Chloe Kelly Husband Scott Moore: Personal Life, Family Background and Relationship Timeline

England international Chloe Kelly married her long-term partner Scott Moore in July 2024, marking a significant milestone in the Arsenal forward’s personal life. The low-key wedding ceremony united two individuals whose relationship had developed away from the public spotlight.

Category Details Full Name Chloe Maggie Kelly Age 27 (born January 15, 1998) Current Team (2025) Arsenal Women Previous Team Manchester City Women Married Year July 2024 Husband Name Scott Moore Marriage Type Private ceremony during football off-season Residence Manchester, England Estimated Net Worth £2.5 million (approx.) Notable Career Highlight Scored iconic goal in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final for England

Scott Moore: Who Is Chloe Kelly’s Husband?

Scott Moore maintains a deliberately private existence despite his wife’s high-profile football career. Unlike many partners of professional athletes, Moore avoids social media attention and rarely appears in public alongside Kelly during football-related events.

His professional background includes connections to football, though specific details about his career remain largely undisclosed. Moore prefers staying away from the public eye, allowing Kelly’s footballing achievements to take center stage without drawing personal attention.

Their Relationship Journey

Kelly and Moore’s relationship developed over several years before their July 2024 wedding. The couple resided together in Manchester throughout their courtship, building their relationship foundation before taking the marriage step.

Kelly occasionally shares glimpses of their life together through social media posts, though these remain relatively infrequent. The England star balances her desire to celebrate her relationship with respecting Moore’s preference for privacy, creating boundaries that work for both partners.

The Wedding Ceremony

Their July 2024 wedding took place during a low-key ceremony that matched Moore’s private nature. Kelly wore a bold wedding gown that attracted attention from football fans and fashion observers, though details about the venue and guest list remained closely guarded.

The timing allowed Kelly to celebrate this personal milestone during the football off-season, avoiding conflicts with her Manchester City commitments and England national team duties.

Chloe Kelly’s Football Career Context

Kelly’s professional journey has taken her from Arsenal’s youth academy through successful stints at Everton before joining Manchester City. Her iconic goal celebration during the 2022 UEFA Women’s Euros final cemented her status as an English football icon.

In 2025, Kelly made a significant career move by leaving Manchester City to join Arsenal in search of regular playing time. This transfer aimed to maintain her England squad position while pursuing club success, ultimately contributing to Arsenal’s UEFA Women’s Champions League triumph.

Life Together in Manchester

The couple shares their Manchester home, where Kelly balances the demands of elite professional football with married life. Moore provides stability and support away from the intense scrutiny that accompanies representing England and competing in the Women’s Super League.

Kelly’s childhood idol Bobby Zamora reflects her Queens Park Rangers roots, though her career path has taken her far beyond those early influences. Moore’s support has remained constant throughout Kelly’s professional development and her rise to international prominence.

Financial Success and Stability

Kelly’s estimated net worth stands at approximately £2.5 million, accumulated through her professional contracts, endorsement deals, and commercial partnerships. This financial success provides security for the couple’s future while allowing them to build their life together without economic pressures.

Moore’s professional contributions to their household remain private, though the couple appears financially comfortable regardless of specific income details.

Maintaining Privacy in Public Life

The couple’s approach to their relationship demonstrates how professional athletes can maintain personal boundaries despite public interest. Kelly shares enough to acknowledge Moore’s importance in her life without compromising the privacy he values.

This balance becomes increasingly important as Kelly’s profile continues growing through her England performances and club achievements. Moore’s consistent support provides the foundation that allows Kelly to focus on her demanding football career.

Future Together

Kelly and Moore’s marriage represents the next chapter in their relationship journey. As Kelly continues competing at elite levels for Arsenal and England, Moore remains her anchor away from football’s intensity.

Their partnership exemplifies how professional athletes can build successful personal relationships while managing the unique pressures of sporting celebrity. Kelly’s willingness to respect Moore’s privacy preferences strengthens their bond while allowing both to maintain their individual identities within the marriage.

