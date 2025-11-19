Barcelona
Chelsea Women vs. Barcelona Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Chelsea Women welcome three-time European champions Barcelona to Stamford Bridge for Thursday’s Women’s Champions League clash. The Blaugrana sit top of the League Phase with maximum points from three games, while the Blues are two points adrift in fourth position looking to avenge last season’s semi-final heartbreak.
Chelsea Women vs. Barcelona Women: Predicted Lineups
Chelsea Women (3-4-3): Peng; Bronze, Bjorn, Girma; Thompson, Cuthbert, Walsh, Kaptein; Baltimore, Beever-Jones, Charles
Barcelona Women (4-3-3): Coll; Camara, Paredes, Leon, Batlle; Bonmati, Lopez, Putellas; Graham Hansen, Pina, Pajor
Match Preview
Chelsea have taken seven points from their opening three League Phase matches, starting with a 1-1 draw against Twente before hammering Paris FC 4-0 and thrashing St. Polten 6-0.
However, frustration mounts after dropping points in consecutive WSL matches—a 1-1 draw against Arsenal before repeating that scoreline against bottom-placed Liverpool on Sunday. Alyssa Thompson’s goal was cancelled out by Beata Olsson’s equalizer, leaving Chelsea three points behind leaders Manchester City.
Sonia Bompastor’s side face their toughest test against Barcelona—a team that eliminated them in each of the last three Champions League semi-finals. The Blues will hope home advantage proves decisive, having won all five competitive matches at Stamford Bridge this season with clean sheets in their last four.
Barcelona have flown out of the blocks with commanding victories—7-1 against Bayern Munich, 4-0 over Roma, and 3-0 against OH Leuven. They followed their European exploits with Sunday’s 4-0 Clasico demolition of Real Madrid, with Ewa Pajor’s brace and stoppage-time goals from Sydney Schertenleib and Aitana Bonmati maintaining their perfect Liga F record and extending their lead to six points.
Team News
Chelsea remain without Hannah Hampton, Kadeisha Buchanan and Mayra Ramirez. Naomi Girma and Aggie Beever-Jones push for starting spots after half-time substitute appearances at Liverpool.
Barcelona cannot call upon Patri Guijarro and Salma Paralluelo due to foot and knee injuries. Esmee Brugts is doubtful after being forced off against Real Madrid. Bonmati should start after featuring from the bench in El Clasico.
Kick-off: 8:00 PM Thursday, November 21, 2025
Venue: Stamford Bridge, London
TV: Disney+ (UK) | Paramount+ (USA)
Barcelona
Barcelona Women vs. Real Madrid Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Barcelona Women enter this Clásico as the wounded heavyweight looking to reassert their dominance. Their shock 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad two weeks ago represented their first Liga F loss of the season, handing Madrid renewed belief that the gap at the top is closable.
Barcelona Women vs Real Madrid Women: Predicted Lineups as of November 14, 2025
Barcelona Women Predicted Lineup (4-3-3)
Barcelona fielded a strong side in their midweek Champions League clash against OH Leuven, cruising to a 3-0 victory on November 12. Pere Romeu rotated his squad ahead of El Clásico, with Cata Coll starting in goal behind a back four of Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Mapi León, and Esmee Brugts operating at left-back.
The midfield trio featured Laia Aleixandri in a deeper role alongside Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas pulling the strings. Up front, Vicky López, Caroline Graham Hansen, and Claudia Pina led the attacking charge.
For Saturday’s showdown, expect Romeu to recall several key players who were rested. Fridolina Rolfö should return at left-back, pushing Brugts back into a wider attacking role. Patri Guijarro remains sidelined through injury, meaning Aleixandri will likely continue deputizing in midfield.
The front three should see Ewa Pajor reclaim her starting berth through the middle after coming off the bench against Leuven. Graham Hansen will anchor the right flank, whilst Salma Paralluelo’s pace makes her a strong candidate to start on the left, though Brugts impressed in Europe and could feature.
Real Madrid Women Predicted Lineup (4-4-2):
Los Blancos arrived in strong form after their 5-0 Liga F demolition of Alhama on November 8, though their Champions League fixture against Paris FC three days later saw coach Pau Quesada rotate heavily.
Against Paris FC on November 11, Madrid started with Misa Rodríguez in goal, protected by a back four of Eva Navarro, Maëlle Lakrar, María Méndez, and Sara Holmgaard. The midfield featured Filippa Angeldahl, Sara Däbritz, Caroline Weir, and Naomie Feller, with Linda Caicedo and Alba Redondo forming a fluid front two.
For El Clásico, Quesada faces selection decisions after his side’s impressive European run. Athenea del Castillo, Madrid’s captain and top performer this season, was benched against Paris FC but should reclaim her starting spot on the right wing for this massive fixture.
Expect Sandie Toletti to return to the midfield alongside Teresa Abelleira, who was rested midweek. Weir will likely keep her attacking midfield role given her five goals and strong form. Up front, Caicedo’s pace and movement make her undroppable, whilst the second striker spot remains open between Redondo and the returning Del Castillo, with Redondo’s recent goalscoring form giving her the edge.
The defensive unit should remain unchanged from the Paris FC match, with Misa continuing between the posts and the same back four providing stability against Barcelona’s potent attack.
How should Barcelona respond?
The Blaugrana’s head-to-head record remains staggering 27 wins from 28 matches against their eternal rivals. That solitary defeat in March still stings, serving as extra motivation for Alexia Putellas and her teammates to remind everyone who runs Spanish women’s football. Saturday offers the perfect stage to send an emphatic message.
Manager Pere Romeu faces questions about his team’s response after the Sociedad setback. Barcelona dominated possession in that match but lacked their usual clinical edge, finishing with just one shot on target despite controlling 68% of the ball. The defeat exposed vulnerabilities that Madrid will absolutely look to exploit.
Putellas remains the heartbeat of this Barcelona side. The two-time Ballon d’Or winner has already notched six goals and four assists in Liga F this season, orchestrating play from her advanced midfield role. Her ability to dictate tempo whilst threading defence-splitting passes will be crucial against a Madrid side that has grown increasingly organized defensively under Alberto Toril.
The absence of injured striker Mariona Caldentey creates selection headaches up front. Romeu will likely turn to Ewa Pajor, who has impressed since her summer arrival from Wolfsburg with eight goals in all competitions. The Polish international’s movement and finishing could prove decisive if Barcelona can create quality chances.
Tactical Battle and Individual Match-Ups
The tactical chess match promises intrigue beyond the broader narratives. Madrid will look to replicate their March blueprint sitting compact, absorbing pressure, then striking ruthlessly on the counter. Their 3-1 victory earlier this year came from precisely this approach, with clinical finishing punishing Barcelona’s occasional defensive lapses.
Barcelona must blend their trademark possession dominance with improved cutting edge. They’ve scored 38 goals in 11 Liga F matches this season but have struggled breaking down deep-lying defences in recent weeks. Expect Romeu to emphasize faster ball circulation and earlier runs in behind Madrid’s backline.
Individual battles will shape the outcome. Putellas versus Madrid’s midfield shield likely Teresa Abelleira and Sandie Toletti represents the game’s central duel. If Barcelona’s captain finds space between the lines, Madrid’s defensive structure could unravel quickly.
Going forward, Madrid’s Caroline Weir poses Barcelona’s biggest threat. The Scottish midfielder has five goals and three assists this season, combining technical quality with intelligent positioning. Barcelona’s centre-backs must remain vigilant against her late runs into the box whilst tracking the movement of striker Linda Caicedo, whose pace terrorizes high defensive lines.
Atletico Madrid
Memphis Depay – Net Worth, Salary, Contract, Tattoos, Girlfriend, Cars and more
Memphis Depay is one of the most popular footballers in Europe right now, and here we find out about his net worth, salary, contract, tattoos, girlfriend, and more.
Memphis Depay Net Worth and Salary
Memphis Depay has a net worth of approximately £45 million which is largely down to his football career. However, some of it could be attributed to his hobby of producing hip-hop music as well. At 32, he would only expect that amount to increase in the future.
Depay signed for FC Barcelona in the summer of 2021. While he was initially offered a contract worth €7million plus add-ons per year, Depay agreed to a 30% salary cut to help the Catalan club register him for the season. He is believed to be earning a yearly salary of £4,680,000 now at Corinthians in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A.
Memphis Depay Club Career
Depay started out his club career at Moordrecht as a 6-year-old. After moves to the youth teams of Sparta and PSV Eindhoven, he was promoted to the latter’s first team in the 2011-12 season. After scoring 50 goals in 124 appearances for them, he caught the eye of Manchester United in 2015.
The Red Devils signed the then 21-year-old forward, but things did not work out well for him there. Even though he won the FA Cup, the League Cup and the UEFA Europa League during his time at Old Trafford, Depay largely struggled under Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho, managing just 7 goals in 53 games for the club. His career received a lifeline when Olympique Lyon finally gave him an escape route in 2017.
He then became the main man in Lyon’s attack and his best season came in 2020/21, where he made the Ligue 1 Team of the Year. In his three and a half years at the club, Memphis managed 63 goals in 139 appearances. His dream move then came in the summer of 2021, when he was signed by Barcelona – who had just lost Lionel Messi to PSG – as a free agent.
Memphis Depay’s football journey continued with his move to Atletico Madrid in a significant transfer announcement on January 20, 2023. He inked a two-and-a-half-year contract with the club, marking a new chapter in his career. The initial transfer fee for this move was reported to exceed €4 million, underlining Atlético’s investment in the talented Dutchman.
Depay made an immediate impact in his new team, showcasing his goal-scoring abilities. On February 12, 2023, he netted his first goal for Atlético Madrid in a crucial 1-0 victory against Celta de Vigo.
Memphis Depay International Career
Depay has been a regular for the Netherlands and has represented them at the U15, U16, U17, U19, and U21 levels before making his bow for the senior team in his debut against Turkey in October 2013. He starred for the U17 Netherlands side that won the UEFA European Championship in 2011 and scored in the final.
He has also represented the U17 team in the U17 FIFA World Cup in Mexico. Depay has a decent record for the national team so far and is one of their star players. He was particularly impressive for the senior team during the 2014 FIFA World Cup and has been a permanent fixture in the squad since then.
Depay also featured for Oranje in the 2020 UEFA Euros. He scored three times during the tournament but could not help his team progress further than the last-16 stage.
Memphis Depay Music Career and Rap Albums
Depay has another talent up his sleeves. The Dutch superstar has used the fame and wealth acquired from football towards furthering a career in Music on the sides. He started out by releasing non-Album freestyles, with his debut track ‘LA Vibes’ also featuring Netherlands teammate, Quincy Promes.
He has also combined on hit tracks with Dutch hip-hop stars Winnie as well as Broederliefde. Depay released several singles including ‘No Love’, which came after he broke off his engagement with his then-fiancee, Lori Harvey. The former Lyon superstar’s debut album dropped in 2020, which was titled ‘Heavy Stepper EP’, and did fairly well on the Dutch charts.
Memphis Depay Family, Girlfriend, and Personal Life
Memphis Depay was born in 1994 to his Ghanaian father, Dennis Depay, and Dutch mother, Cora Schensema. His father supposedly walked out on his family when he was 4, which is why Memphis prefers if people address him just by his first name.
Depay famously dated model Lori Harvey, the daughter of American TV star Steve Harvey, and the couple were even engaged up until 2018, when they announced their break-up. He is believed to have also dated actress Karrueche Tran in 2015, and most recently dated American singer Chloe Bailey (2020-21).
Memphis Depay Tattoos and Cars
The star forward has numerous tattoos on his body. One of them is a tattoo on his left arm that is a tribute to his grandfather, who passed away just before Memphis’ 15th birthday. He has a tattoo that states ‘succesvol’ on the inside of his lips, which translates to ‘successful in English and a big lion inked on his back.
Memphis also has the words ‘Dream Chaser’ tattooed on his upper torso. The Dutch international also has a Christ the Redeemer tattoo on his left torso with the date ‘18.06.14’. That goal came against Australia in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Porto Alegre, Brazil.
Depay has a large collection of cars. Some of his prized assets include a Mercedes Maybach S650 – $350,000, Rolls Royce Wraith – $600,000+, Mercedes AMG G63 – $150,000, and an Audi RS6 – $100,000. He also owned a Mercedes G-Wagon as of 2016 and is also believed to have owned a Ferrari.
Memphis Depay Sponsorships and Endorsements
Memphis Depay was sponsored by Under Armour for a while up until a supposed split in early 2021. He has sported Adidas boots heavily and even featured in a 2014 advertisement for them. Apart from them, Memphis Depay’s endorsements and sponsorships aren’t known.
Memphis Depay Social Media
Barcelona
FIFA Best Awards Nominees: 3 Reasons Why Aitana Bonmati Will Sweep All the Awards in 2025
Aitana Bonmati enters the 2025 FIFA Best Women’s Player voting as the overwhelming favorite after already securing her third consecutive Ballon d’Or in October.
The Barcelona and Spain midfielder faces competition from 16 nominees including Arsenal‘s Alessia Russo, Chelsea’s Lauren James and Lucy Bronze, and Manchester City’s Chloe Kelly, but three compelling reasons suggest Bonmati will complete a historic awards sweep.
Third Consecutive Ballon d’Or Winner Status
Bonmati claimed her third straight Ballon d’Or just one month ago, becoming the first player ever to achieve this feat in women’s football history. The voting panel consisting of journalists from around the world recognized her dominance across the 2024-25 season despite missing significant time through injury. Her performances upon returning to action proved decisive in Barcelona’s domestic treble and Champions League final appearance.
This momentum carries directly into FIFA Best voting, where voters rarely diverge dramatically from Ballon d’Or outcomes. The psychological impact of being crowned the world’s best player so recently positions Bonmati as the default choice for voters who respect consensus.
Domestic Treble Achievement Despite Injury Absence
Barcelona completed another domestic treble during 2024-25, with Bonmati contributing 15 goals despite her lengthy injury layoff. Her return to fitness coincided with Barcelona’s most important matches, demonstrating her ability to deliver when stakes are highest. Scoring 15 goals from midfield while helping secure three trophies provides concrete achievements that voters prioritize.
Her competitors lack comparable trophy hauls. Arsenal’s representatives didn’t win major silverware, Chelsea’s nominations are diluted across four players splitting votes, and individual brilliance from Temwa Chawinga or Kadidiatou Diani lacks team success validation that FIFA voters traditionally favor.
FIFPRO World XI Recognition With Most Votes
Bonmati earned more votes than any other player when selected for the FIFPRO World XI, demonstrating peer recognition that transcends media narratives. Her fellow professionals—who understand the game’s demands better than journalists or fans—voted her the standout performer of 2025.
This peer validation carries enormous weight in FIFA Best voting, where national team captains and coaches cast ballots. These individuals watch opponents closely and recognize quality when they face it. Bonmati’s ability to dominate Europe’s elite competitions while recovering from injury convinced players and coaches she remains the benchmark against which all others are measured.
The voting system awards five points for first place, three for second, and one for third. Even voters who don’t select Bonmati first will likely place her second or third, accumulating enough points to surpass competitors whose votes are fragmented across multiple worthy candidates from the same clubs or nations.
