Who Is Jessica Melena? Meet The Wife Of Ciro Immobile
Jessica Melena is an Instagram model who is famous for being the wife of Bologna star Ciro Immobile. She has 995k followers and is about to hit the 1 million mark. She has posted more than 2,000 pictures which includes her children, husband, and friends. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Ciro Immobile has been one of the best forwards in Serie A for the past few seasons. The Lazio striker won the European Golden Boot in the 2019/20 season for scoring the most number of goals in League matches. He gained popularity in the hearts of Italian citizens for helping the Azzurri secure the EURO 2020 trophy. He plays for the Bologna club. However, today we will only focus on the life of his stunning wife – Jessica Melena.
Jessica Melena Biography
Jessica and Immobile have known each other for a long time. Destiny brought them together, and according to the Italian star, it was love at first sight. The couple currently has a healthy relationship, and their family has increased over the years. They enjoy their time with their children and family.
Jessica is a fierce supporter, a passionate woman and a caring mother. She has gathered quite a fame on Instagram for her stunning photoshoots. We will discuss some exciting facts about her life in detail. So stay tuned!
Jessica Melena Childhood and Family
Jessica was born on July 17, 1990. She is very selective about what type of information she surfaces on the internet. Jessica comes from the Italian-Spanish-Portuguese ethnicity. She hasn’t yet disclosed the identity of her father and mother. But we believe she maintains a healthy relationship with her father and often meets him in person. She has also posted some pictures with her dad on her Instagram page. She also has a younger brother named Luca Melena.
Jessica Melena Education
Jessica graduated high school from a local institution in Italy. She enrolled in the Faculty of Investigation Sciences programme at a University based in L’Aquila. However, soon after registering on the course, she found the love of her life and decided to leave the course in order to move in with Immobile.
Jessica Melena career
Jessica is known to be a model. Well, her beautiful photos on Instagram have gained an enormous fan base. She currently has 1m followers on her Instagram page, which she uses to promote brands and products. Her collaboration with big brands earns her a handsome amount of money.
Jessica Melena Net Worth
Due to the lack of information, we were unable to gather the net worth of Jessica Melena. Immobile is one of the most crucial players for the Lazio squad and earns €4 Million per year in wages. His current net worth is believed to be around €15 Million. Their total earnings allow them to enjoy a luxurious life.
Jessica Melena and Ciro Immobile relationship
We are not sure when and where the couple met. But we believe Jessica got into the relationship right after enrolling in college. Immobile had to travel a lot due to his career, and Jessica decided to leave her degree course and move in with her boyfriend. The duo dated for a long time before tying the knot in 2014. The lavish wedding ceremony was attended by all their friends, family and teammates of Immobile.
Jessica revealed in a conversation with Vanity Fair in 2017 that the relationship completely changed her life.
“It was like a tsunami that razed the past to the ground. As before, there is hardly anything left. I left university, my family, my roots. I made two daughters and six moves in six years between Italy, Germany and Spain.”
Jessica Melena and Ciro Immobile Children
Jessica and Ciro have three children together. Their first daughter, Michela, was born in June 2013. The duo welcomed their second daughter, Giorgia, and their third child was a son that they named Mattia. The couple totally have 4 kids – 2 daughters Giorgia and Michela, and 2 sons, Mattia and Andrea.
Jessica Melena Social media
Jessica is very active on Instagram and has 1m followers which is huge for a model. She goes by the name – @jessicamelena. As a matter of fact, she recently completed 1m followers on her page. Mostly she posts pictures about her day to day life with her family and friends. She has also done some professional photoshoots that you can check on her account. Jessica loves beaches, and her alluring pictures from vacations have also found a way into her page.
She also has a TikTok account by the name @ciroejessica.
Felix Nmecha – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Felix Nmecha is a professional footballer from Germany who currently plays as a midfielder for the team Borussia Dortmund and the Germany national team and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Felix Nmecha is a professional footballer from Germany who currently plays as a midfielder for the German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund. He was transferred to Borussia Dortmund from VfL Wolfsburg after the 2022 season ended. Born on February 2, 2000, in Hamburg, Germany, Felix is the younger brother of another professional footballer, Lukas Nmecha. Felix has 4 appearances for the German national football team.
Felix Nmecha’s future in football looks bright, and he is expected to play a crucial role for the club in the coming years. His potential has already caught the eye of several top clubs in Europe, and it won’t be a surprise if he becomes a household name in the world of football in the near future.
Felix Nmecha’s Net Worth and Salary
Felix Nmecha is a young player born in Hamburg, Germany and has made his way up in footballing which has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £6 million as of 2026. The player’s market value in 2025 is valued at €3.5m by Transfermarket. Felix Nmecha earns £76,000 per week, and £3,952,000 per year playing for Borussia Dortmund as a midfielder . His net worth has doubled and salary has increased by 80%. Felix Nmecha is the future star and is one of the highest paid players in Bundesliga.
Felix Nmecha Club Career
Felix Nmecha started his football career at the Manchester City Academy, where he joined as a teenager in 2011. He played for the club’s youth teams and impressed the coaches with his skills, speed, and versatility on the field. He made his debut for Manchester City’s first team in August 2020 in a pre-season friendly against Preston North End.
Felix Nmecha is known for his dribbling skills, ability to hold the ball in tight spaces, and his vision to pick out teammates with precise passes. He can play as an attacking midfielder or as a winger, and he is equally comfortable with both feet. His style of play is often compared to that of his brother Lukas, who is also known for his versatility and technical ability.
Despite being only 23 years old, Felix Nmecha has already made several appearances for Manchester City in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. He joined the German club VfL Wolfsburg leaving Manchester City in 2021 June. Since 2023, he has been playing for the Borussia Dortmund club and has scored 6 goals.
Felix Nmecha International Career
Felix has represented the German U-16, U-17, U-198, and U-21 national teams, where he has shown his potential to become a top player in the future. He was called up for the senior team in March 2023 and made his senior debut for Germany against Belgium in the 2024 UEFA Euro qualifying match where the match resulted in a 3-2 loss.
Felix Nmecha’s Family
Felix Nmecha was born on 10 October 2000 in Hamburg, Germany. His Father’s name and Mother’s name are unknown yet struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. Nmecha is the younger brother of fellow player Lukas Nmecha. Both were born in Germany to a Nigerian father and a German mother, before moving to England at a young age.
Felix Nmechas Girlfriend
The player has not been rumoured to be dating anyone. He spends most of his time on the field practising, even on his social media he has not shared any pictures with any girl, it is also possible that he wants to keep his dating life private.
Felix Nmechas Sponsors and Endorsements
Felix Nmechas has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his peak phase and will attract more sponsors in whatever company he is interested in.
Felix Nmechas Cars & Tattoos
Felix Nmechas has not been spotted driving around in any car in Hamburg, Germany. It’s still unknown the exact car the 22-year-old owns, but due to his success and financial position, it is obvious that he does have a good selection of cars. Unlike most footballers, Felix Nmechas does not seem to have any tattoos that we know of at least for the time being. It remains to be seen if he inks his body in the near future.
Ajax
Antony Wife Rosilene Xavier Wiki – Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Who Is Rosilene Xavier? Meet The Wife Of Antony
Rosilene Xavier is famous for being the wife of Betis star Antony. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Rosilene is the biggest supporter of Antony and has been cheering him from the stands. She is a lovable wife and the lucky charm for the soccer player. The Spanish beauty had to sacrifice her career to raise their children. However, from her perspective, it was a pretty good decision as she enjoys every bit of motherhood. Being a secretive person, she doesn’t share much on the internet, that’s why fans know very little about her. We believe you’ll find everything there is to learn about Rosilene in this article.
Antony has become a sensational discovery for Ajax. The youngster’s incredible performance has already attracted the eyes of some big clubs. Every passing game, he is getting better, eventually winning the trust and respect of the fans. We will not talk much about Antony’s career, because the focus of this article is to reveal intriguing secrets of his love life. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Antony.
Rosilene Xavier Childhood and Family
Rosilene was born on August 10, 1999, in Brazil. We don’t have much information about her family as the Brazilian beauty hasn’t shared much private information on the internet. But, we believe her parents did a fantastic job raising her. They were very involved with her childhood life; that’s why most of Rosilene’s characteristics are influenced by her parents.
Our information suggests she also has two younger siblings with whom she has maintained a healthy relationship over the years. We are on the lookout for more details about her childhood and family. So stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Antony.
Rosilene Xavier Education
Rosilene went to a local high school in her hometown. Even though she wasn’t one of the best students in her class, she had big ambitions from childhood. Whether the Spanish beauty went to college is still unknown. Our information suggests that she moved to the Netherlands with her partner. So, she might have skipped higher studies at that time. Rosilene Xavier wanted to become a model and vlogger, but she preferred being a housewife .
Rosilene Xavier career
Currently, Rosilene is a responsible housewife. By having a calm and understanding personality, the Spanish beauty was able to form a bond of friendship with her children. She takes them out very often and spends quality time with them. She understands that giving a good foundation to her child would help them build good characteristics. So, she does her best to ensure her child gets all the help they need.
Rosilene Xavier Net Worth
Rosilene’s current net worth is under review. She has transformed into a full-time mother over time; hence, her income source dried up. However, the significant income of her partner takes care of all their needs and wants.
Antony has a net worth of $2 Million, primarily representing his earnings from his professional contract. He currently earns £988,000 per year at Ajax. The Brazilian footballer has been playing in the Netherlands for a significant amount of time, so his wages have also increased.
Rosilene Xavier and Antony relationship
Antony and his wife, Rosilene, are childhood sweethearts and have won the hearts of fans over the years. Even though we currently don’t know how the duo met, being a top footballer in Brazil, we believe he wasn’t hard to find. The Brazilian was overwhelmed by Rosilene’s beauty and charm. So he decided to ask her out. After she said yes, they went on their first date, which was a total success. They were engaged in 2024 and tied the knot later.
As the duo started knowing more and more about each other, they fell in love. Rosilene moved to the Netherlands with Atony as she was committed to their relationship. The pair enjoys each other’s company a lot to this day, as they feel more comfortable. After the birth of their first child, the duo has become more responsible. They tied the knot at a private wedding ceremony.
Rosilene Xavier and Antony Children
The duo has one son named Lorenzo, who was born in November 2019. Antony remains busy in training, so Rosilene takes care of their son. But whenever Antony gets time, he spends quality time with his family.
Rosilene Xavier Social media
Rosilene had an Instagram account before, but she has deactivated that. She does not want to share her personal life on social media and this could well be the reason. We currently don’t know the exact reason for her action. But, considering she is a calm and private person, maybe she was bothered by the stardom and excessive attention from social media.
Who is Tamara Spalletti? Meet the wife of Luciano Spalletti
Tamara is a homemaker and is mainly known for being the wife of the former head coach of Italian football team, Luciano Spalletti. Let u see everything about the couple.
Spalletti comes from Italy, and she is known for being the partner of one of the best Italian coaches and former Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalleti. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Tamara Spalletti and Luciano Spalletti Families
Tamara Spalletti was born in Italy and completed her schooling there. There is no specific birth date that has been listed anywhere on the internet, and there is not much information regarding her parents or even her other family members. It has been not known whether she is the only child in her family or not. Tamara is yet to share about her family and personal details to the public. Though she is available on social media, there is no information.
Luciano Spalletti was born on 7 March 1959 in Certaldo, Italy. However, there is not much about his family as he maintains a really private life. It is not known whether he has any siblings or not.
Tamara Spalletti husband Luciano Spalletti
Luciano is a former player and now an Italian football manager. He was also the head coach of Napoli. Started his career as a semi-professional footballer in his mid-20s. After nearly a decade of lower-tier football in Italy, he retired in 1993 and transitioned into coaching.
Spalletti’s early career as a manager wasn’t really that impactful, but it was at Udinese that he really began to make an impact. He led them to a stunning fourth-place finish in Serie A and also made them secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League.
He then coached Roma, leading them to a record for most consecutive wins, which resulted in Roma climbing from 15th place to 5th place in the table. After that, Luciano resigned from the Rome-based club to become the manager of Russian side Zenit Saint-Petersburg.
Zenit won the Russian Cup under Spalletti but failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. After three trophyless seasons, he was sacked. Spalletti returned to Roma for a second reign when he led them to the Champions League play-off spot for two consecutive seasons.
Spalleti was then confirmed as the new manager of Inter Millan. Inter won the International Champions Cup friendly tournament in Singapore after defeating Lyon, Bayern Munich and Chelsea. He led Inter to first place as they became the only Italian team still undefeated after the first 16 weeks and qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in six years.
Luciano was then announced as the new head coach of Napoli. He had a successful stint. He was sacked as the Italian football manager in 2025.
Tamara Spalletti and Luciano Spalletti Kids
Tamara and Luciano have been together for more than two decades. However, their exact marriage date has not been disclosed as it was a really private and intimate affair attended by only close friends and family members.
The couple has three children together, namely Federico Spalletti, Matilda Spalletti and Samuele Spalleti. Her wife has been Luciano’s constant support through all the ups and downs.
Tamara Spalletti Profession, Career, Net Worth
Tamara Spalletti is a homemaker and maintains a really private life. But she has been together with Luciano through thick and thin taking care of their children.
She has a really private life and has no social media account. There is no disclosure of her net worth as well. Whereas her husband has a net worth of $5.5 million.
