Chelsea Women Have Come Up With a Solution To Strengthen Protection Against Online Abuse and Threats
Chelsea Women have announced a long-term partnership with Signify Group to strengthen protection against online abuse targeting players, coaches and staff.
The collab will utilize Signify’s Threat Matrix service to monitor and respond to threats across major social media platforms including X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube, as well as the club’s own channels.
Chelsea Women Partner With Signify Group to Combat Rising Online Abuse Across Social Media Platforms: How Threat Matrix Works
The service combines artificial intelligence technology with human analysis to detect abusive and threatening content in real-time across 42 languages.
Once identified, Signify provides actionable evidence allowing Chelsea to take sanctions against perpetrators, including stadium bans and ticket restrictions. The most serious cases that cross the criminal threshold are escalated to police and relevant authorities for potential prosecution.
Threat Matrix will also monitor direct messages, which have become an increasingly common avenue for targeted harassment. The protection extends beyond just players to include coaches, key staff and even family members who may find themselves targeted due to their connection to the club.
Educational Component Included
Beyond monitoring and detection, Signify will deliver educational workshops for the Chelsea Women squad. These sessions aim to equip players and staff with knowledge about navigating the digital world confidently while understanding the risks and available support mechanisms.
A Chelsea spokesperson emphasized that player welfare remains paramount, stating the partnership represents proactive steps to address online abuse and ensure everyone associated with the club can focus on competing at the highest level without distraction.
Growing Problem in Women’s Football
The announcement comes amid mounting evidence that online abuse in women’s sport is accelerating alongside its growing profile. Recent BBC analysis revealed over 2,000 extremely abusive social media posts were sent about Premier League and WSL managers and players during a single November weekend, with Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor facing 50% of all WSL abuse.
Signify CEO Jonathan Hirshler noted online abuse represents one of modern sport’s most pressing challenges, with the company detecting a 25% year-on-year increase in abuse levels. He applauded Chelsea Women’s leadership in taking proactive measures to create safer environments.
Also read: Keira Walsh Reveals Majority of WSL Players Have Suffered Online Abuse as She Demands Action From Authorities
DO YOU KNOW ABOUT MALO GUSTO PROFILE? YOU’VE GOT TO FIND OUT MORE ABOUT HIS WIFE, PERSONAL LIFE, NET WORTH, AND FAMILY
Malo Arthur Gusto, commonly known as Malo Gusto, is a French professional soccer player who plays for the Premier League club Chelsea and the France national team as a left-back. A product of Olympique Lyon’s youth academy, he spent his early career with Lyon before moving to Chelsea in June 2023. He is one of the highest paid players of Chelsea.
At 20 years old, the highly-rated defender is renowned for his versatility and explosive playing style, incorporating physicality and impeccable technical ability into his game. Gusto epitomizes the modern full-back, showcasing defensive and offensive prowess that establishes him as one of the best talents.
This article delves into the key aspects of the French talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.
|Name
|Malo Arthur Gusto
|Age
|20-years-old
|Nationality
|French
|Birth Place
|Lyon, France
|Date of Birth
|May 19, 2003
|Height
|1.78 m
|Star Sign
|Taurus
|Position
|Defender; Right-back
|Clubs
|Olympique Lyon & Chelsea
|Net worth
|€2 million
Malo Gusto | Early life and family
Malo Gusto was born in Décines-Charpieu, a commune in the Metropolis of Lyon in eastern France. Hailing from a middle-class household, his family originally comes from Martinique, a West Indies Island nation. Malo’s father, Phillipe Gusto, works for the French railway company, while his mother serves as a director in a French association focused on welfare.
Malo Gusto was the only child of his parents but grew up in an extended family. Initially, his father’s passion for rugby led Malo to join a local rugby team. However, fate had different plans for him, and he later switched to soccer. In his family, education held significant importance, with his parents ensuring a balance between his academic pursuits and sports.
Malo Gusto | Club Career
During his early academy days, Malo Gusto played as an attacker with AS Villefontaine in 2012, where he spent three years before moving to another local club, Bourgoin-Jallieu. His one-year stint there marked the beginning of his career, and his impressive performances caught the eye of Olympique Lyon’s scouts during a local tournament.
Olympique Lyon
In 2016, Malo Gusto signed his first professional contract at 14, marking his official entry into the Lyonnaise Academy. Olympique Lyon’s youth system is recognized as one of the most elite talent producers in France, providing Gusto with the opportunity to polish his skills and nurture his talent within a professional environment and top-class facilities.
It was during his time with the youth team that Gusto made the transition to a defender, primarily opting for the right-back position, a decision that proved to be the best for him. His background in rugby training also played a role in enhancing his skills and overall game. Climbing the ranks with his talent, he progressed to join the U19 team and, a year later, secured a spot in the club’s reserve squad in 2020.
In January 2021, Gusto made his first appearance for the first team as a substitute, coming on for the current Newcastle star Bruno Guimares in Ligue 1. Following several more impactful appearances, he secured another contract with Lyonnaise, extending his commitment until 2024
Next season, Malo Gusto secured a spot as a regular player on the main team. He marked a significant milestone by making his first start for the club in the season opener against Brest in August. This accomplishment earned him the title of the youngest defender to start in a French league.
Sensing the potential of the French talent, Premier League side Chelsea paid a £30 million transfer fee to secure his signature on a long-term deal that runs until 2030 in the January window of 2023. However, he was allowed to stay at Lyon for the remainder of the season on loan to ensure regular minutes and further development.
The right-back officially arrived in the English capital to don the blue Chelsea jersey at the start of the season in August. Gusto made his debut in the league opener against Liverpool and has since earned a place in Mauricio Pochettino’s team, making a total of 19 appearances and providing 4 assists this season.
Malo Gusto | International Career
Malo Gusto has represented the French youth team at various age group levels. He initially played as a midfielder in the Under-16 youth squad before transitioning to a full-back during his Under-17 and Under-18 days, showcasing his versatility as he progressed through the national team setup.
The pinnacle of his career arrived when the left-back received a call-up to the France men’s team under Didier Deschamps in August of last year. Initially remaining on the bench in a friendly against Scotland, he later made a 10-minute appearance in the 2-1 victory over the Dutch in the European qualifiers. Gusto finally scored his first goal for Chelsea against the Wolverhampton Wanderers. He scored his goal after 165 matches.
Malo Gusto | Net Worth
Reportedly, Malo Gusto has an estimated net worth of €7 million, primarily attributed to his salary at Chelsea. He earns an annual salary of £7 million at Chelsea. His overall salary has increased and his net worth reached a milestone as well.
Declan Rice Girlfriend Lauren Fryer Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Lauren Fryer is famous for being the girlfriend of Arsenal star Declan Rice. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Lauren is the stunning girlfriend of Declan Rice. The duo has been together for a long time, even before Declan became a first-team starter. Spending so much time with childhood sweethearts is always special and we believe Declan is a lucky person to have found his special one so early on in his life.
In this article, we will share many interesting facts about their relationship, more specifically we will concentrate on the age, net worth, career, education, kids and family details of the beautiful girlfriend of Declan Rice. Coming out of the famous Chelsea academy, Declan has developed himself into one of the top players in his position.
Playing with West Ham, he has achieved paramount success in the last few years. He could easily earn the spot of team leader in the coming few years. However, today we are only focusing on his love life. So, without further ado, let’s get started!
Lauren Fryer Childhood and Family
Lauren was born on June 16, 1999, in England, making her a citizen of England. Leah doesn’t share much about her family and childhood on her social media channels despite having a substantial online presence.
Hence, we currently don’t know the identity of her father and mother and their jobs. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information on Leah’s childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the beautiful girlfriend of Declan Rice.
Lauren Fryer Education
Lauren hasn’t shared much about her educational journey. But we believe she completed her high school education at a local institution. Whether she enrolled in a university after graduating high school is a total mystery to us. She hasn’t given many details on her educational journey; hence retrieving information has been challenging. But we will continue looking for more information and update the article once we find relevant data.
Lauren Fryer career
Lauren’s current role is under review. She hasn’t shared much about her occupation. We believe she is not currently working in any corporate position. However, we don’t know whether she has her own business.
Lauren is an Instagram celebrity. She shares attractive images of herself and her friends and family on the public media. Fans love her content, and that’s why she has earned a massive follower base. Due to her reach, she could make a handsome amount of money from top brands if she starts promoting their product. We are not sure whether she has started monetizing her online audience.
Lauren Fryer Net Worth
Lauren hasn’t shared any information regarding her earnings; hence we currently don’t know her net worth. We believe she could earn a significant sum from her Instagram channel. Social media marketing has seen exponential growth in the last few years, so as her channel grows on the medium, she can attract more lucrative deals.
Declan Rice currently earns €400,000 every year at West Ham. Our report suggests that he has a net worth of €1 Million. Well, he is already richer than several regular wage earners. If he continues the high-class performances, he could attract better deals.
Lauren Fryer and Declan Rice relationship
Declan Rice met with his girlfriend in 2017, making them teenage sweethearts. The duo was instantly attracted to each other and decided to stay beside each other in life’s journey. The pair have remained inseparable till now, and it seems their bond has only strengthened as time passed.
The couple hasn’t yet decided to tie the knot. Considering they are very young and early in their career, they should take as much time as they need to make such a big decision.
Lauren Fryer and Declan Rice Children
The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. They are very young, hence have enough time to think about the matter. Welcoming children can give many headaches as the child would require them to stay close. The couple have commitments and they are only focusing on their career goals.
However, considering that Lauren and Declan both remain very busy in their work, they might not be able to commit to parenthood at this moment fully.
Lauren Fryer Social media
Lauren has a significant fan following on Instagram. She received an instant boost of admirers after her relationship with Declan became public. Currently, she has 50k followers on her channel, and her page is continuously growing. Lauren Fryer has been traveling a lot and she shares her activities on Instagram. She also posts beautiful pictures of her boyfriend.
Do you know about Marc Cucurella Profile? You’ve got to find out more about his wife, personal life, net worth, and family
In August 2022, Chelsea signed the Spanish footballing maestro Marc Cucurella on a six-year contract. Since then, Marc has been proficient in making a name for himself in England as a member of the Blues. He has scored 5 goals for the club and has been one of the best perfoemers
Marc has had a great career so far in the world of professional football, where he has played for a number of teams before signing for the English giant Chelsea.
This article delves into the key aspects of the Spanish player’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.
Marc Cucurella | Early Life
Marc Cucurella was born in Alella, Spain; he was the firstborn of his parents and was loved a lot by them. Marc’s love for the game started when he was a child. He used to play in the streets with his siblings and friends before he joined FS Alella as a futsal player.
After playing futsal for his hometown club for some time, Marc decided to make the transition to professional football. He joined the youth team at Espanyol in 2006 and later moved to Barcelona to pursue his dreams in 2012.
Marc Cucurella | Family
Marc Cucurella was born to his parents, Oscar and Patricia Cucurella. He has a younger brother named Lucas and a younger sister. Marc used to play football with his brother a lot in his childhood, which started his love for the game.
Marc’s parents were big supporters of his dream, as they wanted their son to become a footballer. They did everything they could for him in the early days of his career. Patricia, Marc’s mother, was especially a big supporter of her son. She had a superstitious belief and she convinced his son to keep long and curly hair so that he would be different from everyone on the pitch.
Marc Cucurella | Club Career
FC Barcelona
After moving to Barcelona in 2012, Cucurella quickly rose among the ranks there and made his way into the reserve team. Although still a junior, he made his debut for the reserve Barcelona team in Segunda Division B against L’Hospitalet.
Marc Cucurella continued playing for Barcelona and his efforts paid off as he was promoted to the Segunda Division through playoffs. Barcelona recognized his talents and renewed his contract until 2021. On September 1, Cucurella got his opportunity to make his professional debut against Granada, and his debut for the first team of Barcelona came on October 24. He came off the bench to replace Lucas Digne against Real Murcia in the Copa del Rey.
SD Eibar
In 2018, Barcelona was about to face some financial problems, so they thought it was time for Marc Cucurella to leave the nest and get some experience. They loaned him to SD Eibar for one year with an opinion to buy the fullback. He made his debut for Eibar by coming off the bench against Espanyol and despite his team losing the game 1-0, Cucurella received praise for his performance.
Getafe
At the end of his loan tenure, Eibar decided to buy Cucurella and make him a permanent player for the team. However, just after sixteen days of becoming a permanent player for his loaned club, Marc was loaned again to Getafe. He made his debut for Getafe on the European stage (UEFA Europa League) against Trabzonspor, where he came off the bench to replace Robert Kenedy.
He played in eight games for Getafe in that campaign, which ended after 11 months in the last 16 in a 2-0 aggregate loss against Italian giants AC Milan. In March 2020, Getafe decided to buy Cucurella by triggering the buyout clause in the loan contract. He played for the Spanish team for almost a month, only to be bought out of Spain by a Premier League team.
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion had their eyes on Marc Cucurella for some time and on August 31, 2021, they decided to bring him into the Premier League. Marc signed a five-year contract with the Premier League side, making his debut for them on September 11 in a win against Brentford.
He started to show his Spanish magic in the Premier League, impressing even non-Brighton fans with his performances. In a match against his future club Chelsea on December 29, Cucurella chipped the ball beautifully to Danny Welbeck, who netted it to equalize and draw the game.
He scored his first goal on May 7, 2022, in a 4-0 win against Manchester United, which stunned the fans of the Red Devils. At the end of the season, Cucurella was named the Players’ Player of the Season award at his club and was also voted Player of the Season.
Cucerella was catching the attention of many people with his performances and it was about time a big club came for him. The Premier League giant Chelsea decided to sign Cucu on a six-year deal from Brighton. On 15 December 2024, Cucurella broke the shackles and scored his first EPL goal for Chelsea which also ended in a victory over the Brentford club.
He made his debut for the Blues, coming off the bench in a 1-0 win against Everton. He started the next game against the Tottenham Hotspurs and contributed by assisting a goal from the corner. The match ended in a 2-2 draw, and Marc remained a mainstay in the defense of the Blues until the break for the 2022 World Cup. After that, a muscle injury cut his season short, but he was a mainstay in the Chelsea team led by Graham Potter.
Marc Cucurella | International Career
Marc Cucurella’s international career has been short, he was called up by Spain’s manager Luis Enrique to replace Jose Gaya in the matches against Switzerland and Germany in November 2020. However, he was not used in the game and was kept waiting on the bench. Cucurella made his debut for the national team in a friendly against Lithuania, where he also acted as the captain of the team.
He was part of the U-23 Spain squad that won the silver medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which took place in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marc Cucurella | Sponsors and Endorsements
Chelsea player Marc Cucurella is currently not in an endorsement deal with any brand. However, he is an ambassador for Matrix Fitness, and he posted a video announcing it on his Instagram.
Marc Cucurella | Philanthropic Activities
Marc Cucurella is not known to be involved in or have done any philanthropic activity; however, as many players are starting to give back to the community, we can expect him to do the same soon.
Marc Cucurella | In Popular Culture
Marc Cucurella has 1,000,000 followers on Instagram and has a cult following in Spain and England. He is quite in tune with popular culture but is far away from influencing trends or staring at them right now.
Marc Cucurella | Net Worth and Health
Marc Cucurella has a net worth of around £28 million; however, he has a market value of 30 million euros, which is equivalent to $35 million. He earns over £5,720,000 every year at Chelsea.
Cucurella is currently healthy and is able to compete on a regular basis for the Blues. He hasn’t suffered any injuries recently and is keeping his body in good shape.
Marc Cucurella | Cars and Tattoos
There has been no information on the car collection of Marc Cucurella; however, it is speculated that he owns a Rolls Royce after he posted a photo of his wife and himself in front of the car on Instagram.
Marc Cucurella does not have any visible tattoos on his body. He doesn’t seem to be the type to ink his body, especially with all the fitness regimes he promotes online on his social media accounts.
