Brighton
Brighton Assistant Coach Chris Roberts Departs Club Prioritising Family Following Historic Season Success
Brighton assistant head coach Chris Roberts has departed the club after two years establishing himself as integral member of Dario Vidosic’s technical staff. Roberts joined from Everton during summer 2024 and contributed significantly toward Brighton’s record fifth place Women’s Super League finish while helping guide the club toward their historic inaugural Women’s FA Cup final appearance at Wembley.
Roberts expressed genuine emotional attachment regarding his Brighton experience while emphasising that family priorities ultimately influenced his departure decision. His language suggests authentic pride regarding his contributions combined with recognition that personal circumstances necessitated relocation, indicating balanced perspective prioritising interpersonal relationships alongside professional achievement.
Elite Standards Development Characterises Roberts’ Contribution
Vidosic specifically highlighted Roberts’ consistent drive toward elite professional standards alongside his personal support during the manager’s own Brighton transition from Melbourne City. The head coach’s emphasis upon Roberts’ guidance and constant support suggests genuine collaborative relationship extending beyond purely tactical considerations, indicating emotional investment in squad development beyond competitive success metrics.
Vidosic’s description of Roberts as “sorely missed” suggests genuine regret regarding his departure, validating the assistant coach’s substantive impact within Brighton’s competitive structures and team culture development.
Family Prioritisation Reflects Evolving Professional Values
Roberts’ candid acknowledgement that “the last year has taught me that family must remain a priority” demonstrates mature perspective regarding life-work balance, suggesting recent experiences prompted genuine reassessment of professional commitments relative to personal relationships. His willingness to relinquish coaching position for family circumstances suggests values alignment transcending purely career advancement.
This departure feels genuinely significant for Brighton’s competitive trajectory. Rather than losing coach through performance concerns, they navigate transition created by Roberts’ authentic life priorities, suggesting healthy professional environment where coaches can pursue personal objectives without stigma. That cultural approach likely strengthens Brighton’s long-term recruitment capability by demonstrating genuine concern for staff wellbeing beyond purely competitive demands.
Also read: Brighton Signs Poland International Forward Nadia Krezyman From Dijon FCO as Attacking Reinforcement
Brighton
Brighton Sign Ipswich Town Winger Sophie Peskett on Permanent Deal as Record Transfer
Brighton and Hove Albion have completed the signing of Ipswich Town winger Sophie Peskett on a permanent transfer, with the Seagulls paying Ipswich their club record fee for the 23 year old attacking talent. Peskett departs after seven years establishing herself within Ipswich’s structure, accumulating 127 appearances across all competitions while winning two promotions through the FA Women’s National League system.
Peskett made 21 appearances for Ipswich during their Women’s Super League 2 campaign last season, scoring five goals and demonstrating genuine attacking capability at the second tier level. Her goalscoring return combined with consistent appearances throughout her seven-year spell established her as integral to Ipswich’s recent progression and competitive stability.
Brighton Back Winger’s Step-Up Ambitions
Head Coach Dario Vidošić praised Peskett’s attacking contributions, describing her as a “good attacking outlet” with strong goal and assist returns from WSL2. Vidošić specifically highlighted Brighton’s belief in her capacity to succeed at Women’s Super League level, emphasizing their excitement about providing her platform for competing at English football’s elite tier.
His language suggests genuine conviction regarding her capabilities rather than speculative investment in emerging talent. Brighton clearly identify Peskett as possessing genuine quality capable of immediate Women’s Super League contribution.
Brighton Continue Strategic Summer Recruitment
Peskett represents Brighton’s fifth summer signing, suggesting deliberate squad building focused on addressing specific positional gaps. Rather than accumulating indiscriminate additions, Brighton clearly identify targeted players addressing established needs and competition requirements.
This signing feels genuinely positive for Peskett’s career progression. Brighton provide obvious step-up opportunity following her Ipswich success, suggesting mutual recognition that her development trajectory requires elite-level competition. Sometimes transfers succeed through identifying exactly the right moment for player progression.
Also read: Lia Wälti Medical Completed as Brighton Close In on Switzerland Captain’s WSL Return From Juventus
Brighton
Brighton Sign Poland International Forward Nadia Krezyman From Dijon FCO as Attacking Reinforcement
Brighton and Hove Albion have completed the signing of Poland international forward Nadia Krezyman from French club Dijon FCO. The 22-year-old attacker joins the Seagulls as their second summer signing following the departures of Rosa Kafaji and Michelle Agyemang on loan.
Krezyman arrives after two impressive seasons in the Arkema Première Ligue, scoring 18 goals across her Dijon campaigns. The Polish forward developed her game in her native country with UKS SMS Lodz before impressing across youth and reserve team levels before establishing herself in the first team. She brings senior international experience having earned 20 caps for Poland and scored three goals for her country.
Youth Combined With Genuine Experience
Head coach Dario Vidošić praised Krezyman’s profile, emphasising her dual threat of goalscoring and creativity despite her tender age. The attacker boasts over 150 appearances at club and senior international level, providing genuine substance beyond raw potential. Her goal return in France suggests capability to impact the Women’s Super League immediately.
Vidošić specifically highlighted the need for attacking reinforcements following Kafaji and Agyemang’s departures, identifying Krezyman as the appropriate solution. Her European pedigree and international exposure should ease her transition to English football.
Brighton Build Attacking Options
The signing demonstrates Brighton’s commitment to competitive squad building beyond survival consolidation. At 22, Krezyman represents both immediate impact and long-term investment, combining proven output with significant development potential remaining.
Brighton’s targeting of proven European talent rather than solely domestic options shows genuine ambition. This transfer feels like building from strength rather than reactive replacement, suggesting genuine progression aspirations for the coming campaign.
Also read: Brighton Confirm Perry Northeast Departure From Girls Academy Role After Seven-Year Spell
Brighton
Lia Wälti Medical Completed as Brighton Close In on Switzerland Captain’s WSL Return From Juventus
Brighton Women are on the verge of completing the signing of Lia Wälti from Juventus, with The Athletic’s Charlotte Harpur reporting the 33-year-old Switzerland captain has already undergone a successful medical while negotiations between the clubs continue to progress positively. Wälti signed for Juventus from Arsenal in September 2025 on a two-year contract, but both parties are open to an early termination with one year remaining on her deal.
This would be one of the smartest pieces of business any WSL club has done this summer. Brighton already know the WSL market well enough to recognise that a player of Wälti’s calibre returning to England at 33 is not a step backwards. It is a player making a deliberate choice to win things again, and on her terms.
Seven WSL Years Gives Her Immediate Advantage
Wälti spent seven seasons at Arsenal between 2018 and 2025, winning the WSL title, two League Cups and the 2024-25 Women’s Champions League. Her role diminished at Arsenal following Mariona Caldentey’s arrival in the summer of 2024, prompting her move to Turin where she won the Supercoppa Italiana and the inaugural Serie A Women’s Cup under Massimiliano Canzi. The key advantage for Brighton is she needs no WSL adaptation period whatsoever.
She already understands the press intensity, the tactical variety and the physical demands of English football at the highest level.
Joramo and Wälti: Perfect Midfield Partnership
Brighton already confirmed Emilie Joramo’s arrival from Hammarby on July 1, the 22-year-old Norwegian bringing ball-winning energy and athletic drive to Dario Vidošić’s midfield. Wälti beside her would provide exactly the missing layer. Positional intelligence, rhythm control and the ability to protect the back four through reading rather than running.
Brighton reached their first-ever FA Cup final in May before losing 2-0 to Manchester City at Wembley. Adding a Champions League winner with over 130 Switzerland caps alongside a dynamic young midfielder signals the club genuinely believes they can go further in 2026-27.
Also read: Brighton Women Sign Emilie Joramo and Close In on Lia Wälti as WSL Ambitions Take Shape
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