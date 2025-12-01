Arsenal Dragon
Chloe Kelly Opens Up on “Miserable” Manchester City Exit as She Reveals Arsenal Move “Exceeded Expectations”
Chloe Kelly has revealed her Arsenal transfer wasn’t just about playing time, it was crucial for her mental wellbeing after reportedly being “miserable” at the end of her Manchester City career.
The 27-year-old England forward spent six months on loan in North London last season before making the move permanent in summer, and hasn’t looked back. Speaking on Arsenal’s ‘Colney Carpool’ series, Kelly opened up about finding happiness at the Emirates while chasing more silverware.
“I came here to find happiness and to win but it has exceeded my expectations,” Kelly said. “I’m really grateful to Arsenal and I have a lot more to give for this club.”
Champions League Glory Still Burning
After winning the Champions League and Euros in 2025, Kelly enjoyed a near-perfect year. But rather than resting on those laurels, the former City star is hungry for more.
“It’s the best competition to play in. To win it was incredible but it makes you hungry for more success,” she explained. “At this club we strive for greatness and we were able to do that last season, but this season we want more.”
Her comments come as Arsenal navigate a difficult start to the current campaign, sitting well off the pace in the WSL title race despite their European success.
Ballon d’Or Recognition
Kelly’s exceptional 2025 earned her a first Ballon d’Or nomination, finishing fifth in the final placings behind Arsenal teammates Mariona Caldentey and Alessia Russo.
The ceremony provided a memorable moment when she found herself just seats away from childhood hero Ronaldinho. “I remember watching clips of him as a young girl and to be in the same room as him just a few seats down, it was special,” Kelly recalled.
Sports Personality Favourite
Kelly is now the frontrunner to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2025, with the winner announced on December 18. The award would cap off a remarkable year that’s seen her transform from City misery to Arsenal happiness while collecting major trophies and individual recognition along the way.
Also read: Who is Arsenal’s New Signing? Meet Maurizio Micheli, The Scout Who Discovered Kvaratskhelia and Kim Min-jae
Arsenal Dragon
Three Core Issues Affecting Arsenal Women Explained As Heated Debate Engulfs Club’s Season
Arsenal Women are facing a crisis of structure, succession planning and internal division that threatens to undermine their season, according to a damning Athletic report highlighting three core problems plaguing the club.
The most concerning revelation relates to the dressing room environment. Multiple sources describe an atmosphere that has been fractured for years, with one stating they had “never known an environment that is so competitive and yet so disrespectful.”
A small group of players allegedly wields significant influence over team dynamics and decision-making, creating what some describe as an uncomfortable workplace.
1) Structural Confusion at the Top
Questions persist about the respective roles of Director of Women’s Football Clare Wheatley and Football Services Executive Jodie Taylor.
Their precise remit remains unclear, particularly regarding recruitment decisions, with accountability issues continuing to surface. This structural ambiguity has created uncertainty about who actually makes key decisions.
2) Succession Planning Nightmare Ahead
Arsenal face potential mass exodus next summer, with six or seven first-team departures possible due to contracts expiring and players either declining or falling out of favour. The club needs reinforcements across almost every position except striker, where Alessia Russo, Stina Blackstenius and Michelle Agyemang provide three options.
The challenge is identifying players who immediately fit Renee Slegers’ tactical demands. Past mistakes, signing players who weren’t truly needed, have occurred repeatedly over the last five years and cannot be repeated.
3) The Manager’s Conservative Approach
Slegers averages just 2.75 starting XI changes per game and makes 4.85 substitutions on average, showing clear preference for established players. Some squad members entered pre-season believing they’d receive more game time than materialised, while others feel their training efforts go unrewarded, leading one agent to observe that “some players are untouchable.”
The Athletic reports that increased player influence has coincided with the women’s game’s rapid growth. Operating on an 18-month contract, Slegers could face a decision on her future as early as June – though that wouldn’t solve the deeper structural problems now exposed.
Also read: Arsenal Women Footballers’ Salaries Ranked
Arsenal
Ainsley Maitland-Niles – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Ainsley Maitland-Niles is an English professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the Ligue 1 Club, Lyon and in this article, we will see about his Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Ainsley Cory Maitland-Niles, born on 29 August 1997, is an English professional footballer who primarily plays as a central midfielder or full-back. Currently, he is playing for the Ligue 1 club, Lyon. He was also part of top english clubs like Arsenal and Southampton.
Maitland-Niles is known for his versatility, technical skills, and ability to contribute both in attack and defence. His loan spells have provided him with valuable experience and opportunities to further develop his game.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles’s Net Worth and Salary
Ainsley Maitland-Niles is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £17 million as of 2026. The market value of the player in 2026 is valued at €10.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a decent salary of £4 Million per year playing for Lyon. With a cracking season, Ainsley is sure to increase his value.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles Club Career
At the age of six, Maitland-Niles enrolled in Arsenal’s academy and rose through the ranks. At the age of 17, he made his professional debut for Arsenal on December 9, 2014, against Galatasaray in a UEFA Champions League game. He surpassed the first player in terms of age to play for Arsenal in the Champions League. He made his Premier League debut in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United four days later.
Maitland-Niles spent the 2015–16 season on loan at Ipswich Town, where he appeared in 32 games and scored twice. The next year, he returned to Arsenal and gradually became a consistent member of the first squad. Maitland-Niles made 28 appearances in all competitions in Arsene Wenger’s final season as manager and committed to the team long-term in June 2018.
During the 2019–20 season, Maitland-Niles continued to feature prominently for Arsenal. He scored his first goal for the club in a Premier League match against Liverpool and also scored in the UEFA Europa League against Stade Rennais. He played as a right-back for much of the season due to injuries to other players.
In the following seasons, Maitland-Niles had loan spells at West Bromwich Albion and Roma. He joined West Brom on loan in February 2021 until the end of the season. In January 2022, he moved to Roma on loan for the remainder of the season. Later, in September 2022, he joined Southampton on a season-long loan. He left Arsenal and joined Southampton. Ainsley moved to Lyon after a season with Southampton. He has scored 3 goals in 69 matches for the club.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles International Career
Maitland-Niles has represented England at various youth levels, from under-17 to senior level. He won the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup with England’s U-20 team, and he made his senior debut for the national team in September 2020.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles Family
Ainsley Maitland-Niles was born on 29 August 1997 in Goodmayes, England. His father’s name is not known and his mother’s name is Jule Niles they both struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. He has a brother Cordi Fletcher. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Ainsley Maitland Niles’s wife – Katya
The Midfielder has been enjoying his time with his wife Katya. The couple got married in June 2022 and has been a joyful pair. The couple is expecting a baby. she is pregnant. The proud father waiting to spend time with his young kid.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles Sponsors and Endorsements
Ainsley Maitland-Niles has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles Cars and Tattoos
Ainsley Maitland-Niles’s car details are not known much and it’s not available on the Internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Ainsley Maitland-Niles has not inked his skin yet.
Read More:
Arsenal
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Chelsea: Gunners Squander Golden Opportunity Against 10-Man Blues
Arsenal dropped points again on the road, held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by 10-man Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Moises Caicedo saw red for a horrendous first half challenge on Merino, but the Gunners fell behind to an early second half goal from Trevor Chalobah. Despite the numerical advantage for over an hour, Arsenal couldn’t find a winner and remain six points clear at the top.
David Raya – 6/10 Not much he could do for Chalobah’s opener. Made smart saves to deny Fernández and Delap from range. Distribution was decent but got caught out of position a couple times.
Jurrien Timber – 7/10 Didn’t have much of an influence in the first-half but improved after the break. Made a number of runs down the flank and sent a few crosses into the box. The only Arsenal defender to avoid a booking.
Cristhian Mosquera – 5/10 Shown a yellow card in the first-half. Prevented from blocking Chalobah’s goal bound header by Fernández. However, wasn’t as efficient as Saliba while going forward.
Piero Hincapié – 5/10 Got away with one when he slipped to allow Pedro a chance, but he recovered as Calafiori helped bail him out. Looked to guide Mosquera through moments of uncertainty, but was shaky himself.
Riccardo Calafiori – 6/10 Stupid booking in the first half that meant he was walking a tightrope. Replaced at halftime to avoid a second yellow. Chelsea dealt with his attacking threat well.
Eberechi Eze – 4/10 Never got into the game. Looked frustrated by the constant fouls and stop-start nature of the derby. Disappeared for long stretches.
Martin Zubimendi – 5.5/10 Booked early and had to be careful throughout. Shielded the defence adequately but couldn’t impose himself on the match.
Declan Rice – 7/10 ⭐Probably the one player who showed consistent quality. Produced one exceptional tackle to deny Neto and battled hard in midfield.
Bukayo Saka – 6.5/10 Was in and out of the game, but found a moment of real quality when he got to the touchline and picked out a perfect cross for Merino to score. Got a bit more selfish after that, wasting several chances.
Mikel Merino – 6/10 Not his best game. His touch and passing range was off at times, but still popped up with a crucial goal. Rose brilliantly to head home Saka’s cross.
Gabriel Martinelli – 4/10 Had one shot well saved in the first half. Looked rusty, which is no surprise given this was his first start in well over a month.
Substitutes:
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 3/10 On at halftime to replace Calafiori but picked up a yellow himself almost immediately. Was very shaky.
Martin Ødegaard – 5/10 Good to see him back after injury. Got involved but couldn’t unpick the Chelsea defence.
Noni Madueke – 5/10 Booed relentlessly on his return to Stamford Bridge. Didn’t really get going.
Viktor Gyökeres – 5/10 Almost got on a loose ball late on as he clattered Sánchez. Didn’t see much of the ball.
Read More: Only Two Players Have Recorded Perfect 10.00 WhoScored Ratings in the Premier League This Season—Both Play for Arsenal
Home » Dragon Feeds » Arsenal Dragon »
Trending
- Liverpool13 years ago
Raheem Sterling Age 17 Kids 3 Women 2
- Arsenal13 years ago
Etienne Capoue To Become An Arsenal Player In Summer
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Defender Nacho Monreal Doesn’t Agree The Direction The Club Is Going.
- Arsenal13 years ago
Robin van Persie wants to move back to Arsenal
- Arsenal13 years ago
Report: Arsenal Could Sign A Striker Next Week
- Headlines13 years ago
Manchester United Preparing A (Javier Hernandez + De Gea + 55 Million) Bid For Ronaldo
- Arsenal13 years ago
Arsenal Planning To Bring In ‘Next Fabregas’
- Headlines13 years ago
Three Reasons Why Manchester United Must Sign This “Next Vidic”