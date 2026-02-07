Chelsea Women vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview

Tottenham Hotspur hosts Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday in what could be the most vulnerable the six time defending champions have looked in over a decade. Spurs sit 5th with 26 points from 14 matches, level with Arsenal in 4th, while Chelsea occupy 3rd with just 27 points after suffering back to back defeats for the first time since 2015.

Chelsea arrive in north London completely shell shocked after Manchester City demolished them 5-1 at the Etihad last weekend. Kerolin’s hat trick humiliated Sonia Bompastor’s side in a performance that exposed catastrophic defensive frailties and a complete lack of fight from a team that once struck fear into every opponent. This is Chelsea’s best chance to take points off them in years.

Kick-off: 14:25 GMT, Sunday, February 8, 2026

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

TV: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Bompastor Clinging to Her Job

The French manager has lost consecutive matches for the first time in her entire managerial career and admitted after the City mauling that she would be “happy to go if they think that’s the right thing.” This is complete capitulation from someone who inherited a squad that went unbeaten last season and won the domestic treble.

Chelsea are now 12 points behind City with just eight games remaining. The title race is over, and Bompastor knows it. Her squad is decimated by injuries to Lucy Bronze, Nathalie Bjorn, Niamh Charles, Kadiesha Buchanan, and Mayra Ramirez, but plenty of managers achieve more with less. The defensive organization has vanished completely.

Spurs Smelling Blood

Martin Ho’s side came from behind to beat West Ham 2-1 last Sunday, thanks to spectacular goals from Matilda Vinberg and Olivia Holdt. That victory secured Tottenham’s first away win in the WSL since September and proved they possess the character needed for occasions like this.

Drew Spence will serve a three match suspension after her stoppage time red card against the Hammers, while Maika Hamano cannot face her parent club. Nevertheless, Spurs have genuine belief that they can inflict further misery on Chelsea and move above them in the table with a statement win at their own stadium.

Predicted Lineups:

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Kop; Rybrink, Hunt, Koga, Blakstad; Summanen, Gaupset; Vinberg, England, Holdt; Tandberg

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Hampton; Bronze, Bright, Girma, Carpenter; Walsh, Cuthbert; James, Kaptein, Baltimore; Kerr

