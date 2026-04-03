Chelsea Women vs. Tottenham Women: Predicted Lineups and Match Preview

Chelsea Women face Tottenham Hotspur in the Women’s FA Cup quarter final on Easter Monday as Sonia Bompastor’s side look to bounce back from their Champions League exit to Arsenal. The Blues host Spurs at Kingsmeadow with kick off scheduled for 1.30pm UK time.

FA Cup quarter-final up next. 🔜 pic.twitter.com/AXkSqG4zTh — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) April 3, 2026

Chelsea have lost just once in their last nine matches, a 3-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal in the first leg of the Women’s Champions League quarter final. March also saw the Blues lift the Women’s League Cup with a 2-0 win over Manchester United at Ashton Gate, and Bompastor will be desperate to add more silverware with an FA Cup run.

Kick-off: 13:30 BST, Monday, April 6, 2026

Venue: Kingsmeadow, London

TV: Channel 4, TNT Sports, HBO Max (UK)

Spurs On Poor Run Despite Strong Season

Tottenham have made good progress under boss Martin Ho since he joined the club in the summer, currently sitting fifth in the league with 29 points from 19 matches. His work stands in stark contrast to last season, when the North London club finished second from bottom in the WSL.

However, Spurs are currently on a run of three consecutive defeats, including 5-2 losses in back to back WSL games against Manchester City and Arsenal. This is frankly terrible timing ahead of facing Chelsea.

Blues Boast Dominant Head to Head Record

Chelsea have already beaten Tottenham home and away in the league this season. Keira Walsh scored the only goal at Kingsmeadow in September, before she struck again in February alongside Alyssa Thompson to secure a 2-0 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Predicted Lineups:

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Hampton; Bronze, Girma, Bright, Lawrence; Walsh, Cuthbert; Thompson, James, Reiten; Kerr

Tottenham (4-3-3): Heeps; Nilden, Bartrip, Buhler, Naz; Spence, James, Graham; Clinton, Bizet, Votikova

Also read: Chelsea Face Transfer Battle as Real Madrid Target Niamh Charles in Summer Move After Three Month Injury Absence End