Chelsea WSL Title Hopes All But Ended as Blues Held to 1-1 Draw by London City Lionesses With Johanna Rytting Kaneryd Goal Not Enough at The Den

Chelsea‘s hopes of retaining the Women’s Super League title were all but ended at the hands of London City Lionesses on Saturday afternoon. The Blues were pegged back to a 1-1 draw at The Den despite taking an early lead through Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, which is frankly a devastating blow to their championship ambitions.

Match report: London City Lionesses 1-1 Chelsea – Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw away at London City Lionesses in the Women's Super League as Johanna Rytting Kaneryd's first-half strike was cancelled out by a goal from Isobel Goodwin after 82 minutes. https://t.co/mrZnbMgBuA — CFC News ⭐️⭐️ (@CFCnews) March 21, 2026

Sonia Bompastor’s decision to leave her heavy hitters on the bench cost her side dearly. The hosts stepped up their efforts in the second half to claw back a point while Manchester City cruised past Tottenham on the same afternoon to extend their lead at the top.

Burst of Pace From Rytting Kaneryd

Chelsea made the faster start, controlling possession and testing the Lionesses’ goalkeeper, Elene Lete, early on. Aggie Beever Jones saw an effort saved inside the opening 15 minutes before Rytting Kaneryd found the breakthrough.

WSL 2025/26 :

BOMPASTOR & CUTHBERT react post-LCL

London City 🦁 1 Chelsea 1

Sonia Bompastor and Erin Cuthbert reflect on Chelsea's 1-1 Women's Super League draw against London City Lionesses at the Den…👇https://t.co/qeulWY1yBP — mamdouh hamid (@mamdwwy) March 21, 2026

The Swedish winger showed a burst of pace to blitz through the middle of the Lionesses’ defense, bearing down on goal and easing the ball into the back of the net. It was a superb individual effort that looked set to secure three points.

Lionesses Refused to Buckle

To their credit, London City refused to buckle under pressure. After getting into halftime only a goal down, they emerged with renewed energy and put Chelsea on the back foot for large periods of the second half, which caught Bompastor by surprise.

at Chelsea in 2025/26 in All Competitions :

🥇 Johanna Rytting Kaneryd = 1,466 minutes

13 Goal Contributions = 7 Goals +6 Assists

1 Goal or Assist Every 113 minutes

🥈 Alyssa Thompson = 1,824 minutes

12 Goal Contributions = 9 Goals + 3 Assists

1 Goal or Assist Every 152 minutes pic.twitter.com/wfcxL2TCuB — mamdouh hamid (@mamdwwy) March 21, 2026

A barrage of attempts at Hannah Hampton prompted the Chelsea boss to introduce three powerhouses Keira Walsh, Lucy Bronze, and Naomi Girma. But the reinforcements only appeared to make things worse.

GOAL : JOHANNA RYTTING KANERYD ✅

ASSIST : AGGIE BEEVER JONES ✅

PRE- ASSIST : KADEISHA BUCHANAN ✅https://t.co/LwiXnwd2XC pic.twitter.com/991aDAKKCY — mamdouh hamid (@mamdwwy) March 21, 2026

Goodwin Rose Highest to Equalise

The Lionesses equalised with 10 minutes to go when Isobel Goodwin rose highest to head the ball past Hampton and level the contest. It was a frantic finish with both sides pushing for a winner, but the points were shared, which effectively ended Chelsea’s title bid.

Also read: Why the League Cup Win Is A Big Boost for Chelsea Going Into Next Block According to Sonia Bompastor



