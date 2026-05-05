Ciara Grant: The Arsenal Legend Who Won 11 Titles, Marked Marta and Built a Career Like No Other

Ciara Grant is one of the most decorated players in Arsenal Women’s history, spending 15 extraordinary years at the club and collecting 11 league titles, nine FA Cups, nine League Cups and a UEFA Champions League along the way.

Her story, from kicking a ball on the streets of Waterford to being immortalised on the walls of Emirates Stadium, is one of women’s football’s greatest ever careers.

Happy birthday to former Arsenal defender Ciara Grant, turning 47 today! 🎂❤️ pic.twitter.com/33ftJZofJB — awfcdirect (@awfcdirect) May 17, 2025

From Waterford Streets to Arsenal’s Midfield Engine

Grant joined her local Waterford side Benfica at just 13, playing senior football long before modern regulations would have allowed it. At 20, a chance encounter with Arsenal manager Vic Akers at a five-a-side tournament in Ireland changed everything.

💬 "It was amazing the group of players who were a joy to play with. We felt that season that no team could touch us. We really were invincible."



Ciara Grant speaks on Akers, trophies and broken noses during her time at Arsenal 👇 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 4, 2026

She turned down a scholarship offer in the United States to move to London, arriving by boat with fellow Irish player Carol Conlon and settling into a house near Highbury alongside other overseas recruits.

She won the Player of the Year award in only her second season.

A Position Change That Defined Her Legacy

In 2004/05, then assistant manager Emma Hayes suggested moving Grant from central midfield to centre back.

The transition proved inspired. She went on to anchor Arsenal’s defence for another eight seasons, forming a crucial partnership with Anita Asante during the iconic 2006/07 campaign when the club won the quadruple, including their first Champions League title. Grant was tasked with marking Brazilian superstar Marta in the final, held at a packed Meadow Park, and kept her quiet across both legs.

Life After Football and a Lasting Legacy

Grant retired in 2015 having never held a professional contract, working full time throughout her entire playing career. With 105 international caps for Ireland she sits seventh on the all time appearance list.

Her face now features on the Emirates Stadium exterior as part of the Invincibles wrap, a permanent reminder of what she helped build.

Also read: Steph Catley hails special club connection as Arsenal secures new contract for the Australian defender amid recent squad renewals