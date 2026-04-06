Chelsea Dragon
Chelsea Women Player Ratings vs. Tottenham as Veerle Buurman Stunning Strike Saves Blues After Hannah Hampton Nightmare in FA Cup Quarter Final
Chelsea secured their place in a sixth consecutive FA Cup semi final after teenage defender Veerle Buurman scored a spectacular late winner to beat Tottenham 2-1 at Kingsmeadow on Easter Monday.
The 19 year old Dutch centre back rescued Sonia Bompastor’s side after goalkeeper Hannah Hampton gifted Spurs an equaliser with a shocking error in the second half.
Sam Kerr opened the scoring just before halftime, heading home from Keira Walsh’s pinpoint delivery to give the Blues a deserved advantage. The Australian striker wasted a golden opportunity to double the lead after the restart, and Chelsea were punished when Eveliina Summanen caught Hampton completely off guard with a free kick from a wide angle that sailed over the stranded keeper.
Goalkeeper & Defence
Hannah Hampton (5/10): Awful afternoon for the England international. Completely misjudged Summanen’s free kick and looked nervous throughout.
Ellie Carpenter (6/10): Worked hard down the right flank and got forward well, but somehow missed an absolute sitter from two yards out with a free header.
Kadeisha Buchanan (7/10): Rock solid in her defensive duels and comfortable on the ball. The Canadian international was Chelsea’s most reliable defender on the day.
Naomi Girma (7/10): Exceptional passing accuracy with just one misplaced ball from 72 attempts. The American continues to impress with her composure and distribution.
Niamh Charles (7/10): Excellent return to the starting lineup after three months out. Made two vital blocks to deny Tottenham chances in the first half and contributed well to Chelsea’s build up play.
Midfield & Attack
Keira Walsh (7/10): Struggled at times when Tottenham broke quickly but produced a magnificent cross for Kerr’s opener. Controlled the tempo effectively when given time on the ball.
Erin Cuthbert (7/10): Quietly effective performance from the Scotland international. Won countless battles in midfield and disrupted Tottenham’s rhythm without getting much recognition.
Sjoeke Nusken (7/10): Intelligent movement between the lines caused problems for Spurs all afternoon. Her runs into dangerous areas stretched the visitors’ defence and created space for teammates.
Sam Kerr (7/10): Clinical finish for the opening goal but wasteful with two other excellent chances. The Australian is still getting back to her best after injury troubles earlier this season.
Lauren James (8/10): Chelsea’s best player by some distance. The England international orchestrated everything positive going forward, creating numerous chances with her vision and technical quality. Absolutely superb.
Subs & Manager
Veerle Buurman (8/10): Match winner off the bench. Slotted into left back seamlessly when replacing Charles and then produced a moment of pure magic, driving forward before unleashing an unstoppable shot into the top corner with four minutes remaining.
Sonia Bompastor (7/10): Named a strong starting eleven and got the job done, though Hampton’s error nearly cost them dearly. Will be relieved to progress after the Champions League disappointment.
Also read: Charlton Women Sell Record 2000 Tickets for FA Cup Quarter Final Against Liverpool as Biggest Crowd in Over 20 Years Expected at The Valley
Arsenal Dragon
Renee Slegers Laments Katie McCabe Hair Pull Incident Taking Attention Away From Arsenal Champions League Victory Over Chelsea
Arsenal manager Renee Slegers has bemoaned Katie McCabe’s hair pull incident overshadowing their two leg Women’s Champions League victory over domestic champions Chelsea.
Ireland’s captain was lucky to avoid being sent off at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday having tugged the hair of Alyssa Thompson as the American sped away towards goal.
Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor was livid at the lack of action taken by referee Alina Pesu or the failure of VAR to intervene. She was eventually sent off, citing the moment as the turning point of the tie they were chasing a two goal deficit in from the first leg.
McCabe Apologetic After Discussion With Slegers
McCabe’s incident has dominated the aftermath of the tie and while Slegers claimed there was no intent by the Dubliner, she admitted a discussion with the 30 year old was arranged the following day. “Yeah, I’ve seen it and have spoken to Katie today as well,” the Dutch coach explained. “She’s very apologetic about the situation and it’s unfortunate that it’s happened.”
Slegers is absolutely right to be frustrated that the incident took attention away from what was an excellent Champions League quarter final between two top WSL sides. Arsenal progressed 3-2 on aggregate and will now face Lyon in the semi finals.
McCabe Reports for Ireland Duty After Brighton Clash
McCabe responded to the controversy by providing her input on social media. “I just want to clarify that I was genuinely reaching for the shirt. I wouldn’t ever want to pull someone’s hair. Full respect to Thompson.”
The Ireland captain is due to report for international duty on Monday following Sunday’s FA Cup quarter final against Brighton. Ireland have a World Cup qualification double header against Poland, firstly in Gdansk on Tuesday week followed by the rematch at Lansdowne Road on April 18.
Also read: UEFA Backs Champions League Officials After Sonia Bompastor Slams VAR Following Chelsea Exit to Arsenal as Katie McCabe Hair Pull Goes Unpunished
Chelsea Dragon
27-Year-Old Star Insists Tottenham Really Hungry to Improve Against Chelsea in FA Cup Quarter Final Despite Three Straight WSL Defeats
Tottenham midfielder Eveliina Summanen has insisted the team are really hungry to improve against Chelsea in Monday’s Women’s FA Cup quarter-final despite suffering three consecutive defeats in the Women’s Super League. The experienced Finnish international sees the cup clash at Kingsmeadow as an opportunity to bounce back from the difficult league run.
While Tottenham have endured a tough period in the WSL, including 5-2 losses to both Manchester City and Arsenal, Summanen believes there have been plenty of aspects in the performances that Martin Ho and his players can build on during the closing stages of the campaign.
Anything Can Happen in Cup Football
“We know that Chelsea is a good team, but we’ll have this week time to prepare for it and give our best shot,” Summanen explained. “We’ve not had the best performance the last few games and we’re really hungry to improve. We have a good chance against Chelsea and obviously it’s a cup as well, so that adds that little extra bonus to the game.”
The midfielder was part of the squad for Tottenham’s historic FA Cup run in 2024 when they reached the final for the first time in club history. She knows exactly what cup football can produce and insists anything can happen over 90 minutes.
Season is a Marathon Not a Sprint
When asked about the recent run of results, Summanen remained philosophical. “The football season is long. There are going to be ups and downs, and all the difficult moments actually give a little bit more than those good moments. It’s still the first season with Martin as well; it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon in a way.”
Kick off at Kingsmeadow is scheduled for 1.30 pm UK time on Easter Monday.
Also read: UEFA Backs Champions League Officials After Sonia Bompastor Slams VAR Following Chelsea Exit to Arsenal as Katie McCabe Hair Pull Goes Unpunished
Chelsea Dragon
Chelsea Women vs. Tottenham Women: Predicted Lineups and Match Preview
Chelsea Women face Tottenham Hotspur in the Women’s FA Cup quarter final on Easter Monday as Sonia Bompastor’s side look to bounce back from their Champions League exit to Arsenal. The Blues host Spurs at Kingsmeadow with kick off scheduled for 1.30pm UK time.
Chelsea have lost just once in their last nine matches, a 3-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal in the first leg of the Women’s Champions League quarter final. March also saw the Blues lift the Women’s League Cup with a 2-0 win over Manchester United at Ashton Gate, and Bompastor will be desperate to add more silverware with an FA Cup run.
Kick-off: 13:30 BST, Monday, April 6, 2026
Venue: Kingsmeadow, London
TV: Channel 4, TNT Sports, HBO Max (UK)
Spurs On Poor Run Despite Strong Season
Tottenham have made good progress under boss Martin Ho since he joined the club in the summer, currently sitting fifth in the league with 29 points from 19 matches. His work stands in stark contrast to last season, when the North London club finished second from bottom in the WSL.
However, Spurs are currently on a run of three consecutive defeats, including 5-2 losses in back to back WSL games against Manchester City and Arsenal. This is frankly terrible timing ahead of facing Chelsea.
Blues Boast Dominant Head to Head Record
Chelsea have already beaten Tottenham home and away in the league this season. Keira Walsh scored the only goal at Kingsmeadow in September, before she struck again in February alongside Alyssa Thompson to secure a 2-0 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Predicted Lineups:
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Hampton; Bronze, Girma, Bright, Lawrence; Walsh, Cuthbert; Thompson, James, Reiten; Kerr
Tottenham (4-3-3): Heeps; Nilden, Bartrip, Buhler, Naz; Spence, James, Graham; Clinton, Bizet, Votikova
Also read: Chelsea Face Transfer Battle as Real Madrid Target Niamh Charles in Summer Move After Three Month Injury Absence End
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