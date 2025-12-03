Arsenal Dragon
Why is Chloe Kelly a Doubt for Arsenal’s WSL Fixture Against Liverpool Women? All About What Really Happened During England vs. Ghana
Chloe Kelly is a major doubt for Arsenal’s crucial WSL clash with Liverpool on Saturday after suffering a knee injury during England’s 2-0 victory over Ghana at St Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday night.
The 27-year-old Arsenal winger lasted just 20 minutes before being forced off after instantly clutching her right knee following an attempted cross that was blocked. Kelly initially tried to play through the discomfort, completing a short pass before going to ground and receiving treatment from England’s medical staff.
Chloe Kelly Injury Worry: Arsenal Star Clutches Knee and Limps Off Just 20 Minutes Into England vs Ghana
She was able to limp off the pitch under her own power as Beth Mead replaced her, offering Arsenal some hope that the injury isn’t too serious. However, the incident has cast doubt over her availability for Saturday’s noon kick-off against winless Liverpool.
Wiegman’s Post-Match Assessment
England boss Sarina Wiegman provided an update after the match, though it offered little clarity on the severity. “She felt something with her knee that didn’t feel right. She could walk but it just didn’t feel right,” Wiegman explained.
“For her, it’s sad because she had a start and she was playing and then had to go off. Of course, you want to be available at all times and you don’t want to have those niggles, but that’s just the way it is.”
Wiegman added that Kelly now needs to “assess that and try to get back as soon as possible and get consistency,” suggesting the injury could be minor but requires proper evaluation.
Crucial Timing for Arsenal
The timing couldn’t be worse for fourth-placed Arsenal, who are desperately trying to make up ground before the winter break. Beyond Saturday’s Liverpool fixture, they face a Women’s League Cup quarter-final against Crystal Palace on December 21 before their break begins.
Arsenal also have crucial Champions League clashes with Twente and OH Leuven ahead as they look to secure at least a playoff spot for the quarter-finals. Kelly’s creativity and goal threat make her absence particularly damaging during this congested period.
Transfer Window Subplot
With January approaching, Arsenal’s attention is turning toward potential squad reinforcements after a mixed start to the campaign. USA defender Jenna Nighswonger could leave after just one year at the club due to limited game time since arriving last January.
Arsenal have also been linked with Swedish full-back Smilla Holmberg as Renee Slegers looks to strengthen her options. Kelly’s injury may accelerate those plans if scans reveal anything more serious than the “niggle” Wiegman described.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs Brentford: Gunners Restore Five-Point Lead With 2-0 Win
Arsenal returned to winning ways with a professional 2-0 victory over Brentford at the Emirates. Mikel Merino’s early header and Bukayo Saka’s stoppage-time finish sealed three points, restoring the Gunners’ five-point advantage at the top of the Premier League.
David Raya – 8/10 Pulled off an outstanding save to tip Kevin Schade’s point-blank header onto the crossbar. Distribution was excellent throughout and handled crosses with confidence against his former club.
Ben White – 8.5/10 ⭐ Delivered a brilliant dinked cross for Merino’s opener. Made marauding runs down the right and linked superbly with Madueke. A very positive return in only his second Premier League start of the season.
Cristhian Mosquera – 6.5/10 Solid until suffering an apparent ankle injury just before half-time. Another setback for Arsenal’s injury-hit defence.
Piero Hincapié – 7/10 Produced a crucial sliding block early on. Dealt well with aerial threats and made several key clearances throughout.
Riccardo Calafiori – 7/10 Executed a fine defensive challenge to stop a Kayode counterattack. Strong performance and importantly avoided a fifth yellow card. Made a great individual run late on.
Eberechi Eze – 6/10 Struggled to find the killer pass as Brentford defended tightly. Came on in the second half but couldn’t impose himself.
Martin Zubimendi – 7/10 Covered a huge amount of ground. Snapped into tackles and helped Arsenal maintain control during Brentford’s second-half push.
Declan Rice – 8.5/10 Everywhere on the pitch. Constantly cutting out Brentford attacks and starting Arsenal ones. Mopped up brilliantly when the game became bitty. The man for big moments.
Bukayo Saka – 7/10 Came on in the second half and made sure of the points in stoppage time. Finished clinically from Merino’s pass to seal the win.
Martin Ødegaard – 6/10 Positive signs on his first start since returning from injury. Heavily involved and linked up well down the right. Important minutes as he looks to regain top form.
Noni Madueke – 6.5/10 Really lively on the ball in the first half. Caused Rico Henry constant problems with his direct running. His clever flick released White in the build-up to the opening goal. Faded after half-time.
Mikel Merino – 8/10 Opened the scoring with brilliant centre-forward play inside 11 minutes. The run and header were superb. Covered so much ground and added an assist for Saka’s late goal.
Gabriel Martinelli – 4/10 Had one great chance in the first half but blazed over. Offered very little and struggled to make an impact. Looked rusty.
Mesut Ozil Wife Amine Gulse Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Amine Gulse is famous for being the wife of German star Mesut Özil. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Even though Amine had many difficulties growing up, that didn’t stop her from achieving her dream. She has achieved a lot in the acting industry and she is also a famous model. Apart from her professional success, she is also a caring mother and a responsible wife.
Mesut Ozil, the recently retired footballer, is famous for his craftiness in the midfield area and he is a world cup winner. Even though the German star has passed his peak years, his legacy still remains intact. He won the world cup with Germany in 2014 and was one of the top midfielders in the Premier League for several years. His colourful career is full of many ups and downs. However, he always had the support of the love of his life. So, today we are going to reveal everything there is to know about the wife of Mesut Ozil – Amine Gulse.
Amine Gulse Childhood and Family
Amine was born on April 30, 1993, in Gothenburg, Sweden. Her father belongs to Iraqi ancestry and was a Turkmen from Kirkuk; her mother was Turkish. She spent most of her childhood in Sweden. However, to pursue a career in the acting industry, she moved to Turkey. She hasn’t disclosed much information about her father and mother. We are currently uncertain whether she has any siblings. We are still investigating to find the missing pieces, and we will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the wife of Mesut Ozil.
Amine Gulse Education
Amine spent most of her childhood in Sweden. There’s a high chance she completed her education from there. However, she hasn’t shared many details about her education. We guess she finished her high school education in her hometown. However, we believe she didn’t enrol in a university programme as she started her journey to be an actress at a very young age.
Amine Gulse career
Amine moved to Turkey to pursue a career in the acting and modelling industry. She entered the glamour world with high ambitions and worked very hard to achieve her dreams. His stunning beauty and charming attitude earned her the Miss Turkey title in 2014. After winning the title, she got the chance to represent Turkey in Miss World 2014. However, she didn’t manage to win the beauty pageant.
Amine gathered fame through her modelling career and started to grow her network. Her big break in the acting industry came when she was featured in the Turkish TV show Vazgeçmem. She played the leading role in the love drama.
Amine Gulse Net Worth
Amine’s net worth is currently unknown. She is the kind of person who doesn’t like to share a lot of private information in public media. We know that she has accumulated a handsome sum from her successful acting and modelling career. However, we couldn’t calculate the exact number due to the lack of information.
Amine Gulse and Mesut Ozil’s relationship
Mesut Ozil met with her wife in 2017. The German star was playing for Arsenal at that time. Amine was also at a great height in her career at that time. We are uncertain how they met. However, we are sure that the duo instantly knew they had a connection only after their first meeting. The pair dated for a long time before tying the knot on June 7, 2019. Many high-profile guests attended their lavish wedding ceremony on the banks of the Bosphorus. Ozil personally asked the then President of Turkey, Mr Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to be the best man at his wedding. Apart from that, their close family members, friends, and many of Ozil’s Arsenal teammates attended the wedding.
Amine Gulse and Mesut Ozil Children
Amine and Ozil welcomed their first child IN 2021. Amine gave birth to a little daughter named Eda Özil.
Amine Gulse’s Husband Mesut Ozil’s Net Worth and Salary
The former German midfielder maestro Mesut Ozil is known to be one of the most richest and influential persons in Europe. He is expected to have a net worth of $120 million. The player was rumoured to earn around a salary of $24 million.
Amine Gulse’s Husband Mesut Ozil’s Career
The Turkish-German footballer started his career at Schalke 04’s reserve team and was promoted to the main team in 2006. After spending two years with the club, he joined Werder Bremen for a reported fee of €5 million on a 3-year deal.
He became the top young sensation after his performances at the 2010 FIFA World Cup which indeed attracted many top European clubs including Real Madrid who ended up signing him in July 2010 for a reported fee of €15 million. It was at Real Madrid that his career reached its peak which lead to the team ending up winning many trophies. He stayed three years with the club and was the top assist provider of the league in three straight seasons.
He joined Arsenal in September 2013 for a reported fee of €50 million. He quickly adapted to the game style of the team and became one of the commanders of the Gunners. The team along with Ozil ended the team’s trophy drought in 2014 by winning the FA Cup in the final against Hull City. He was loved by every fan and became one of the legends of the team.
Following the squad exclusion and limited game time in the 2020/21 season, he joined the Turkish club Fenerbahce in January 2021. In July 2022, his contract was mutually terminated by the club and ended up signing for İstanbul Başakşehir in July. He announced his retirement from football on 22 March 2023 owing to his recurrent injuries.
In his 18-year footballing journey, he has won many top trophies including the FIFA World Cup with Germany in 2014 and was named the Best Player in the World Cup that year.
Amine Gulse Social media
Amine has earned massive fame on social media. She currently has 3.5 followers on Instagram, and her follower base is continuously growing. Her beauty and positive influence have attracted a lot of fans, and she maintains a positive impact on them. She mostly posts pictures of herself with her daughter, husband and family members. Gulse also posts pictures of her kids and she shares reels as well.
Less Than 12 Months Since Joining The Club, Arsenal Full-Back’s Exit Looks Inevitable
United States international Jenna Nighswonger appears set to leave Arsenal less than a year after completing her transfer from Gotham FC, with Arseblog reporting the left-back will depart either on loan or permanently this January.
Jenna Nighswonger’s Arsenal Exit Looms Just 11 Months After $100,000 Transfer from Gotham
The 24-year-old joined the Gunners for $100,000 in January 2025 but has failed to establish herself under head coach Renée Slegers, with recent recruitment moves suggesting she has fallen well down the pecking order.
Immediate Impact Never Materialized
Nighswonger made just five appearances during the second half of last season following her arrival, including one WSL start in the 4-0 victory at Crystal Palace in March. Despite arriving with an impressive resume that included winning the 2023 NWSL Rookie of the Year award, an NWSL Championship with Gotham, and an Olympic gold medal with the United States at the Paris 2024 Games, she has been unable to force her way into Slegers’ plans.
The California native has not featured at all during the 2025-26 campaign, failing to make a single matchday squad despite being named in the pre-season group that travelled to Germany.
Arsenal legend Ian Wright publicly questioned the club’s handling of Nighswonger in November, asking for clarity on why she was being frozen out while calling her absence from squads puzzling given her international pedigree.
Competition Proves Too Strong
Katie McCabe remains Slegers’ first-choice left-back, while summer signing Taylor Hinds from Liverpool has been utilized as the primary backup option.
Arsenal also completed the signing of Swedish right-back Smilla Holmberg from Hammarby IF, further strengthening defensive options and making Nighswonger’s path to regular minutes virtually non-existent.
On the right side, Emily Fox has established herself as the undisputed starter with Holmberg providing competition, meaning Slegers now has quality depth across both full-back positions without needing to rely on Nighswonger. The head coach acknowledged the difficulty of squad management, describing leaving players out as a burden she must carry while emphasizing the need for depth across a long season.
January Window Presents Fresh Start
Nighswonger’s departure would represent one of Arsenal’s quickest turnarounds on a signing in recent memory, particularly given the optimism surrounding her arrival. She joined Arsenal expressing dreams of winning trophies with the historic club and helping the team in any way possible, but those aspirations have not translated into opportunities on the pitch.
Whether the move proves permanent or temporary through a loan deal, it appears certain Nighswonger will be playing elsewhere come February.
For a player who made 20 appearances for the USWNT and was part of multiple trophy-winning campaigns with both club and country, the lack of game time at Arsenal represents a significant setback to her development at a crucial stage of her career.
