Who is Josefine Barsoe? All About the Wife of Christian Norgaard

Category Details Full Name Christian Thers Nørgaard Date of Birth March 10, 1994 Age 31 years old (as of June 2025) Birthplace Copenhagen, Denmark Position Defensive Midfielder Current Club Brentford FC (Captain) Wife’s Name Josefine Barsøe Nielsen (Josefine Norgaard) Children 2 Children Parents Mr. & Mrs. Torben Norgaard (Danish descent)

Christian Thers Nørgaard has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most reliable defensive midfielders, captaining Brentford FC and representing Denmark on the international stage. Born on March 10, 1994, in Copenhagen, the 31-year-old footballer has built not only a successful career but also a beautiful family life with his wife Josefine. As Arsenal have intensified discussions with Brentford for the Danish midfielder in recent days, Norgaard’s personal life continues to be a source of stability and strength behind his professional achievements.

The defensive midfielder’s journey from Denmark’s youth academies to Premier League captaincy reflects both his dedication to football and his commitment to family values. He signed a new two-year contract in March 2025 and ended the season with 35 appearances and a career-high six goals, demonstrating his continued importance to Brentford while maintaining his role as a devoted husband and father.

Christian Norgaard wife Josefine Barsoe – Personal Life and Family Background

Christian Norgaard is married to his wife, Josefine Norgaard, and the pair have two children. Josefine Barsoe, has been a constant presence in the footballer’s life, supporting his career through various transitions and challenges.

https://twitter.com/BrentfordFC/status/1686384839501684738

The couple’s relationship has been marked by their shared commitment to family life, with Christian Norgaard taking to social media to share multiple beautiful pictures with his wife Josefine Basoe and his two kids. Their marriage represents a partnership that has weathered the demands of professional football, from Norgaard’s early career struggles to his current status as a Premier League captain.

While Norgaard has kept his parents’ exact identities and professions a secret, it’s known that his parents both have European origins and are of Danish descent. Some biographical sources reference his parents as Mr & Mrs Torben Norgaard, though the footballer has maintained privacy around his family’s background. Reports also indicate that he has a sister.

Christian Norgaard – Club Career and Professional Journey

Norgaard’s professional journey began in Denmark before taking him across Europe and eventually to England. His career path included early spells with Hamburger SV before he found his footing at Brøndby in his homeland. The move to Brentford in 2019 proved transformative, as he became integral to the club’s historic promotion to the Premier League in 2021.

His leadership qualities were recognized when Nørgaard was named club captain in 2023, cementing his status as one of the most important players in Brentford’s modern history.

The midfielder’s international career has been equally impressive, representing Denmark across various youth levels before breaking into the senior team. Nørgaard won 73 caps and scored five goals for Denmark between U16 and U21 level, and he played a crucial role in Denmark’s impressive Euro 2020 campaign. His performances in that tournament, where he appeared as a substitute in five of the six matches played by the Danes, showcased his ability to perform on football’s biggest stage.

Currently earning £40,000-a-week on his contract at Brentford, which is £2.08 million for the year, Norgaard has established himself as a valuable asset both domestically and internationally, with recent transfer interest from Arsenal highlighting his continued relevance in top-level football.

Frequently Asked Questions About Christian Norgaard’s Personal Life

Is Christian Norgaard married? Yes, Christian Norgaard is married to Josefine Barsøe Nielsen (also known as Josefine Norgaard). The couple has been together for several years and frequently shares family moments on social media.

How many children does Christian Norgaard have? Christian and Josefine have two children together.

What is known about Christian Norgaard’s parents? Christian has maintained privacy regarding his parents’ identities and professions. They are of Danish descent with European origins, and some sources reference them as Mr. and Mrs. Torben Norgaard, though the footballer keeps family details largely private.

Where was Christian Norgaard born? Christian Norgaard was born in Copenhagen, Denmark, on March 10, 1994, making him 31 years old as of 2025.

Does Christian Norgaard have siblings? While it’s known that Christian has siblings, he has chosen to keep their identities and personal information private, focusing public attention on his football career rather than his extended family.

What role does family play in Christian Norgaard’s career? Family appears to be central to Norgaard’s motivation and stability. He has spoken about wanting to make his parents, family, and countrymen proud through football, and his wife Josefine has been a constant source of support throughout his career transitions and achievements.