the club, while ex-Chelsea boss Hayes described him as the absolute best in the business.
I Know My Players Are With Me
Following recent concerns, a report in The Athletic suggested some players had not taken to Bompastor’s training methods. But she responded, “I know there is a lot of noise going on about our team outside the environment. I know my players are with me. We are all together focusing on the next game.”
Bompastor insisted the processes are still working and running, despite noticeable disappointments in recent transfer windows. Chelsea are third in the WSL, nine points adrift of leaders Manchester City.
Revealed: Why Paul Green Left Chelsea Women in Shock Exit as Emma Hayes Departure Exposed Perceived Lack of Leadership at WSL Powerhouse
Paul Green left Chelsea Women after the departure of legendary manager Emma Hayes exposed a perceived lack of leadership at the WSL powerhouse, Daily Mail Sport understands. Women’s football was left stunned on Monday when the club announced their head of football had departed following 13 years’ service in an era that saw the team lift 19 trophies.
The move came just a week after Hayes’ replacement, Sonia Bompastor, signed a new contract. In the days previous, Bompastor had voiced her frustration at recruitment during the summer, highlighting a lack of squad depth as one of the reasons Chelsea found themselves nine points behind leaders Manchester City. This criticism clearly struck a nerve with senior figures at Stamford Bridge.
Green Held Responsible for Leadership Gaps
It is understood that Bompastor’s views reflected a wider view already held by key figures in the club’s hierarchy, and that Green appears to have been held responsible. A review into Chelsea’s disappointing season so far has been carried out and concluded that a fresh structure was needed to best support the staff and players.
Following Hayes’ departure, Chelsea shifted from a manager led model to a head coach model. Hayes was known to have been heavily involved across all areas and took on the vast majority of major decision making. Bompastor’s remit is more that of a pure coach, with a focus on performance and technical style rather than overall running of the club and recruitment.
Transfer Window Identified as Problem Area
Decision makers have put many issues down to gaps that gradually emerged and widened in the club’s leadership post Hayes. The transfer window was one of the areas identified as needing improvement. Chelsea will now seek a replacement as part of a new leadership structure with the aim of ensuring consistency and accountability going forward.
NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Becomes Part of Chelsea Women Ownership Group as Two Time MVP Joins Reddit Co Founder Alexis Ohanian in Latest Investment
Two time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has become a part of Chelsea Women’s Football Club’s ownership group. The Milwaukee Bucks star confirmed his new stake acquisition on the Women’s Super League club on February 8 in a post via social media, joining Reddit Co Founder Alexis Ohanian as the latest investor in Chelsea Women after he acquired a 10% stake in the club in May 2025.
“I’m proud and honoured to partner with my friend Alexis Ohanian, joining the ownership group of Chelsea FC Women, a historic club built on passion, excellence, and a winning culture,” said Antetokounmpo. This is a significant coup for Chelsea Women, bringing in one of basketball’s biggest global stars at a time when they need fresh investment and ideas.
Latest Football Investment for Greek Freak
Chelsea Women becomes the latest football team the Greek Freak has invested in recent years. Antetokounmpo, alongside his three brothers Thanasis, Alex, and Kostas, acquired an undisclosed stake in Major League Soccer franchise Nashville SC in March 2023.
Prior to this in August 2021, following his NBA Championship victory with the Milwaukee Bucks, Antetokounmpo became a minority owner of the Milwaukee Brewers, acquiring an undisclosed stake in the Major League Baseball franchise. The NBA star clearly has a passion for sports ownership beyond basketball.
Controversial Kalshi Deal Sparks Criticism
In addition to his investment in Chelsea Women, Antetokounmpo also announced he has become an investor in the prediction markets company Kalshi. The announcement was met with widespread criticism, given potential conflicts of interest with an active NBA player investing in a betting related company.
Kalshi allows users to buy and sell event contracts to make predictions on sports outcomes. While Kalshi stated Antetokounmpo would be forbidden from trading on NBA related markets, serious questions remain about the appropriateness of this investment.
