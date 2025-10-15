Who Is Jessica Melena? Meet The Wife Of Ciro Immobile

Jessica Melena is an Instagram model who is famous for being the wife of Bologna star Ciro Immobile. She has 995k followers and is about to hit the 1 million mark. She has posted more than 2,000 pictures which includes her children, husband, and friends. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Ciro Immobile has been one of the best forwards in Serie A for the past few seasons. The Lazio striker won the European Golden Boot in the 2019/20 season for scoring the most number of goals in League matches. He gained popularity in the hearts of Italian citizens for helping the Azzurri secure the EURO 2020 trophy. He plays for the Bologna club. However, today we will only focus on the life of his stunning wife – Jessica Melena.

Jessica Melena Biography

Jessica and Immobile have known each other for a long time. Destiny brought them together, and according to the Italian star, it was love at first sight. The couple currently has a healthy relationship, and their family has increased over the years. They enjoy their time with their children and family.

Jessica is a fierce supporter, a passionate woman and a caring mother. She has gathered quite a fame on Instagram for her stunning photoshoots. We will discuss some exciting facts about her life in detail. So stay tuned!

Ciro Immobile and Jessica love spending time on the beach. (Image: Instagram @jessicamelena)

Jessica Melena Childhood and Family

Jessica was born on July 17, 1990. She is very selective about what type of information she surfaces on the internet. Jessica comes from the Italian-Spanish-Portuguese ethnicity. She hasn’t yet disclosed the identity of her father and mother. But we believe she maintains a healthy relationship with her father and often meets him in person. She has also posted some pictures with her dad on her Instagram page. She also has a younger brother named Luca Melena.

Jessica Melena Education

Jessica graduated high school from a local institution in Italy. She enrolled in the Faculty of Investigation Sciences programme at a University based in L’Aquila. However, soon after registering on the course, she found the love of her life and decided to leave the course in order to move in with Immobile.

Jessica supporting Immobile DURING the EURO 2020. (Image: Instagram @jessicamelena)

Jessica Melena career

Jessica is known to be a model. Well, her beautiful photos on Instagram have gained an enormous fan base. She currently has 1m followers on her Instagram page, which she uses to promote brands and products. Her collaboration with big brands earns her a handsome amount of money.

Jessica is a model. (Picture was taken from Calciotoday.it)

Jessica Melena Net Worth

Due to the lack of information, we were unable to gather the net worth of Jessica Melena. Immobile is one of the most crucial players for the Lazio squad and earns €4 Million per year in wages. His current net worth is believed to be around €15 Million. Their total earnings allow them to enjoy a luxurious life.

Jessica Melena and Ciro Immobile relationship

We are not sure when and where the couple met. But we believe Jessica got into the relationship right after enrolling in college. Immobile had to travel a lot due to his career, and Jessica decided to leave her degree course and move in with her boyfriend. The duo dated for a long time before tying the knot in 2014. The lavish wedding ceremony was attended by all their friends, family and teammates of Immobile.

Jessica revealed in a conversation with Vanity Fair in 2017 that the relationship completely changed her life.

“It was like a tsunami that razed the past to the ground. As before, there is hardly anything left. I left university, my family, my roots. I made two daughters and six moves in six years between Italy, Germany and Spain.”

Jessica and Ciro got married in 2017. (Picture was taken from sportsmob.com)

Jessica Melena and Ciro Immobile Children

Jessica and Ciro have three children together. Their first daughter, Michela, was born in June 2013. The duo welcomed their second daughter, Giorgia, and their third child was a son that they named Mattia. The couple totally have 4 kids – 2 daughters Giorgia and Michela, and 2 sons, Mattia and Andrea.

Jessica Melena Social media

Jessica is very active on Instagram and has 1m followers which is huge for a model. She goes by the name – @jessicamelena. As a matter of fact, she recently completed 1m followers on her page. Mostly she posts pictures about her day to day life with her family and friends. She has also done some professional photoshoots that you can check on her account. Jessica loves beaches, and her alluring pictures from vacations have also found a way into her page.

She also has a TikTok account by the name @ciroejessica.

Jessica has a large Instagram audience. (Picture was taken from theperrymanplace)

Read More: