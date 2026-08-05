Chelsea Women vs Auckland FC Women Invitational XI Preview: Champions Begin Oceania Tour at Eden Park

Chelsea Women face an Auckland FC Women’s Invitational XI at Eden Park on Saturday, August 8, 2026, as the English champions commence their Oceania pre-season tour.

The friendly represents meaningful preparation opportunity ahead of their 2026-27 championship defence campaign, enabling Sonia Bompastor’s elite squad to test themselves against fresh opposition whilst integrating their summer recruitment additions.

Kick-off: 16:00 AEST (5:00 BST), Saturday, August 8, 2026

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

TV/Stream: Chelsea Official App and Chelsea website (CFC+ subscription required)

8-time WSL Champions Chelsea are headed to Auckland to play the kiwi side’s first ever women’s team 🦁💙



⚔️ Chelsea v Auckland FC Invitational XI

📅 8 August, 4PM kickoff

🏟️ Eden Park, Auckland

🎟️ Tickets at https://t.co/wMU4tlbcgr pic.twitter.com/xIL0OGZOb2 — New Zealand Football 🇳🇿 (@NZ_Football) August 4, 2026

Form Guide

Chelsea arrive as English champions following their dominant Women’s Super League title success, establishing themselves as genuine continental force through their multi-competition excellence. Their pre-season schedule following their Fiorentina fixture on August 8 demonstrates deliberate elite opposition sequencing supporting their championship defence preparation.

This is going to be massive.



Auckland FC Women vs Chelsea FCW at the Garden. 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/rvU329l4B2 — Auckland FC (@fc_auckland) August 5, 2026

Auckland FC’s invitational squad, coached by former Football Ferns goalkeeper Jenny Bindon, features nine past and present Ferns combined with three American guest players and eight local club representatives. The fixture provides meaningful competitive experience as Auckland prepare for their 2027-28 Women’s A-League debut.

Squad News

Chelsea have named a 28-player touring party packed with established internationals alongside emerging academy talent. England’s Hannah Hampton, Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh and Lauren James headline the group, joined by Scotland captain Erin Cuthbert, United States defender Naomi Girma and Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe.

Our women's team start their preseason tour vs Auckland FC next saturday!



Stay up with us! ⏰🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/QqHUAMHB7Z — Chelsea FC USA (@ChelseaFCinUSA) August 4, 2026

Australian defender Ellie Carpenter enjoys her homecoming following her Lyon arrival, whilst recent signing Alyssa Thompson provides additional attacking depth. Young goalkeeper Katie Cox, defenders Chloe Sarwie and Nelly Las alongside midfielders Lola Brown and Lexi Potter gain valuable senior exposure during Chelsea’s Oceania campaign.

Tactical Analysis

Chelsea’s squad composition reflects their established position as elite international talent aggregator, featuring established players including Canada’s Kadeisha Buchanan alongside Lucy Bronze both possessing 170+ and 140+ international appearances respectively.

https://twitter.com/nzleagues/status/2084864859272004034

That international diversity combined with proven experience suggests Chelsea approach their championship defence with established quality capable of competing meaningfully across all competitive fronts.

Bompastor’s squad balances proven elite quality with emerging talent development, enabling younger players to gain valuable senior exposure whilst maintaining competitive standards within their touring fixtures.

A busy first day in Auckland. ✅ pic.twitter.com/JC0PkLYsnx — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) August 5, 2026

Predicted Lineups

Chelsea (4-3-3): Hampton; Carpenter, Buurman, Girma, McCabe; Walsh, Kaptein, Cuthbert; James, Ramírez, Baltimore

Auckland FC Women’s Invitational XI (4-2-3-1): Medwin; Baccelli, Green, Winter, Jenkins; Jensen, Ingham, Iro; O’Neill, Trimis, Harris.

https://twitter.com/fc_auckland/status/2084862999035281481

Prediction

Chelsea possess genuine quality advantage over Auckland’s invitational arrangement. However, the fixture’s primary value lies in competitive preparation rather than definitive result prediction. Chelsea should control proceedings comfortably whilst providing meaningful opportunities for emerging talents to demonstrate elite-level capability.

https://twitter.com/fc_auckland/status/2084889128492290366

Bompastor will likely rotate extensively throughout the fixture, enabling multiple squad members to gain meaningful minutes during their championship defence preparation. Auckland’s invitational structure combined with Chelsea’s quality advantage suggests comfortable victory for the English champions.

Chelsea 4-0 Auckland FC Women’s Invitational XI

Also read: Chelsea Winger Eva Hendle Joins Rangers on Season Long Loan for Competitive Development