Who is Francesca Wilder? Meet the wife of Chris Wilder

Francesca Wilder is a homemaker, and she is mainly known for being the wife of the current manager of EFL club, Sheffield United , Chris Wilder.

Francesca and Chris Wilder Families

Francesca was born in 1971 in England, but no specific birth date was disclosed. There is not much information regarding her parents or other family members. It is not known whether she is the only child in her family.

Chris Wilder, manager of Middlesbrough celebrates after beating Manchester United on penalties during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Middlesbrough at Old Trafford on February 04, 2022, in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Christopher John Wilder was born on September 23 1967, in Stocksbridge, West Riding of Yorkshire. Unfortunately, there is not much information regarding his parents or other family members.

Francesca Wilder’s husband, Chris Wilder

Chris started his football career as a trainee at Southampton and was released soon after. He played as a right-back and now is the EFL Championship club Middlesbrough manager.

Chris Wilder, Manager of Sheffield United looks on prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and Sheffield United at London Stadium. (Photo by John Sibley – Pool/Getty Images)

His professional career was not that long, and he saw spells at Sheffield United, Rotherham United, Notts County, Bradford City, Brighton & Hove Albion and Halifax Town. He also had loan spells at five clubs. After returning, he began his management career at Alfreton Town, wherein 27 weeks, he won four trophies.

Wilder returned to Halifax Town as a manager and was in charge for more than 300 games until the club liquidated in 2008. He then joined Conference National club Oxford United where he just missed out on a play-off place in his first season.

Chris Wilder, Sheffield United manager and Billy Sharp, Captain of Sheffield United celebrate as they win promotion into next season’s Sky Bet Championship. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

After more than five years, he joined Northampton Town, signing a three-and-a-half-year contract. He led the club from relegation to a mid-table finish. On May 12 2016, Wilder joined his boyhood club Sheffield United on a three-year contract.

Wilder’s League One managerial debut got off to a poor start, only gaining a single point from the first four games, leaving Sheffield United at the bottom of League One. Still, the club pushed on and went on to become League Once Champions, securing 100 points in the process. After many ups and downs and taking the club to Premier League, On March 13 2021, Wilder left the club by mutual consent.

Chris Wilder, Manager of Middlesbrough celebrates after their sides victory during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Middlesbrough. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

On November 7, he was appointed manager of Middlesbrough, where he was awarded EFL Championship Manager of the month.

Francesca and Chris Wilder Kids

Chris was first married to Rachel. They both met each other at a mutual friend’s wedding. The couple got married after a few years of dating. They have two children together. However, the marriage didn’t go well, and they parted ways.

Francesca then came into Wilder’s life and tied the knot with him after some years of dating on January 31, 2017. However, there are no details of their wedding. She takes care of Chris’s two daughters, Evie Wilder and Martha Wilder. Francesca has been through thick and thin with Chris Wilder and they share a great bond. Chris Wilder has been with the EFL championship club, Sheffield United, since 2023.

Francesca Wilder Profession, Career, Net Worth

Francesca is a homemaker and loves to shop online. In addition, she Handles the kids and the house.

However, she has not been found on any social media, and there is no disclosure of her net worth. Her husband Chris has an estimated net worth of around $4 million approx. However, her husband is also not found on any social media. They are often seen together at events and club matches.

