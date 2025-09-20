Brentford
Christian Eriksen Girlfriend Sabrina Kvist Jensen Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Sabrina Kvist Jensen? Meet The Girlfriend Of Christian Eriksen
Sabrina Kvist Jensen is famous for being the girlfriend of VfL Wolfsburg star Christian Eriksen. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
From the several tough moments Sabrina has gone through, we could surely say that she has a strong personality. She is a professional hairdresser and has earned fame in the industry after several years of work. However, her love life is very simple as she only has one person in her life for a very long time. Danish star Christian Eriksen is very well respected and known in the footballing world as he has achieved many wonderful feats in his career.
Even though his career is very interesting, we think you’re here to know more about his love life and specifically about his girlfriend Of Christian Eriksen. We will reveal many intriguing facts about Danish beauty. Read until the end of this article to find everything there is to learn about Sabrina Kvist Jensen.
Sabrina Kvist Jensen Childhood and Family
Sabrina came to the earth on August 24, 1992. The information suggests that she was born in Tommerup, Denmark, which makes her Danish. Despite being a famous WAG, the stunning beauty has maintained secrecy regarding her private information.
That’s why we currently don’t know anything about her father and mother. However, they did their best to raise the child and taught her great ethics and values. Whether she has any siblings is still unknown. We are still investigating the matter and will update the article if we find new data. So stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend Of Christian Eriksen.
Sabrina Kvist Jensen Education
Sabrina’s educational journey is a mystery to us as she hasn’t shared much in any public appearances. We believe she went to a local high school in her hometown. She took classes of professional hairdressing in England after moving with Eriksen, but we are not sure if she attended an institution for that. She wanted to learn the skill from an early age and might have learned from an expert when she was very young.
Sabrina Kvist Jensen career
Sabrina is a professional hairdresser. We are currently unsure whether she has her own salon or is working for someone else. However, we believe she has gained the respect and faith of her customers over the years. Currently, she earns a handsome amount from her daily work.
Sabrina has always avoided public attention to her personal life. She maintains a low-key lifestyle and doesn’t like excessive attraction from the media. That’s why gathering information about her professional life has become quite difficult for us.
However, our information suggests that Sabrina is a philanthropist. She supports and donates to the Fodboldfonden organisation that ensures a better life for poverty-stricken children. Well, that’s a fabulous aide of her personality. She is a big-hearted person and doesn’t like to make a fuss about her contributions either.
Sabrina Kvist Jensen Net Worth
Sabrina’s net worth is currently unknown. We believe she has accumulated a large sum from her hairdressing career. However, as we are unsure about her wages, we couldn’t calculate the exact amount of her net worth. She is a pretty low-key person and doesn’t like the luxurious lifestyle. So she spends significantly less than other famous WAGS and donates a large sum of her earnings to charity. We are still investigating the missing information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Christian Eriksen.
Sabrina Kvist Jensen and Christian Eriksen’s relationship
Christian Eriksen has been with her girlfriend for almost a decade. The duo met back in 2012. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t fetch how, when and where they met. However, right after their first meeting, they were convinced that they were supposed to take the relationship further.
They started meeting each other and formed a solid bond over time. She was a hairdresser who also worked at a clothing shop in England. As they maintained a low-key lifestyle and often dated secretly, many fans didn’t know about their relationship in the initial years. However, they stayed together and passed many challenges with the support of each other.
When Eriksen was playing for Tottenham, a rumour circulated that Sabrina cheated on her partner with Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen. However, when questioned in the media, Eriksen and Vertonghen both ruled out the talks, saying that it is bulls***. Recently the Danish midfielder suffered the lowest point of his career when he experienced a heart problem during a EURO 2020 match and fell on the pitch. It was a challenging moment for the family. However, the Danish star has made a comeback recently and is planning to resume his career.
Sabrina Kvist Jensen and Christian Eriksen Children
The duo welcomed their first and only child, a son named Alfred Eriksen, in 2018. The pair loves to spend time with their son. Sabrina has a picture with her son as her Instagram profile picture.
Sabrina Kvist Jensen Social media
Sabrina has an account on Instagram. However, she has kept it private. She rarely posts on public media as she prefers to spend time with her family rather than scrolling through social media pages. As she doesn’t like the excessive attention from the media and stardom, we believe her decision makes sense.
Bryan Mbeumo – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Bryan Mbeumo is a French professional football player who plays as a right winger for the Premier League club Manchester United and for the Cameroon national team and, in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Bryan Tetsadong Marceau Mbeumo famously called Bryan Mbeumo joined Brentford from the French professional club Troyes in 2019. He is playing at a regular level and hopes to continue this form.
He represents the Cameroon football team at the national level and has been a part of the squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He plays for the Manchester United club and will receive a salary of £71 million for 5 years. Let us get to know more about the player’s bio in the coming paragraphs.
Bryan Mbeumo Net Worth and Salary
Bryan has made most of his income from footballing. The net worth of the player is estimated at 14 million dollars as of 2025. The market value of the player is valued at 48 million euros in 2026 by Transfermarkt. The French winger earns a salary of 1 million pounds per season at Brentford.
Bryan Mbeumo Club Career
Bryan joined Troyes’s youth academy in 2013 and stayed with the youths till 2016 before getting promoted to the reserve team of the club. He played for two years with the reserve team of the club before getting a chance to represent the first team. He made his senior debut for the club FC Metz in February 2018 which ended in a 1-0 win.
He made three more appearances for the club in that season but ended in a bad way as the club got relegated in that season. He made a breakthrough in the next season for the first team in the next season where he made 40 appearances for the club scoring 11 goals. He signed for the Championship side Brentford in 2019 leaving Troyes with 46 appearances scoring 12 goals in all competitions.
He joined the club on a five-year deal for a reported fee of 5.8 million pounds fee on 5 August 2019. He was named the EFL Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year owing to his performances in the 2019/20 season where he played 47 matches scoring 16 goals. He won the Championship with the club and also won the Championship play-off final and ended the season with 49 appearances with 8 goals.
He scored his first hat trick against Port Vale which was the first hat trick scored by a player coming off the bench. He signed a new contract extension with the club in January 2022. He ended the season with 8 goals in his 38 appearances for the club. In July 2025, Bryan Mbeumo joined Manchester United on a record deal.
Bryan Mbeumo International Career
Bryan Mbeumo represented France’s national team at the youth level. He played for the U17, U20 and U21 teams of the team. He decided to play for the Cameroon national team as he was eligible to represent the country.
He made his senior debut for the country against Uzbekistan in September 2022 and the match ended in a defeat. He was included in Cameroon’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Bryan Mbeumo Family and Early Life
Bryan was born on 7 August 1999 in Avallon, France. During childhood, he spent most of his days with his elder sister, Maeva Gouge. He was a great kid with a lot of skills and people around him knew that he would reach heights in the near future. His parents were supportive of his passion.
Bryan Mbeumo Girlfriend
As per reports, Bryan Mbuemo is married and he doesn’t share his private life on social media. There is no information about his wife or child. He doesn’t share pictures on social media as well.
Bryan Mbeumo Sponsors and Endorsements
Bryan is a Nike-endorsed player. As per the sponsorship deal with Nike, he wears the Nike Phantom GT2 Elite soccer cleats to every match he plays for the 2022-23 season and he even endorses the products on his social media account.
Bryan Mbeumo Cars and Tattoos
Bryan Mbeumo has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of France. But in an interview, he mentioned his interest towards Audi. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, the player seems not fond of tattooing his body.
Who is Josefine Barsoe? All About the Wife of Christian Norgaard
|Category
|Details
|Full Name
|Christian Thers Nørgaard
|Date of Birth
|March 10, 1994
|Age
|31 years old (as of June 2025)
|Birthplace
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|Position
|Defensive Midfielder
|Current Club
|Brentford FC (Captain)
|Wife’s Name
|Josefine Barsøe Nielsen (Josefine Norgaard)
|Children
|2 Children
|Parents
|Mr. & Mrs. Torben Norgaard (Danish descent)
Christian Thers Nørgaard has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most reliable defensive midfielders, captaining Brentford FC and representing Denmark on the international stage. Born on March 10, 1994, in Copenhagen, the 31-year-old footballer has built not only a successful career but also a beautiful family life with his wife Josefine. As Arsenal have intensified discussions with Brentford for the Danish midfielder in recent days, Norgaard’s personal life continues to be a source of stability and strength behind his professional achievements.
The defensive midfielder’s journey from Denmark’s youth academies to Premier League captaincy reflects both his dedication to football and his commitment to family values. He signed a new two-year contract in March 2025 and ended the season with 35 appearances and a career-high six goals, demonstrating his continued importance to Brentford while maintaining his role as a devoted husband and father.
Christian Norgaard wife Josefine Barsoe – Personal Life and Family Background
Christian Norgaard is married to his wife, Josefine Norgaard, and the pair have two children. Josefine Barsoe, has been a constant presence in the footballer’s life, supporting his career through various transitions and challenges.
The couple’s relationship has been marked by their shared commitment to family life, with Christian Norgaard taking to social media to share multiple beautiful pictures with his wife Josefine Basoe and his two kids. Their marriage represents a partnership that has weathered the demands of professional football, from Norgaard’s early career struggles to his current status as a Premier League captain.
While Norgaard has kept his parents’ exact identities and professions a secret, it’s known that his parents both have European origins and are of Danish descent. Some biographical sources reference his parents as Mr & Mrs Torben Norgaard, though the footballer has maintained privacy around his family’s background. Reports also indicate that he has a sister.
Christian Norgaard – Club Career and Professional Journey
Norgaard’s professional journey began in Denmark before taking him across Europe and eventually to England. His career path included early spells with Hamburger SV before he found his footing at Brøndby in his homeland. The move to Brentford in 2019 proved transformative, as he became integral to the club’s historic promotion to the Premier League in 2021.
His leadership qualities were recognized when Nørgaard was named club captain in 2023, cementing his status as one of the most important players in Brentford’s modern history.
The midfielder’s international career has been equally impressive, representing Denmark across various youth levels before breaking into the senior team. Nørgaard won 73 caps and scored five goals for Denmark between U16 and U21 level, and he played a crucial role in Denmark’s impressive Euro 2020 campaign. His performances in that tournament, where he appeared as a substitute in five of the six matches played by the Danes, showcased his ability to perform on football’s biggest stage.
Currently earning £40,000-a-week on his contract at Brentford, which is £2.08 million for the year, Norgaard has established himself as a valuable asset both domestically and internationally, with recent transfer interest from Arsenal highlighting his continued relevance in top-level football.
Frequently Asked Questions About Christian Norgaard’s Personal Life
Is Christian Norgaard married? Yes, Christian Norgaard is married to Josefine Barsøe Nielsen (also known as Josefine Norgaard). The couple has been together for several years and frequently shares family moments on social media.
How many children does Christian Norgaard have? Christian and Josefine have two children together.
What is known about Christian Norgaard’s parents? Christian has maintained privacy regarding his parents’ identities and professions. They are of Danish descent with European origins, and some sources reference them as Mr. and Mrs. Torben Norgaard, though the footballer keeps family details largely private.
Where was Christian Norgaard born? Christian Norgaard was born in Copenhagen, Denmark, on March 10, 1994, making him 31 years old as of 2025.
Does Christian Norgaard have siblings? While it’s known that Christian has siblings, he has chosen to keep their identities and personal information private, focusing public attention on his football career rather than his extended family.
What role does family play in Christian Norgaard’s career? Family appears to be central to Norgaard’s motivation and stability. He has spoken about wanting to make his parents, family, and countrymen proud through football, and his wife Josefine has been a constant source of support throughout his career transitions and achievements.
Top 5 Brentford players on loan and their EA Sports FC 25 ratings
A look at some of the Brentford players on loan and their ratings on the recently-released EA Sports FC 25.
Since their promotion to the English Premier League in 2021, Brentford have done well to stay in the top flight. Manager Thomas Frank has done a commendable job to make sure that other teams including the Big 6 don’t take them lightly, especially at home turf.
The 2024/25 season has been going pretty well for the Bees, courtesy of their Cameroonian striker Bryan Mbeumo. With 13 points from 9 games, they are currently 9th in the Premier League. However, in this piece, we look into the players out on loan from Brentford.
Here are 5 Brentford players on loan and also their ratings on EA Sports FC 25:
Frank Onyeka
Frank Onyeka is quite a famous name now among Nigerians. The midfielder joined Brentford back in 2021, and has made close to 70 appearances for them in the English Premier League. Onyeka has been a regular in the Nigerian national team as well. He is currently out on loan at Bundesliga club FC Augsburg. Onyeka is rated 72 on EA Sports FC 25.
Myles Peart-Harris
Like Onyeka, Myles Peart-Harris too joined Brentford in 2021. However, he has been out on loan a number of times, as opposed to the Nigerian’s only loan spell so far. He was first sent on loan to Forest Green Rovers in 2022, then to Portsmouth in early 2024, and is now on loan to Swansea City. Peart-Harris, the midfielder, is rated 64 on EA Sports FC 25.
Tristan Crama
The 22-year-old Frenchman joined the Bees in 2020. He is yet to make an appearance in the league for Brentford, and since 2023, he has been out on loan. First to Bristol Rovers, and now currently at Exeter City. The center-back is rated 62 on EA Sports FC 25.
Michael Olakigbe
Michael Olakigbe joined Brentford only in 2023, after a youth career at multiple clubs. Since joining, he has been sent on loan to two clubs so far. First to Peterborough United in early 2024, and then to Wigan Athletic, where he currently plays. The 20-year-old Englishman is rated 61 on EA Sports FC 25.
Ellery Balcombe
Barring a youth spell at Stevenage, Ellery Balcombe has been Brentford through and through. Having joined the club in 2018, he, however, has not made even 1 appearance in the league for the Bees. He is currently on his eighth loan spell, playing for Scottish football club St. Mirren. The 25-year-old goalkeeper is rated 61 on EA Sports FC 25.
