EFL Championship
Chiedozie Ogbene – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Chiedozie Ogbene is a former irish footballer. Here is everything about his Net Worth, Girlfriend, Records, and More.
Last month, Luton Town were the talk of the footballing world as they managed to secure promotion to the Premier League courtesy of a nerve-racking penalty shootout victory over Coventry City in the Championship playoff final.
The win completed a miraculous turnaround for the Hatters as they were in the fifth tier of English football just nine years ago. But that is now firmly in the rearview mirror, and now the North London outfit has a herculean task ahead of them if they are to preserve their top-flight status.
But manager Rob Edwards has already got to strengthen his squad ahead of the upcoming campaign. He has made out-of-contract Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene his first signing of the summer transfer window, a move that looks like a shrewd piece of business for both the club and the player.
Throughout the last three years, the former Brentford man has steadily built up a reputation as one of the most exciting attackers in the English football league, and he now finally gets his chance to shine at the top level.
Luton Town are one of the few clubs within the world of professional that are openly against gambling sponsorships and back in 2018, they publicly refused a £500,000 offer from a highly reputable company as their owner said it would make him ‘uncomfortable’. The website would have provided fans with access to trending Bitcoin pokies as well as table game classics, as well as boosting the club’s coffers and strengthening their transfer budget. Instead, however, Town must now be more frugal in the transfer market, and the free transfer of Ogbene is a step in that direction.
But just who is Chiedozie Ogbene? Wonder no more, as here is everything you need to know about the exciting Republic of Ireland international.
Club Career
The Irish winger made his name in the Irish league with the likes of Cork City and Limerick, which earned a move to Brentford and their much-lauded B Team setup.
He would find opportunities hard to come by in West London and it wasn’t until he made the move to League One outfit Rotherham United in the summer of 2019 that he would truly find his footing. Ogbene would impress as the Millers secured promotion in his maiden campaign at the New York Stadium, however, disaster was just around the corner.
In the opening weeks of his second season in South Yorkshire, Ogbene would suffer a season-ending injury. With one of the club’s star men out for the year, The Millers would suffer relegation after conceding a last-minute equalizer on the final day of the season.
They immediately bounced back the following campaign, securing an immediate return to the second tier, and Ogbene would help the club cling to their status by avoiding relegation.
With his contract up this summer, Ogbene was never likely to remain at the club, and he indeed got his move to the Premier League. He will face off against international teammate Michael Obafemi next season who also secured promotion with Burnley and the future for the pair looks very bright indeed.
International Career
The Nigerian-born winger would earn a shock call-up to the Republic of Ireland setup, where has lived since 2005 and has citizenship, in the summer of 2021.
He made history with his one-minute cameo appearance in a friendly against Hungary that summer, becoming the first African-born player to feature for the Boys in Green. And he would immediately become a key player for Stephen Kenny.
He scored his first goal for his adopted country in a 3-0 victory away against Azerbaijan, before turning in a man-of-the-match display in a goalless draw against Portugal. He would then impress once again in a 2-2 draw against Belgium in Dublin, providing an assist and scoring a magical bicycle kick in the process. Over the last 18 months, he has racked up 15 international appearances, and there are plenty more waiting around the corner.
Personal Life
There isn’t too much information available on Ogbene and his personal life. The details of his newly signed contract with Luton Town have not yet been made public and before that, he was thought to be earning a modest £3,000-£5,000 with Rotherham. His net worth is also not public information. Sources indicate his net worth is between $1 million to $5 million.
One thing that is public is that he is dating his long-time girlfriend, Sandra Hanratty. Ogbene has posted numerous stories on his Instagram profile of the pair out in public, including a date at Wentworth Country House in Rotherham.
He also posted a picture with his lady following The Millers’ final home game of last season, which saw the club defeat Middlesbrough by a solitary goal to zero and preserve their second-tier status.
When it comes to sponsors, the Luton Town man has numerous. He has shot numerous social media commercials for Intersport Elverys, one of Ireland’s leading authentic sports retailers. He is also a Nike athlete, and the American sportswear giant provides him with top-of-the-range football boots for each game.
Read More
Aston Villa
Marc Albrighton – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Marc Albrighton is an English professional footballer who currently plays as a wing-back for the English club West Bromwich Albion and in this blog, we will see more about Marc Albrighton’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Marc Kevin Albrighton joined the Premier League club Leicester City in 2014 from Aston Villa and has made over 200 appearances for the club in the period of 8 years scoring 13 goals. He also represented England’s youth national team when he was younger and is yet to make his senior debut for the nation. Albrighton last represented England U21 team and scored a goal in 8 matches. He is already 36 and chances of making the senior team debut look weak.
After joining Leicester City in 2014, Marc won the Premier League in the 2015–16 season and the FA Cup in the 2020–21 season with the team. He is a Leicester City legend and never had a second thought about joining another club. In the following paragraphs, we will see Marc’s profile in detail.
Marc Albrighton Net Worth and Salary
Marc Albrighton earned £64,000 per week playing as a WB/AM RL for Leicester City in the Premier League. His yearly salary amounts to £3,328,000. Marc Albrighton’s net worth is estimated to be £27,000,000. He is currently 36 years old and was born in England. His contract with Leicester City ended on June 30, 2024. The market value of the winger is valued at 1 million euros by Transfermarkt. There is no information about his earnings for West Bromwich Albion as he was bought on loan from Leicester City.
Marc Albrighton Club Career
Marc started his footballing career at his hometown club Mile Oak Monarchs. He was rejected by Aston Villa’s local rival club West Bromwich Albion and then later signed by Aston Villa when he was just eight years old.
After serving 9 years in the youth team, he got his first senior debut in Villa’s jersey in the UEFA Cup match at CSKA Moscow on 26 February 2009 which resulted in a 2-0 loss. He was then included in the 2009-10 preseason tournament of Aston Villa, the Peace Cup. He scored his first goal for the club in a 3–1 win over Atlanta in the Peace Cup.
He made his Premier League debut against Wigan Athletic on the opening day of the League of the 2009-10 season. He assisted 2 goals in the 3-0 victory against the team in that match. On November 5, He signed a 5-year contract that runs till 2014.
He was loaned out to Wigan Athletic for a period of 28 days on October 30 2013. Before returning from the loan, he made 4 appearances for the side. He was then released by Villa in 2014. In the same year, he joined Leicester City on a 4-year deal following the club’s return to the Premier League after a decade.
He made his debut for Leicester replacing Riyad Mahrez, in the match against Chelsea on August 23 2014. Later with the appointment of a new manager in the next season, he was given more minutes and became a regular player for the team.
He partnered with N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez and Danny Drinkwater in the 4 man midfield lineup that season. He then signed a contract extension with the Foxes in 2021, that would allow him to stay in the club till 2024. He was loaned out to the Championship club West Bromwich in January 2023 until the end of the season. As of 2025, he is a part of West Bromwich Albion.
Marc Albrighton International Career
Marc is yet to make his senior debut for the England National football team. He represented the U20 and U21 teams when he was younger. He has 1 goal in his 8 appearances for the U21 England national side with just 15 minutes after coming in as a substitute.
Marc Albrighton Personal Life
Marc Albrighton was born on 18 November 1889 in Tamworth, England. His mother is Carol Albrighton and his father’s name is still unknown. He was an Aston Villa fan since his childhood and quotes that it was his dream to play for Villa.
Marc scored the 20000th goal in the Premier League in 2011 against Arsenal and received a £20,000 cheque from league sponsors Barclays. He donated the entire amount to the charity Acorns Children’s Hospice.
Marc Albrighton Wife – Chloe Fulford
Marc tied the knot to Chloe Fulford in 2016 after spending several years together. The stunning woman has been involved in a lot of anti-terrorism campaigns. Marc became a father on 19 February 2012 when his partner Chloe Fulford gave birth to a daughter. Currently, the couple has 2 daughters. One is named Matilde Lea and the other daughter’s name is not disclosed by the couple yet.
Marc Albrighton Sponsors and Endorsements
Marc has not been endorsing any products on his social media till now. The English Wing-back’s boot sponsors however remain to be Nike.
Marc Albrighton Cars and Tattoos
Marc has not been afraid of needles and has some good taste in tattoos. He has ink on his chest which has some handprints and birds. He has been spotted with his Range Rover and we have no reasons why he shouldn’t be happy with his 4-wheeler.
Read more:
Cork City
Jake O’Brien – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Jake O’Brien, born on 15 May 2001, is an Irish professional footballer who currently plays as a defender for the Premier League club Everton and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Hailing from County Cork, O’Brien spent his formative years in Youghal, where he developed a passion for sports, excelling in boxing and hurling. In fact, he achieved notable success by winning national championships in both disciplines at the Under-14 level. He made his debut for the Irish national football team in 2024.
Fans anxiously anticipate O’Brien’s ongoing development and services to Crystal Palace and the Irish national team as he continues his promising defensive career in professional football. He aspires to make a significant contribution to the sport he adores and showcase his potential as a star performer at every opportunity. In 2024, he moved to Everton. He has scored 2 goals from 27 matches and has a good record.
Jake O’Brien’s Net Worth and Salary
Jake O’Brien, the Irish professional footballer who plays as a defender for Crystal Palace, has an estimated net worth of $6 million. While specific details about his salary are not available, as a player in the Premier League, O’Brien is likely to earn a significant income. Premier League players typically earn lucrative salaries, with top players often earning millions of dollars annually. A report indicates he earns £1.82 million annually for Everton. The deal is valued for 4 years and it may increase of the footballer gets a great season.
Jake O’Brien’s Club Career
Prior to joining Crystal Palace on loan in February 2021, O’Brien initially played for Cork City. Due to his performance throughout the loan period, the transfer was made permanent in August 2021, securing his position in the team. O’Brien played a significant role for the Under-23 team at Crystal Palace, making appearances in the EFL Trophy. His exploits on the pitch demonstrated his ability and tenacity.
O’Brien moved on loan to Swindon Town in January 2022, where he continued to pick up important experience. He played in 21 games during his loan period, supporting the team’s efforts and developing his defensive abilities.
O’Brien decided to join Belgian club RWD Molenbeek on loan for the 2022–2023 season in August 2022 in search of a new challenge. He established himself as a crucial member of the team’s lineup alongside his teammate Luke Plange. RWD Molenbeek had a strong season and earned a spot in the Challenger Pro League promotion playoffs for 2022–203. With only two games left, O’Brien was instrumental in the team’s ability to keep a one-point advantage over Beveren. After the 2023 season, Brien moved to Everton for a four-year deal.
Jake O’Brien’s International Career
Jake O’Brien has represented Ireland at the under-21 level. His dedication and talent have earned him recognition, and he continues to showcase his abilities both domestically and internationally. He also made his senior team debut in 2024.
Jake O’Brien’s Family
Regarding Jake O’Brien’s family, not much is known. His parents, siblings, and other family members have not yet been the subject of any public information or reports. Jake O’Brien hasn’t revealed a lot of information about his family in the public eye, and it appears that he keeps his personal life and family history private.
Jake O’Brien’s Girlfriend
Jake is currently dating Sophie who is an Instagram model. The young couple has been spotted across the town a couple of times enjoying their time. They both seem like a happy couple and might have plans to take their relationship to the next level.
Jake O’Brien’s Sponsors and Endorsements
There is no specific information available regarding Jake O’Brien’s sponsors and endorsements. Sponsorship and endorsement deals are typically private agreements between the athlete and the respective brands or companies.
Jake O’Brien’s Cars and Tattoos
There is no information available to suggest that Jake O’Brien has any tattoos. Regarding car ownership, there is no specific information available about Jake O’Brien’s car. Professional footballers often have the means to afford cars, but specific details about their vehicle choices are not always publicly disclosed.
Read More:
Brighton
Matt Clarke 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Matt Clarke is an English professional football player who plays as a centre-back for the Championship club Middlesbrough and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Matthew Edward Barkell Clarke famously called Matt Clarke joined the Championship club from the Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion in 2022. He is working hard to be a regular starter for the club.
He hasn’t represented his nation at the national level of football and hopes to achieve playing for the country one day. Let us get to know more about him in the following paragraphs.
Matt Clarke Facts And Wiki
|Birth Place
|Barham, Suffolk, England
|Father’s Name
|Steve Clarke
|Mother’s Name
|Barbara Clarke
|Star Sign
|Virgo
|Net Worth
|£1.6 Million
|Age
|26
|Birthday
|22 September 1996
|Nationality
|British
|Position
|Centre-back
|Senior Clubs
|Ipswich Town, Portsmouth, Brighton & Hove Albion, Derby County, West Bromwich Albion, Middlesbrough.
|Achievements
|1x Football League Trophy Winner
1x English 4th tier champion
|Girlfriend
|Ali Clarke
|Children
|Eloise Harper and Samuel Fletcher
|Social Media
Matt Clarke’s Net Worth and Salary
Matt is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £1.6 million as of 2022. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at €4.00 million by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value.
He currently earns a salary of 1 Million Pounds per year playing for the English club Derby County. If he reaches the top level, he might have lucrative deals in the future.
Matt Clarke Club Career
Matt started footballing at Ipswich Town where he got promoted to the senior team in 2014. He was loaned out to Portsmouth for 6 months with an option to buy. He made only 4 league appearances for the club before Portsmouth signed him on a permanent deal in 2016. He played the majority of his career at Portsmouth.
He became one of the key players for the club and his partnership with Christian Burgess ensured that Portsmouth conceded just 40 goals in 46 games. He was a regular starter for the club and signed a contract extension with the club in February 2018.
Matt joined Brighton & Hove Albion on a four-year deal for an undisclosed transfer fee in June 2019. He was loaned out to Derby County for a season. He made his debut for the club against Huddersfield and the match ended in a 2-1 win. He scored his first goal for the club against Hull City on 18 January 2020. He was awarded the club’s player of the year award following his 37 appearances for the club in the 2019/20 season.
He joined West Bromwich Albion on loan for a season in July 2021. He made his debut for the club against Luton Town in a 3-2 win on 14 August 2021. He won the club’s best player of the year for the 4th consecutive time across 3 clubs. He joined Middlesbrough on 25 August 2022 on a long-term deal for an undisclosed transfer fee.
Matt Clarke International Career
Matt Clarke has not represented his country yet at both senior and youth levels. He wishes and dreams to play for the nation, which is also a dream for many other top footballers.
Matt Clarke Family
Matt was born on 22 September 1996 in Barham, Suffolk, England. His parent’s name Steve Clarke and Barbara Clarke struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football and they have been more supportive of him with money and when he is low. The other details of the family are not revealed yet even their name.
Matt Clarke’s Wife – Ali Clarke
The Center-back has been enjoying his time with Ali Clarke, who is a radio jockey and an event manager. The couple has been a joyful pair and they are blessed with a two-baby girl and a baby boy their names are Eloise Harper and Samuel Fletcher, the other baby girl’s name is unknown.
Matt Clarke Sponsors and Endorsements
Matt has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Matt Clarke Cars and Tattoos
Matt Clarke has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Barham. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
Read More:
- Joao Palhinha 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- David Raya 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- Aleksandar Mitrovic 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
FAQs about Matt Clarke
|What is the net worth of Matt Clarke?
|The net worth of Matt Clarke is £1.6 Million.
|How many clubs have Matt Clarke played for?
|Matt Clarke has played with six clubs at the senior level – Ipswich Town, Portsmouth, Brighton & Hove Albion, Derby County, West Bromwich Albion, and Middlesbrough.
|How old is Matt Clarke?
|He is 26 years old.
|Nationality of Matt Clarke?
|He is British.
|Has Matt Clarke ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”