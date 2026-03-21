Chelsea Dragon
Chelsea WSL Title Hopes All But Ended as Blues Held to 1-1 Draw by London City Lionesses With Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Goal Not Enough at The Den
Chelsea‘s hopes of retaining the Women’s Super League title were all but ended at the hands of London City Lionesses on Saturday afternoon. The Blues were pegged back to a 1-1 draw at The Den despite taking an early lead through Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, which is frankly a devastating blow to their championship ambitions.
Sonia Bompastor’s decision to leave her heavy hitters on the bench cost her side dearly. The hosts stepped up their efforts in the second half to claw back a point while Manchester City cruised past Tottenham on the same afternoon to extend their lead at the top.
Burst of Pace From Rytting Kaneryd
Chelsea made the faster start, controlling possession and testing the Lionesses’ goalkeeper, Elene Lete, early on. Aggie Beever Jones saw an effort saved inside the opening 15 minutes before Rytting Kaneryd found the breakthrough.
The Swedish winger showed a burst of pace to blitz through the middle of the Lionesses’ defense, bearing down on goal and easing the ball into the back of the net. It was a superb individual effort that looked set to secure three points.
Lionesses Refused to Buckle
To their credit, London City refused to buckle under pressure. After getting into halftime only a goal down, they emerged with renewed energy and put Chelsea on the back foot for large periods of the second half, which caught Bompastor by surprise.
A barrage of attempts at Hannah Hampton prompted the Chelsea boss to introduce three powerhouses Keira Walsh, Lucy Bronze, and Naomi Girma. But the reinforcements only appeared to make things worse.
Goodwin Rose Highest to Equalise
The Lionesses equalised with 10 minutes to go when Isobel Goodwin rose highest to head the ball past Hampton and level the contest. It was a frantic finish with both sides pushing for a winner, but the points were shared, which effectively ended Chelsea’s title bid.
Also read: Why the League Cup Win Is A Big Boost for Chelsea Going Into Next Block According to Sonia Bompastor
Chelsea Dragon
London City Lionesses vs Chelsea Women: Predicted Lineups + Match Preview
Chelsea sits third in the table, chasing down second placed Manchester United, and fans keeping tabs on the title race will no doubt be following the latest live soccer scores throughout the weekend. The Lionesses, meanwhile, are rooted in 12th place, having endured a baptism of fire in the top flight. Michele Kang’s investment hasn’t translated into results yet, with just four wins from 13 matches.
Chelsea sits third in the table, chasing down second placed Manchester United. The Lionesses, meanwhile, are rooted in 12th place, having endured a baptism of fire in the top flight. Michele Kang’s investment hasn’t translated into results yet, with just four wins from 13 matches.
Kick-off: 12:00 GMT, Saturday, March 21, 2026
Venue: The Den, London
TV: Sky Sports
Bompastor’s Defence Strongest in Division
Chelsea boasts eight clean sheets this season, more than any other WSL side. Sonia Bompastor has built a formidable defensive unit that has conceded just 14 goals in 15 matches, which is absolutely brilliant.
Millie Bright could make her return after missing the Brighton match. The captain’s experience would be valuable at a tricky away venue. Naomi Girma shook off her calf issue to feature in midweek. Kadeisha Buchanan continues building fitness after her long ACL layoff.
Lionesses’ Penalty Record Truly Remarkable
London City has been involved in nine penalties this season. They’ve conceded six spot kicks while being awarded three themselves. This is frankly an extraordinary statistic that suggests defensive fragility.
Eder Maestre desperately needs points to avoid being dragged into a relegation scrap. His side managed just one goal in their last home match against Arsenal. Breaking down Chelsea’s miserly backline will require significantly improved attacking output, which seems unlikely.
Predicted Lineups
London City Lionesses (4-2-3-1): Startup; Pattinson, Flint, Bartle, Dotor; Bergsvand, Aleixandri; Godfrey, Fleming, Allen; Follis
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Hampton; Bronze, Bright, Buchanan, Baltimore; Nusken, Cuthbert; Reiten, James, Beever-Jones; Macario
Also read: Marc Skinner Blasts Man United Women After Latest Chelsea Loss, Calls The Blues’ Goals ‘Rubbish’
Chelsea Dragon
Why the League Cup Win Is A Big Boost for Chelsea Going Into Next Block According to Sonia Bompastor
Chelsea head coach Sonia Bompastor says that the club’s Subway Women’s League Cup final success will give them a big boost going into the next block of matches. The Blues retained the trophy after beating Manchester United 2-0 in the final at Ashton Gate in Bristol.
Chelsea now turn their attention towards a Barclays Women’s Super League fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday. Bompastor says the result at the weekend has given her side a massive lift, which is absolutely spot on from the French boss.
Always Big Confidence Boost When You Win Trophy
“When you win a trophy, it’s always a big confidence boost, and when the players are playing with confidence, that’s when they’re at their best level,” Bompastor said when speaking in the pre match press conference. “From that point of view, I think it’s really positive.”
She continued, “We know the quality that we have in the squad, and we know that when we perform at our best level, we can beat every team. We are going to keep the same mentality, working hard, making sure we come into every game as best prepared as possible and we perform at our best level.”
Brighton Will Be Really Motivated
Opponents Brighton and Hove Albion also go into the game with a positive mindset. Head coach Dario Vidosic has returned to work before the international break following a period of compassionate leave. Bompastor says her side will have to perform well to get the win, which is frankly the right attitude.
She said, “They haven’t played much football in recent weeks. It’ll be great for them to play games again so they will be really motivated. Brighton are a team that play really good football, and having their manager back will give them a boost in terms of confidence.”
Want to Finish as High as Possible
Chelsea faces six more games in this block before the next international break. Bompastor is keen to take things one game at a time. “We know that we still have a few games left in this block, and we want to take it game by game, one by one. We are really focusing on the game tomorrow. We know every game will be important, and we want to finish as high as possible in the table. Every game is three points,” she said.
Chelsea’s Barclays Women’s Super League fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion takes place at Kingsmeadow at 7 pm on Wednesday. The Blues sit third in the table, a point behind second placed Manchester United.
Also read: Former Lincoln City Midfielder Neil Redfearn Takes Over Relegation Haunted Durham Women as 60 Year Old Returns to Management for Final Six Matches of WSL2 Season
Chelsea
26-Year-Old Set for $8M Move to San Diego Wave as Chelsea Striker Expected to Leave Stamford Bridge With Transfer Window Nearing Final Days
Catarina Macario is expected to leave Chelsea F.C. Women and complete a move to San Diego Wave FC with the transfer window nearing its final days. Reports suggest the NWSL side is working quickly to finalize the deal, which could be worth roughly $8 million in total contract value.
The proposed transfer fee is believed to be around $300,000, which is frankly a favorable outcome for Chelsea given that Macario’s contract expires this summer. Without a sale now, the American international could have left the club as a free agent at the end of the season, which would have been disastrous business.
San Diego Using High Impact Player Rule
San Diego Wave are planning to sign the forward using the NWSL’s High Impact Player rule, a mechanism that allows clubs to pay certain star players up to $1 million outside the league’s salary cap. To qualify, players must meet specific performance or profile criteria, which Macario certainly does.
The current NWSL salary cap stands at $3.7 million, making the rule an important tool for attracting top international talent. This represents a significant investment from San Diego, who are absolutely serious about building a championship winning squad.
Has Not Featured Regularly for Chelsea
Macario has not featured regularly for Chelsea in recent weeks, partly due to injury concerns and the uncertainty surrounding her future. Despite her absence, Chelsea recently secured their first trophy of the season by defeating Manchester United Women in the Women’s League Cup final.
The London club remain active on multiple fronts, still competing in the UEFA Women’s Champions League and preparing for the quarter final stage of the Women’s FA Cup.
Chelsea Sit Third in WSL
However, Chelsea’s domestic league campaign has been more challenging. For the first time in five seasons, they are no longer clear favorites for the Women’s Super League title under manager Sonia Bompastor.
Also read: Aston Villa Women Appoint New Technical Advisor Following Recent Departure From Everton After Three and Half Years
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