Who is Corinne Puel? Meet the wife of Claude Puel

Corinne Puel is a homemaker, and she is known for being the wife of one of the best tactically driven managers in the world Claude Puel. Here is everything about the couple.

Corinne and Claude Puel Families

There is absolutely no disclosure of Corinne’s birthdate. But she was born in France, there is no information regarding her family member disclosed. There is not even a single information about Corinne’s family. She has not given any interviews and it is hard to find the details. Her background and history remain a mystery to everyone.

Lyon football team’s coach Claude Puel and his wife Corinne attend the match between Spain’s Rafael Nadal and Sweden’s Robin Soderling during the French Open tennis championship at the Roland Garros stadium (Photo credit should read THOMAS COEX/AFP via Getty Images)

On September 2, 1961, Claude Paul was born in Castres, France. Unfortunately, there is no information about his parents and family as he has kept all this information very private. Just like his partner, the footballer has also kept it private.

Corinne Puel husband, Claude Puel

Claude is a former player and currently the French Club Saint Etienne manager. As a youth, he started his football career, spotted by AS Monaco. He played his first professional game in the 1979-80 season. Claude spent his entire career at Monaco, winning two championships and three French Cups.

Claude Puel, Manager of Leicester City shows appreciation to the fans after the Premier League match between Southampton and Leicester City at St Mary’s Stadium (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

He then became the physical trainer of Monaco before being appointed as the manager of Monaco in January 1999, where he won the French Championships in 2000.

Claude then became the manager of Lille, Lyon, Nice. After spending time in France, he shifted to English Premier League as he was appointed as the manager of Southampton on a three-year deal. But within one year, his contract was terminated.

Claude Puel, Manager of Leicester City, Demarai Gray of Leicester City and Ben Chilwell of Leicester City acknowledge the fans (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

On October 25 2017, Claude was appointed as the new manager of the struggling Leicester City side. He joined the side in 13th place and helped them climb up to the table to finish ninth. However, Puel was sacked by Leicester after 2 years of service.

Puel returned to Ligue 1 as the new manager for AS Saint Etienne. Although he started off pretty well beating the reigning champions Rennes in the semi-final of Coupe de France on March 5, 2020, they lost the final to Paris Saint Germain. On December 5, he was sacked after the team finished in last place.

Saint-Etienne’s French head-coach Claude Puel reacts during a press conference at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Corinne and Claude Puel Kids

Corinne and Claude have been married for a long time. However, there is no exact date for meeting or getting married as they have kept their relationship very private.

The couple has been spotted in games together, and they are a fan of tennis and got captured in the match between Rafael Nadal and Robin Soderling at Roland Garros French Open.

Corinne Puel with her kids (Verge Wiki)

Corinne and Claude have been blessed with two sons and a daughter. Both of their sons, Gregoire Puela and Paulin Puel, are professional footballers, and the name of their daughter is Charlene Puel, who serves as a Senior Financial Analyst.

Corinne Puel Profession, Career, Net Worth

Corinne is a homemaker and leads a private life as there is no information regarding her career.

She doesn’t have any social media accounts. There is no information regarding her net worth. However, Claude has a net worth of around $11 million. He worked as the manager and head coach of top football clubs like Leicester City, Monaco, and Southampton.

