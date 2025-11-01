Barnsley
Chris Wood – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Chris Wood is a New Zealand professional football player who plays as a forward for the Premier League club Nottingham Forest and for the New Zealand national team and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Christopher Grant Wood famously called Chris Wood joined the Premier League club Newcastle United from the Championship club Burnley in 2022. He again moved to Nottingham Forest in 2023 and the deal was made permanent in January 2025. He is an experienced player with over 500 senior professional caps and is one of the top experienced players from his country.
He represents the New Zealand football team at the national level and is currently the captain of the side. Chris Wood is deemed as the greatest New Zealand soccer player of this generation. Let us get to know more about the player’s bio in the following paragraphs.
Chris Wood’s Net Worth and Salary
Chris is an experienced football player whose earnings have been significantly influenced by the sport. According to estimates, the player’s net worth will be £32 million by 2026. It is estimated by Transfermarkt that the player’s market value in 2026 will be €25. 00 million.
He currently earns a salary of £4m per year playing for Premier League club Nottingham Forest. His salary has doubled. Chris Wood earns £82,000 every week. His new deal is valued till 2027. His salary may increase if his overall performance increases.
Chris Wood Club Career
Chris started footballing at Onehunga Sports and left the club in 2002 to join Cambridge FC. He moved to England in 2008 to join West Bromwich Albion’s academy. He signed his first professional contract with the club in 2009. He scored his first professional goal against Doncaster Rovers in September 2009 and the match ended in a 3-1 win.
He was loaned out to Barnsley in 2010 and then the following year he joined Brighton on loan for a season. Later, he was loaned to Birmingham City, Bristol City, and Millwall. He joined Leicester City on a loan in 2013 with a buy-back clause. After the loan period, the club signed him on a long-term deal. He made 52 appearances for Leicester in his 2 years time scoring 12 goals before joining Leeds United in 2015.
He made his debut for the club against Burnley and the match ended in a 1-1 draw. He scored 41 league goals in his 83 appearances for the club before leaving the club for Burnley for an undisclosed transfer fee. It was rumoured that the transfer fee was around 15 million pounds. He made more than 150 appearances scoring more than 50 goals for the club in his five years’ time.
He joined Newcastle United on a long-term deal for a reported fee of 25 million pounds in January 2022. He made his debut against Watford which ended in a 1-1 draw. He scored his first goal for the club against Southampton in March 2022 and the match ended in a 2-1 draw. In January 2023, he moved to the Nottingham Forest on loan. His deal was sealed again in 2025.
Chris Wood International Career
Chris played for the youth teams of New Zealand before representing the senior team. He played in the U17 and the U23 levels of the nation. He made his senior team debut against Tanzania in June 2009 in a friendly match. He was named to the squad for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
He scored his first International goal against Honduras and the match ended in a 1-1 draw in October 2010. He was named the captain in 2014 and became the youngest skipper of the nation in their history.
Chris Wood Family
Christopher Grant Wood was born on 7th December 1991 in Auckland, New Zealand to his parents, Julie and Grant Wood. In the name of siblings, he has one sister, Chelsey Wood. They had struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football and they have been more supportive of him with money and when he is low.
Chris Wood’s Girlfriend
The New Zealand striker is in a relationship with fellow kiwi footballer Kirsty Linnett. Linnett has been a mainstay in English football since 2012 and has played for Birmingham City, Notts County, Reading, and most recently Liverpool. The couple have a kid, but we don’t have an information if it’s a girl baby or boy.
Chris Wood Sponsors and Endorsements
Chris has not been seen endorsing any company but several reports give us a fair idea that Chris earns a good amount from brand endorsements and sponsorship deals. This is also evident from his luxurious lifestyle which of course he doesn’t fail to share with all his fans on social media.
Chris Wood Cars and Tattoos
Chris Wood has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Auckland. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest in sports cars. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
Kieffer Moore – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Kieffer Moore, born on August 8, 1992, is a Welsh striker currently playing for the club Wrexham and and the Wales national team and in this blog, we will see about the Welsh striker’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Kieffer Moore started his career with Truro City, and his goal-scoring abilities led him to Yeovil Town. His football journey includes spells with Viking, Forest Green Rovers, Ipswich Town, Rotherham United, Barnsley, Wigan Athletic, Cardiff City, and AFC Bournemouth. In 2025, he is a part of the Wrexham club. He also played for the Sheffield United.
Internationally, Moore switched allegiance to Wales, making a significant impact with crucial goals, including in UEFA Euro 2020. His versatility and scoring ability continue to make him a key asset for both club and country.
Kieffer Moore’s Net Worth and Salary
As a striker for Bournemouth, Kieffer Moore earns a substantial salary, but his deal has not been revealed Given his financial success in football, his impressive £6 million net worth is a reflection of that. He plays for Wrexham and has signed a lucrative deal.
Kieffer Moore Club Career
Moore’s career has had some memorable moments. During his influential time at Barnsley, he established himself as the team’s main striker and demonstrated his goal-scoring ability with a memorable hat-trick against Rochdale. His reputation as a dependable forward in the Championship was further cemented by subsequent moves to Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic. He joined AFC Bournemouth in January 2022 and was a major factor in their promotion to the Premier League.
Moore’s August 2022 Premier League debut with Bournemouth demonstrated his versatility and natural ability to score goals, and it was a turning point in his career. His first Premier League goal in a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa and his subsequent brace against Tottenham Hotspur demonstrated his ability at the highest level of English football, and he quickly made an impression. As of 2025, he is a part of Wrexham which competes in the EFL championship.
Kieffer Moore International Career
England-born Moore played for England C at first, but he eventually committed to play senior rugby for Wales. Thanks to his paternal grandfather’s eligibility, Moore was a key member of Wales’ UEFA Euro 2020 squad. His importance to the national team was demonstrated by his first goal for Wales in a Euro 2020 qualifying match against Slovakia and by his later, pivotal goals in Euro 2020 group matches.
Moore further cemented his reputation as a dependable striker by playing a crucial role for Wales in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign after the Euros. Moore’s remarkable journey from non-league football to the Premier League and success on the international stage highlights his tenacity and skill in the game of football.
Kieffer Moore Family
Kieffer Moore was born in Torquay, England, on August 8, 1992. He keeps his family private. Details about his parents and siblings are kept private, so the football player can maintain some anonymity about his personal life. Moore keeps some parts of his journey hidden from public view while navigating his familial background discreetly in spite of the spotlight on his career.
Kieffer Moore’s wife – Charlotte Russell
Outside of the field, Kieffer Moore enjoys happy times with his spouse, Charlotte Russell. Exuding happiness, the couple often posts updates about their experiences together on social media, giving fans a peek into their lives outside of football. Moore achieves a harmonious balance in both facets of his journey by skillfully integrating his personal fulfilment with his professional endeavours.
Kieffer Moore Sponsors and Endorsements
To give his off-field activities a sense of mystery, Kieffer Moore conceals the specifics of his sponsors and endorsements. The footballer is able to navigate his career with a hint of mystery and privacy as fans applaud his athletic prowess and the details of his professional affiliations and brand partnerships stay under wraps.
Kieffer Moore Cars and Tattoos
Kieffer Moore chooses to live a tattoo-free life, allowing his skills on the field to define who he is. The football player doesn’t reveal any information about the cars he may own because he keeps his personal life off the field private and prefers to concentrate on his play rather than extravagance.
Jack Butland – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Jack Butland is an English professional football player who plays as a goalkeeper for the Scottish Premiership club Rangers and this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.
Jack has represented the England football team at the national level. He has been a part of many clubs in the Premier League. As of 2025, he is a part of the Rangers team. Let us see more about the goal keeper’s profile in detail in the following paragraphs.
Jack Butland Net Worth and Salary
Jack has been earning primarily from his footballing career. The player is estimated to have a net worth of £15 million as of 2025. The current market value of the player is reported at 2 million euros by Transfermarkt. His salary for Rangers is estimated at £1,300,000. Jack Butland earns £25,000 and his weekly wages are way higher than many players’ income.
Jack Butland Club Career
Jack started to play football at Clevedon United when he was younger. He moved then to Birmingham City in 2007 where he played with the youths until 2010. Later in 2010, he was promoted and was offered his senior professional contract which he couldn’t refuse.
After the first year at the club, he was loaned to Cheltenham Town for two consecutive years where he made 14 appearances. He returned to the club and played for a season. In January 2013, Stoke City signed Jack on a four-and-a-half-year deal and remained on loan till the end of the 2012/13 season at Birmingham for a reported fee of £3.3 million plus add-ons.
He joined the new side in June 2013 and was immediately loaned out to Barnsley for a half-season loan. He was then loaned out to Leeds United and joined Derby County for a month’s loan after he returned in 2013.
He then returned to Stoke City and was included in the squad ahead of the 2015/16 season. He impressed the fans with his performance in the match against Norwich City in August 2015 which resulted in a 1-1 draw. He went on to win the Man of the Match award in the next match due to his performance against Newcastle United which ended in a 0-0 draw.
After serving 7 years with the club and making 159 appearances for the club, he was sold to Crystal Palace in October 2020 on a three-year deal for a reported fee of 1 million pounds. In 2023, Jack Butland made his way to Rangers. He was also a part of the Manchester United team for a season on loan.
Jack Butland International Career
Jack made his National debut for England’s U16 team in October 2008 against Northern Ireland which ended in a 6-0 victory. He has represented England from U16 to U21 at the national level. He was also included in the Great Britain squad to represent the country in the 2012 Olympics.
He made his debut senior appearance against Italy on August 12 after Joe Hart was ruled out of the match due to injury and became the youngest keeper of the England national team. He was included in the squad for the 2018 World Cup.
Jack Butland Family
Jack was born on 10 March 1993 in Bristol, England. His parents Matt Butland and Jill Butland made lots of effort to make Jack a professional footballer. The player prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight and has not revealed his family details till now.
Jack Butland’s Wife – Annabel Peyton
Jack got married to his long-term girlfriend Annabel Peyton. They both were blessed with a boy George Matthew Butland in 2019 and the family seems to lead a happy life. Their second kid, Freddie Matthew Butland, was born in 2021. The couple enjoy their time with their 2 sons.
Jack Butland Sponsors and Endorsements
Jack is an experienced goalkeeper and one of the best players in his position. The player has a primary deal with Nike as his boot sponsor. As per the deal, he wears the company’s boot for every match he plays. He has a deal with MN2S as well.
Jack Butland Cars and Tattoos
Jack had his Audi RS5 stolen from his house in 2014 but that didn’t stop him from buying another car. He was seen with a Range Rover Sport later. The player doesn’t seem to fancy tattoos on his skin.
Harvey Barnes 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Harvey Barnes is an English professional football player who plays as a winger for the Premier League club Newcastle United and for the English national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Harvey Lewis Barnes famously called Harvey Barnes is a product of the English club Leicester City’s academy and was promoted to the senior team in 2016. One of Barnes’ strengths as a player is his versatility, as he can play on both wings and also as an attacking midfielder.
He is known for his quick feet, excellent dribbling skills, and ability to take on defenders. He has represented both the senior and youth teams of England’s national team. While we know his abilities on the field, let us get to know more about the player’s profile in this article. He joined Newcastle United from Leicester City in July 2023.
Harvey Barnes Facts And Wiki
|Birth Place
|Burnley, England
|Father’s Name
|Paul Barnes
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Sagittarius
|Net Worth
|£1.4m
|Age
|25
|Birthday
|9 December 1997
|Nationality
|English
|Position
|Winger
|Senior Clubs
|Leicester City, Milton Keynes Dons, Barnsley, West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United
|Achievements
|2x Europa League participant
1x Champions League participant
1x European Under-21 participant
1x English Super Cup winner
1x English FA Cup winner
|Girlfriend
|Naomi Dann
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
|Instagram
Harvey Barnes’s Net Worth and Salary
Harvey is a young and experienced player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be £1.4m as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €32.00m by Transfermarkt. His current salary with Newcastle has not been revealed yet but might earn substantially.
Harvey Barnes Club Career
Harvey began his football career in the youth academy at Leicester City in 2014. He quickly progressed through the ranks and made his senior debut for the club in 2016, coming on as a substitute in a League Cup match against Chelsea.
He signed his first professional contract with the club in 2016 and made his debut for the first team in a UEFA Champions League match against Porto the same year. He was loaned out to League One club Milton Keynes Dons in 2017, where he was impressed with 6 goals in 21 appearances and was awarded the club’s Young Player of the Year award.
He then joined Championship club Barnsley on loan in 2017 and was recalled by Leicester City in 2018. In 2018, he joined the newly relegated Championship club West Bromwich Albion on a season-long loan. He returned to Leicester City in January 2019 and signed a new five-year contract in June 2019.
In August 2021, Barnes signed a new four-year contract at Leicester City, keeping him at the club until 2025. He has also been a key contributor to the club’s success, helping them win the FA Cup in 2021 and finish in the top four of the Premier League in the 2020-2021 season. He has signed for Newcastle United from Leicester following the relegation of the Foxes from PL for a reported fee of $50 million.
Harvey Barnes International Career
Barnes has represented the England national team at various levels. In 2017, he was called up as one of six over-age players for the England under-18 squad in the Toulon Tournament, where he made his debut and scored four goals, winning the Golden Boot award as the top scorer.
He was also called up to the England under-20 team in 2017 and the England under-21 team in 2019. On 1 October 2020, he was called up to the senior England team for the first time and made his debut as a substitute in a 3-0 victory over Wales.
Harvey Barnes Family
Barnes was born in Burnley, Lancashire, and brought up in Countesthorpe, Leicestershire. He is the son of former professional footballer Paul Barnes who played as a striker in the Football League for Notts County, Stoke City, Chesterfield, York City, Birmingham City, Burnley, Huddersfield Town, Bury, and Doncaster Rovers.
Harvey is of Scottish descent through his grandparents. Throughout his football career, they have always supported him both mentally and financially. Other details about the family have not yet been revealed.
Harvey Barnes’s Girlfriend
Harvey Barnes is currently dating Naomi Dann. Naomi was also born in Burnley, England. Despite coming from a humble background, Naomi has already achieved success in her professional path. She is currently a renowned model and an Instagram star. Further details are not available.
Harvey Barnes Sponsors and Endorsements
The Winger has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is currently playing at a top level and it won’t be surprising if he signs a sponsorship deal anytime soon.
Harvey Barnes Cars and Tattoos
Harvey Barnes has been spotted driving an Audi A1 Sportback S Line in the streets of England. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
FAQs about Harvey Barnes
|What is the net worth of Harvey Barnes?
|The net worth of Harvey Barnes is £1.4m.
|How many clubs has Harvey Barnes played for?
|Harvey Barnes has played with four clubs at the senior level –Leicester City, Milton Keynes Dons, Barnsley, West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United
|How old is Harvey Barnes?
|He is 25 years old.
|Nationality of Harvey Barnes?
|He is English.
|Has Harvey Barnes ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.
