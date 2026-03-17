Chelsea Women vs Brighton Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

Chelsea hosts Brighton in Women’s Super League action at Kingsmeadow on Wednesday evening, with the Blues hoping to continue their good recent form. The match was rescheduled from the weekend just gone to allow Chelsea to compete in the League Cup final at Ashton Gate on Sunday.

Focus shifts to Brighton. 💪 pic.twitter.com/oWWAunuM2G — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) March 17, 2026

Sonia Bompastor’s side picked up their first piece of silverware of the season courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Manchester United, with Lauren James and Aggie Beever Jones netting to ensure the Blues retained the trophy. Chelsea sits third in the table, a point behind second placed Manchester United and a point ahead of Arsenal, who have played a game fewer.

Kick-off: 19:00 GMT, Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Venue: Kingsmeadow, London

TV: Sky Sports Main Event, WSL YouTube

Blues Missing Key Defenders Through Injury

Chelsea will be without several key defenders for this encounter. Millie Bright is likely to miss the match following an injury, while Naomi Girma picked up a small calf injury that ruled her out of the League Cup final. Nathalie Bjorn suffered an injury during the final after only managing five minutes, and it does not look good according to Bompastor.

Sonia Bompastor updates on Bjorn, Bright, Girma and Bronze. ⤵️ — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) March 17, 2026

Kadeisha Buchanan made her return from an ACL injury in the final, which is brilliant news for the Blues. However, Bompastor will be cautious about overusing the Canadian defender, who has been out since November 2024.

Brighton Struggling for Form Recently

Brighton have lost three of their four WSL fixtures since Chelsea beat them 3-0 at the Broadfield Stadium in December. The Seagulls were most recently beaten 3-2 by West Ham on February 8, which continued their poor run of results.

https://twitter.com/BHAFCWomen/status/2033955523070943718

This will be Brighton’s first WSL game since February 8, a gap of 38 days, which is absolutely massive. Such a long wait between top flight matches could work against Dario Vidosic’s side, who may lack match sharpness.

The week ahead for #CFCW:



▪️Tuesday – Sonia Bompastor’s pre-match press conference at 3pm (UK)



▪️Wednesday – MD17 in the WSL vs Brighton at 7pm (UK)



▪️Friday – Sonia Bompastor’s pre-match press conference at 3pm (UK)



▪️Saturday – MD18 in the WSL vs London City Lionesses at… — Chelsea Women (@CFC__Women) March 16, 2026

Predicted Lineups

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Hampton; Lawrence, Buchanan, Bjorn, Baltimore; Cuthbert, Nusken; Reiten, James, Ramirez; Beever-Jones

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Walsh; Bance, Pattinson, Kullberg, Pecho; Bergsvand, Losada; Bremer, Terland, Olme; Belloumou

Also read: 34-Year-Old Chelsea Star Reveals Why She is Sad Ahead of League Cup Final as Lioness Reflects on Proposed Changes to Competition