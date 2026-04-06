Chelsea Women Player Ratings vs. Tottenham as Veerle Buurman Stunning Strike Saves Blues After Hannah Hampton Nightmare in FA Cup Quarter Final

Chelsea secured their place in a sixth consecutive FA Cup semi final after teenage defender Veerle Buurman scored a spectacular late winner to beat Tottenham 2-1 at Kingsmeadow on Easter Monday.

The 19 year old Dutch centre back rescued Sonia Bompastor’s side after goalkeeper Hannah Hampton gifted Spurs an equaliser with a shocking error in the second half.

Sam Kerr opened the scoring just before halftime, heading home from Keira Walsh’s pinpoint delivery to give the Blues a deserved advantage. The Australian striker wasted a golden opportunity to double the lead after the restart, and Chelsea were punished when Eveliina Summanen caught Hampton completely off guard with a free kick from a wide angle that sailed over the stranded keeper.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Hannah Hampton (5/10): Awful afternoon for the England international. Completely misjudged Summanen’s free kick and looked nervous throughout.

Ellie Carpenter (6/10): Worked hard down the right flank and got forward well, but somehow missed an absolute sitter from two yards out with a free header.

Semi-final spots secured. 🙌



A winning weekend for the Chels. 💙 pic.twitter.com/g2NvXbZeWX — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) April 6, 2026

Kadeisha Buchanan (7/10): Rock solid in her defensive duels and comfortable on the ball. The Canadian international was Chelsea’s most reliable defender on the day.

Naomi Girma (7/10): Exceptional passing accuracy with just one misplaced ball from 72 attempts. The American continues to impress with her composure and distribution.

Niamh Charles (7/10): Excellent return to the starting lineup after three months out. Made two vital blocks to deny Tottenham chances in the first half and contributed well to Chelsea’s build up play.

🌟 Sam Kerr.

🌟 Lauren James.

🌟 Keira Walsh.

🌟 Veerle Buurman.



Who was your @DiscoverASR Star of the Match for Chelsea today? 🗳️ — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) April 6, 2026

Midfield & Attack

Keira Walsh (7/10): Struggled at times when Tottenham broke quickly but produced a magnificent cross for Kerr’s opener. Controlled the tempo effectively when given time on the ball.

Erin Cuthbert (7/10): Quietly effective performance from the Scotland international. Won countless battles in midfield and disrupted Tottenham’s rhythm without getting much recognition.

Sjoeke Nusken (7/10): Intelligent movement between the lines caused problems for Spurs all afternoon. Her runs into dangerous areas stretched the visitors’ defence and created space for teammates.

Sam Kerr (7/10): Clinical finish for the opening goal but wasteful with two other excellent chances. The Australian is still getting back to her best after injury troubles earlier this season.

Lauren James (8/10): Chelsea’s best player by some distance. The England international orchestrated everything positive going forward, creating numerous chances with her vision and technical quality. Absolutely superb.

Subs & Manager

Veerle Buurman (8/10): Match winner off the bench. Slotted into left back seamlessly when replacing Charles and then produced a moment of pure magic, driving forward before unleashing an unstoppable shot into the top corner with four minutes remaining.

Sonia Bompastor (7/10): Named a strong starting eleven and got the job done, though Hampton’s error nearly cost them dearly. Will be relieved to progress after the Champions League disappointment.

Chelsea will face Manchester City at home in the Women's FA Cup semi-finals. 🤝 — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) April 6, 2026

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