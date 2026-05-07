Chelsea Women vs. Manchester City Women FA Cup Semi Final: Match Preview + Prediction

Chelsea Women face Manchester City Women in the Women’s FA Cup semi-final on Sunday, May 10, 2026, at Stamford Bridge with kick-off at 3.30 pm UK time.

The Blues secured their semi-final spot after beating Tottenham 2-1 in the quarterfinals while City progressed by defeating WSL2 side Birmingham City 1-0. TNT Sports and HBO Max will broadcast the match live across the United Kingdom.

Kick-off: 15:30 BST, Sunday, May 10, 2026

🔜 𝙉𝙀𝙓𝙏 𝙐𝙋

🆚 Man City

🏆 FA Cup | Semi-final

📆 Sunday 10 May

⏰ 3:30pm (UK)

🏟️ Stamford Bridge

📺 TNT Sports pic.twitter.com/77CkviQ802 — Chelsea Women (@CFC__Women) May 5, 2026

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

TV: TNT Sports and HBO Max

Form Guide

Chelsea have demonstrated exceptional form winning five of their last six matches across all competitions heading into the semi final clash. The Blues beat Tottenham 2-1 on April 6 with Chloe Kelly and Catarina Macario combining to secure victory. They enter as heavy favourites given their consistent performances and home advantage at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

Manchester City showed inconsistency with four wins, one draw and one defeat in their equivalent six match period. However, their 5-1 demolition of Chelsea at the Etihad in February proved they possess the attacking firepower to trouble any defence when clicking properly. City must demonstrate that performance level can be replicated away from home.

Chelsea's dominant streak is OVER!



Congratulations to Manchester City Women on winning the 2025/26 Barclays WSL title, their first in ten years! 🏆👏 pic.twitter.com/qHsK8Ufsvy — Attacking Football (@AttackingFooty) May 7, 2026

Team News

Chelsea have no major injury concerns heading into the semi final. Their squad appears healthy and available for selection. Manchester City similarly arrive with a full complement of available players despite their recent inconsistent results across the campaign. Both sides can field their strongest possible lineups for this knockout fixture.

Predicted Lineups

Chelsea: Charles; Bronze, Bright, Nusken; Kaptein, Leupolz, James, Harder; Sam Kerr, Reiten, Alex

‼️ Sonia Bompastor says Naomi Girma will miss Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Man City due to a setback with her calf.



Hannah Hampton is completely fine, she was dropped against Leicester to give some minutes to Livia Peng. pic.twitter.com/OiPM7dE8cH — Chelsea Women (@CFC__Women) May 7, 2026

Manchester City: Keepers, Alyssa Naeher; Parris, Aluko, Hemp; Chloe Kelly, Rodallega, Bunny Shaw, Rose Lavelle, Alex Greenwood, Manchester City

Wednesday winners 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yALAyahWY8 — Manchester City Women (@ManCityWomen) May 6, 2026

Also read: Ciara Grant: The Arsenal Legend Who Won 11 Titles, Marked Marta and Built a Career Like No Other