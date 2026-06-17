Chicago Stars Sign Spanish International Leila Ouahabi From Manchester City on Three Year Deal Through 2028

Chicago Stars have secured one of Europe’s most decorated defenders in Spanish international Leila Ouahabi on a three year contract through 2028. The veteran left back joins the NWSL outfit as a free agent following her departure from Manchester City, pending international transfer clearance.

WSL champion. FA Cup champion. European champion. Now a Chicago Star. 💫



The Chicago Stars have acquired Leila Ouahabi from Manchester City & signed the Spanish defender through 2028.



¡Bienvenida, Leila!



📰: https://t.co/nTGwfaKRF5 pic.twitter.com/dycVy8FCQt — Chicago Stars FC (@theChicagoStars) June 16, 2026

Ouahabi departs Manchester after an impressive four season spell that culminated in a historic domestic double for the Citizens. She helped City claim the 2025/26 WSL title, their first in a decade, before securing the Women’s FA Cup to complete the silverware haul. The Spanish defender made 106 appearances across all competitions during her time in England, including 68 league outings.

One of the world's best. Now one of our own. ✨🩵



🏆 UEFA Women's Champions League Champion

🏆 Women's Super League Champion

🏆 FA Cup Champion

🏆 11 career trophies

🇪🇸 66 caps for Spain



Yeah, we’re excited too! pic.twitter.com/B3cmp5dqmJ — Chicago Stars FC (@theChicagoStars) June 16, 2026

Ouahabi Brings Extensive Winning Pedigree

The left back arrives in Chicago with an extraordinary trophy cabinet accumulated across her career at some of Europe’s elite clubs. She began her professional journey at Barcelona in 2011 before spending three seasons at Valencia. Her return to the Catalan giants in 2016 proved remarkably fruitful, yielding three league titles, five Copa de la Reina victories, two Supercopa crowns and a Champions League trophy.

#NWSL NEWS: The Chicago Stars have signed Spanish defender Leila Ouahabi on a free transfer from Manchester City. The 33-year-old is signed through the 2028 NWSL season. pic.twitter.com/TO1juOv4pB — Jeff Kassouf (@JeffKassouf) June 16, 2026

Ouahabi played a crucial role in Barcelona’s historic 2021 treble winning campaign as the club claimed the league, domestic cup and European crown simultaneously. The 66 cap Spain international represented her nation at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup and featured in the 2022 and 2025 Euros campaigns.

Stars Look to Rebuild With Experienced Leadership

Chicago Stars president Karen Leetzow expressed enthusiasm about the signing, describing Ouahabi as a proven winner with international pedigree who will strengthen the team’s defensive line. The move represents an opportunity for the Stars to add experienced leadership as they look to rebuild following a difficult season.

From Man City to Chicago ⭐️



33-year-old FA Cup and WSL champion Leila Ouahabi joins the Chicago Stars from Man City. A Spanish left-back with championship experience with Barcelona & City might be just what the Stars need.



📸 @LeilaOuahabi pic.twitter.com/FHXIpIvp3w — The Women's Game (@WomensGameMIB) June 16, 2026

Also read: Beth Mead Completes Manchester City Move From Arsenal After Nine Years and Multiple European Championship Triumphs