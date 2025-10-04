Bayer Leverkusen
Who is Melissa Fernandez – Claudio Echeverri Girlfriend!?
Melissa Fernandez is best known as the girlfriend of Bayer Leverkusen star Claudio Echeverri. Here is everything about Melissa Fernandez and her relationship with the footballer.
Melissa Fernandez, the beautiful girlfriend of Claudio Echeverri is a professional football player who also played for the River Plate women’s team as a defender. She also hails from the same city as Claudio Echeverri and the duo have been dating together for years. Claudio Echeverri began his club career with the same River Plate team. According to Melissa Fernandez’s instagram page, she plays for the club Atletico Sarmiento. Both of them have been in a relationship since their training days in Chaco.
Melissa Fernandez’s partner Claudio Echeverri is signed by Bayer Leverkusen on loan from Manchester City. He will play for the club for the next 2 seasons. There is no update about Claudio Echeverri’s salary at Bayer Leverkusen. It is reported that his pay has been reduced by a small margin, but Claudio Echeverri can increase his value with a good record in the next season.
Melissa Fernandez Childhood & Family
Melissa Fernandez was born in Chaco, Argentina. There is no exact information about her Birthday, Education, and Degree. Melissa Fernandez’s parents are entrepreneurs, but their names and business information have been private. She started training at a local club in Chaco and joined the River Plate team when she was 17.
Melissa Fernandez Boyfriend Claudio Echeverri
Claudio Echeverri has been a star player since his u-17 days. Echeverri started his career with the River Plate club and was signed in 2016 by the same club. In 2022, he was retained by the club for $25 million .Claudio Echeverri played for Argentina under-17, under-19, and under-23 teams. In 2024, he was signed by the Premier League club Manchester City before moving to Bayer Leverkusen in 2025. His dream is to play a world cup for the Argentina senior men’s team.
Melissa Fernandez and Claudio Echeverri Relationship
Melissa and Claudio Echeverri’s relationship has been a match made in heaven. Both were born in the Chaco region of Argentina. Both have been training together since their under-17 days at River Plate. Both have passion for soccer and fell in love in 2020.
Melissa Fernandez and Claudio Echeverri have been through their ups and downs, and they share a great bond. They don’t share their pictures on social media and maintain their relationship in private. Melissa Fernandez and Claudio Echeverri practice together, and they share insights on soccer to each other. Claudio Echeverri has been hailed as the next big thing from Argentina. If the midfielder can continue his good form, he will reach great heights in the coming seasons.
Melissa Fernandez Social Media
Melissa Fernandez is active on Instagram and other social media pages. She doesn’t have more than 100k followers on her instagram page. Melissa Fernandez shares pictures of her soccer matches. She rarely posts pictures of her with Claudio Echeverri.
Are Melissa Fernandez and Claudio Echeverri Married?
No, Claudio Echeverri and Melissa Fernandez are not married as per their social media posts. Melissa and Claudio have been dating for years, but they are yet to get married. Sources close to the couple inform that both Claudio Echeverri and Melissa Fernandez are not interested in marriage anytime soon.
Melissa Fernandez and Claudio Echeverri Kids
Melissa Fernandez and her partner Claudio Echeverri don’t have any kids. There is no proof of the couple having children on their social media pages. Both Melissa Fernandez and Claudio Echeverri have set their focus and goals on soccer. The duo have been working hard to achieve big at the international level. This might be the reason for them not having any kids.
Arsenal
Beware Rivals: 3 Reasons Why Piero Hincapie Is The Next Andy Robertson
Arsenal have pulled off a masterstroke by securing Piero Hincapie on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, and Premier League rivals should be very worried. The £45m package with an option to buy has landed the Gunners a defender who could revolutionize their left flank just like Andrew Robertson transformed Liverpool‘s.
The 23-year-old Ecuadorian arrives with serious pedigree, having been instrumental in Leverkusen’s historic Bundesliga title victory in 2023/24. But what makes Hincapie truly special is his Robertson-esque ability to redefine what modern full-backs can achieve.
Read More: Peter Schmeichel is WRONG! 3 Stats To Prove That Arsenal Do Not Play Ugly Football
Attacking Output That Rivals Midfielders
Robertson’s legacy at Liverpool was built on his relentless attacking contributions from left-back. The Scot registered 11 assists in the 2018-19 Premier League season, setting a new standard for defensive players. Robertson’s Premier League assist record for defenders surpassed Leighton Baines’ previous mark, achieving this feat in 189 fewer appearances.
Hincapie possesses similar attacking instincts. The versatile defender can operate as a central defender or at left-back, offering Arteta tactical flexibility while providing the attacking thrust Arsenal’s left side has occasionally lacked. His ability to bomb forward while maintaining defensive solidity mirrors Robertson’s early Liverpool impact.
Read More: Ranking Arsenal’s 5 previous London signings: Sol Campbell, Eberechi Eze and Declan Rice
Proven Winner With Championship Mentality
What separated Robertson from other attacking full-backs was his winning mentality and big-game performances. Hincapie’s role in Leverkusen’s Bundesliga triumph demonstrates his ability to perform when stakes are highest. Having made more than 100 appearances for Leverkusen since joining in 2021, he’s proven his consistency at elite level.
This championship experience is invaluable for Arsenal’s title ambitions. Just as Robertson’s arrival coincided with Liverpool’s golden period, Hincapie could be the missing piece in Arsenal’s pursuit of Premier League glory.
Read More: Video: William Saliba Walking Awkwardly While Leaving Anfield
Perfect Profile For Modern Football
Robertson succeeded because he embodied the modern full-back evolution – pace, stamina, crossing ability, and tactical intelligence. Hincapie ticks every box. At 23, he’s entering his prime years with room for improvement under Arteta’s guidance.
The five-year contract already agreed and €52 million permanent option shows Arsenal’s long-term commitment. This isn’t a short-term fix but a strategic investment in a player who could dominate the Premier League’s left flank for years.
Robertson’s transformation from Hull City prospect to Liverpool legend proves that the right environment can unlock extraordinary potential. Arsenal may have just signed their own version of that story.
Premier League rivals have been warned – Piero Hincapie could be the next Andrew Robertson, and he’s wearing red again.
Read More: Where are they now: Arsene Wenger’s final Arsenal XI?
AS Monaco
Elena Shtilyanova- Meet The Wife Of Dimitar Berbatov Who Faced Kidnap Threats From Mafia
Dimitar Berbatov Wife Elena Shtilyanova Wiki- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more
Elena Shtilyanova is famous for being the wife of Bulgarian legend Dimitar Berbatov. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Elena Shtilyanova is an IS Developer by profession. She has been loyal to Dimitar Berbatov for many years. Apart from being a responsible wife, she is also a caring mother. Despite having major stardom, the Brazilian beauty has always favoured peaceful family time, hence she rarely indulges herself in any media appearances.
She doesn’t like sharing much information with the public and doesn’t let her husband share pictures of her either. That’s why many fans don’t know much about her lifestyle. In this article, you will find everything you need to know about the stunning wife of Dimitar Berbatov.
Elena Shtilyanova Latest News – How Sir Alex Ferguson saved her
Did you know a shocking fact about Eleme Shtilyanova, here it is. In 2012, mafia mobsters blackmailed Dimitar Berbatov that they would kidnap his wife and children if he didn’t pay them a sum of £500,000. It was none other than Sir Alex Ferguson who helped the Bulgarian by arranging a private jet for him and his family to return to Manchester safely. (Source: Standard)
Even after returning to Manchester, Berbatov was so worried that he has requested his neighbours to keep a tight watch on his home.
Dimitar Berbatov is a big Premier League icon, considering what he has achieved with Manchester United and Tottenham. The Bulgarian also had a long stint in Bayer Leverkusen. Before coming to England. He has over 250 goals and over 100 assists in his club career. Furthermore, he also captained his national side. Berbatov is known for his superb ball control and his first touch is considered as one the greatest in the history of the beautiful game.
Elena Shtilyanova Childhood and Family
Elena was born on February 2, 1980, in Bulgaria, making her a Bulgarian citizen. As said earlier, she is the kind of person who avoided the media her whole life. After she met the love of her life, nothing in the world mattered more to her than spending time with him.
That’s why there is very little to no information available about her childhood. Her father, Valentin Shtilyanov, used to own a business, but we are unsure about its kind. She has a younger sister with whom she has managed a healthy relationship.
We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her; the ethics and morale that they taught reflect Elena’s characteristics. We are looking for more details about her family and childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Dimitar Berbatov.
Elena Shtilyanova Education
Elena went to a local high school in her hometown. Being a studious and hard-working student, she excelled in her studies. The beautiful Bulgarian lady comes with an intelligent mind. She graduated from the University of National and World Economy in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Elena Shtilyanova career
Elena hasn’t shared much about her professional life. Our report suggests that she is an IS Developer at Bulgarian National Bank. She keeps her Instagram profile private, so we didn’t have any luck finding information there either. However, the information we have strongly suggests that she has progressed rapidly in her career. Currently, she is in a stable position and enjoys her role at the bank.
She has been a mother for a very long time. As she enjoys hanging with her children and husband at home, she took the role of taking good care of her family. Many think there is no difficulty in being a housewife. Well, the truth is it can be very frustrating and stressful at times.
But the rewards are equally superior. Spending a reasonable amount of time with children, she teaches them good values. Elena is also an excellent wife as she has supported Berbatov throughout his career.
Elena Shtilyanova Net Worth
Elena’s net worth is currently under review. She hasn’t disclosed her earnings. We don’t know anything about her current or past roles, so we have no idea her total worth. However, we believe she earns a significant amount from her bank job. Elena’s husband, Dimitar Berbatov, accumulated a considerable amount of money during his playing time. So his high bank balance ensures a luxurious life for his family.
Elena Shtilyanova and Dimitar Berbatov relationship
Dimitar Berbatov and his wife, Elena Shtilyanova, are long-term love birds as they have been together since Berbatov’s Leverkusen days. The duo hasn’t shared how their love story started. The pair was pretty impressed with each other’s characteristics, and they decided to take the relationship forward after their first meeting.
As they began to meet more and more, they realized that they were madly in love. After several years of dating, the pair finally tied the knot in 2018 at a grand wedding ceremony that all their friends and family members attended.
Elena Shtilyanova and Dimitar Berbatov Children
Dimitar Berbatov and his wife Elena have two children together. Their first daughter, Dea Berbatova, was born on October 15, 2009. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Elia Berbatova, in 2012.
Elena Shtilyanova Social media
Elena is not a social media person. Even though she has an Instagram account, she has kept it private. She has maintained a low-key lifestyle and never got around the idea of sharing images of private moments. She even told her husband not to share snaps of their family moments on social media.
FAQs about Elena Shtilyanova
|When did Elena Shtilyanova and Dimitar Berbatov get married?
|They got married in 2018.
|What is Elena Shtilyanova doing now?
|She is an IS Developer.
|How old is Elena Shtilyanova?
|She is 42 years old.
|Nationality of Elena Shtilyanova?
|She is a Bulgarian.
|What is Elena Shtilyanova’s net worth?
|Her net worth is unknown.
Bayer Leverkusen
Xabi Alonso Profile 2024 | Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career
The former Spanish midfielder, Xabi Alonso, is one of the most decorated players of all time. He was widely known for his exceptional passing accuracy, vision, and tactical intelligence on the field. Starting at Real Sociedad, Xabi Alonso has played under some great managers such as Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, and Pep Guardiola, all of whom have used him in different styles of play.
Xabi Alonso has won numerous trophies in his football career such as FIFA World Cup and Champions League. After retirement, Xabi Alonso transitioned into coaching and is currently the manager of Bayern Leverkusen.
This article delves into the key aspects of the Spanish talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.
|Full Name
|Xabier Alonso Olano
|Age
|42
|Nationality
|Spanish
|Birthplace
|Tolosa, Spain
|Date of Birth
|25 November 1981
|Height
|6 ft 0 inches (1.83 m)
|Star Sign
|Sagittarius
|Position
|Midfielder
|Clubs
|Real Sociedad, Eibar, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich
|Net Worth
|$20 million
Xabi Alonso | Early Life and Family
Xabi Alonso was born on November 25, 1981, in Tolosa, in the northern region of Spain. Alonso was born into a football-oriented family. His father, Periko Alonso, was also a successful footballer who was a part of Real Sociedad and had won the LA Liga three times in his career. After 6 years living in Barcelona, Xabi, along with his family, went to San Sebastien (Donostia), where he met Mikel Arteta. He used to play football with his friend Mikel Arteta and with his elder brother Mikel. Following in the footsteps of his elder brother, Xabi joined the local youth club, Antiguoko. Xabi’s exceptional ability with the ball and his prowess in distributing to the ends of the field caught the attention of the Real Sociedad scouts. And in 1999, he was bought by the Spanish club. He soon started for the Real Sociedad B team and honed his skills.
Xabi Alonso’s parents are Periko Alonso and Isabel Olano. Xabi also has two siblings, his elder brother Mikel, who is also a professional footballer, and a younger brother, Jon Alonso, who is now a professional referee. Xabi is happily married to Nagore Aranburu and they have two beautiful children together.
Xabi Alonso | Club Career
Real Sociedad
Alonso made his first appearance for the Real Sociedad senior team in December 1999, when they played against Logroñes in the Copa Del Rey. He was loaned to Eibar for 6 months in the next season to gain valuable experience. However, he was recalled from the loan spell by the new manager. The coach wasted no time in handing him the captain’s armband. Xabi, at the tender age of 20, accomplished an impressive feat by being named one of the captains of Real Sociedad.
In the upcoming season, Xabi has successfully secured a regular spot on the team. In the 2002/03 season, he scored his first goal while playing for the club. He was an exceptional addition to the team and guided them to their most impressive league performance in almost sixty years. Real Sociedad achieved a remarkable feat by earning a place in the highly esteemed Champions League for the very first time. However, despite these accomplishments, it ultimately signaled the conclusion of his time at the club. Later on, Xabi Alonso joined Liverpool, an English team, for a significant fee of £10.7 million.
Liverpool
Liverpool’s manager, Rafael Benitez, placed his trust in him and soon gave him his debut. Xabi Alonso made his debut for the Premier League side as a substitute against Bolton Wanderers on August 29th, 2004. Xabi Alonso scored his first goal against Fulham in the same season
After being injured for three weeks, Xabi made a comeback in the Champions League match against Juventus. One of his most impressive games came in the final, where he scored the third goal for the Liverpool side, which eventually completed the comeback from 3-0 to 3-3. Xabi Alonso proved his worth as his immense contribution throughout the year helped Liverpool clinch the UEFA Champions League in 2005.
Xabi secured his first domestic silverware in his second season at the club, triumphing over West Ham in the FA Cup final. One of the most memorable moments of his Liverpool career was the incredible long-range goal against Newcastle United. Xabi had an impressive record during his time with the Reds, making 210 appearances and contributing 18 goals and 20 assists. In 2009, he left Liverpool and joined the Los Blancos.
Real Madrid
Xabi Alonso joined Spanish supergiant Real Madrid for a fee of 30 million euros. He was brought in by a team filled with stars like Iker Casillas, Pepe, Sergio Ramos, and many others. He was brought to the team along with other great players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, and Karim Benzema. From the start, he played a key role for Manuel Pellegrini’s side. He eventually scored his first goal for the club on February 21, 2010, converting from the spot. Real Madrid came in second with a club record point of 96.
Xabi didn’t have to wait long to win his first trophy with Real Madrid. Real Madrid emerged victorious in the Copa Del Rey tournament during the 2010/11 seasons. After a successful season, Alonso achieved a major milestone by winning his first League title with Real Madrid and reaching 100 appearances for the club.
Xabi spent five seasons at Real Madrid before making the move to Bayern Munich, a formidable team in Germany. Throughout his time at Real Madrid, he achieved great success, securing two Copa del Reys (2010/11, 2013/14), La Liga (2011/12), and the highly coveted Champions League in 2014. Alonso was also included in the FIFA FIFPro World XI in 2011 and 2012. He was also selected for the squad in the UEFA Champions League for the 2013–14 season.
Bayern Munich
Xabi Alonso made his move to Bayer Munich in 2014 for a fee of 20.7 million euros. He made his debut for the German side against Schalke 04 on September 4, 2014. His first goal for the club came against Werder Bremen in October 2014. He reached one of his biggest milestones as a player when he made his 100th Champions League appearance in 2015.
Alonso spent three years with the German team. During these years, Bayern Munich went on to dominate the league and the domestic cups but were unable to get close to international trophies. Despite signing a new contract with Bayer Munich in 2015, on March 9th, 2017, Xabi Alonso declared that he would be hanging his boots at the end of the season. Xabi Alonso made a total of 117 appearances for the club, scoring nine goals and providing 12 assists. He went down in history as one of the most decorated players of all time.
Xabi Alonso | Managerial Career
After announcing his retirement from football, Xabi Alonso returned as the coach of Real Madrid U-14 in 2018. On June 1st, 2019, Xabi got his first professional managerial contract from Real Sociedad B. After taking over the team, he completely transformed it. Real Sociedad B secured promotion to the second division for the first time since 1962. During his time as manager of Real Sociedad, Xabi won 40 matches and played 23 draws, losing only 35.
Furthermore, he made a shocking return to the German club Bayern Leverkusen in October 2022 and clearly made an instant impact. He brought the club from the bottom of the table to sixth place in that season. He remained the Bayer Leverkusen manager for the following season, creating history as the longest unbeaten streak a team achieved in Germany. The team went on to win the domestic double with a clean unbeaten record – achieving the Invincible tag. However, the only game the faltered in was the Europa league final, where they were blown by Atalanta – courtesy of an Ademola Lookman hattrick.
Xabi Alonso | International Career
Xabi Alonso showed great potential in his early years, earning a starting position for the Spain U-18 team and making significant contributions to the Spain U-21 squad. He made his debut for the Spain national team in 2003, playing against Ecuador on April 30th of that year. Xabi Alonso had to patiently wait for three years before finally scoring his first goal. This momentous occasion occurred during the 2006 World Cup match against Ukraine. In 2008, Alonso was selected for the Euro Cup following a solid performance in a Liverpool jersey. He started in four out of six matches. Spain emerged victorious in the Euro 2008 tournament.
Xabi was again named on the list of the Spain team for the 2010 World Cup, where he started every match in the tournament. His immense contribution in the midfield and Andres Iniesta’s goal in extra time helped Spain secure the FIFA World Cup in 2010. He remained a crucial player for Spain and was also a part of the Spain 2012 team, where he achieved the milestone of his 100th cap for Spain.
Even though Xabi Alonso was in his end days but was called for the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Spain got eliminated in the group stage. Xabi announced his retirement from the national team in 2017. He had played a total of 117 matches for Spain, in which he scored 16 goals and provided nine assists.
Xabi Alonso | Records and Statistics
In his 17-year career, Xabi Alonso has been one of the best in his position and has been crucial for each team he played for. He has bagged many awards as an individual as well as at both the club and national levels. Xabi Alonso won the prestigious FIFA World Cup in 2010 and was also a part of the Real Madrid and Liverpool Champions League winning teams of 13/14 and 04/05, respectively.
Playing Career
|Team
|Matches Played
|Goals
|Assist
|Real Sociedad
|124
|10
|6
|Eibar
|8
|–
|–
|Liverpool
|210
|18
|20
|Real Madrid
|236
|6
|31
|Bayern Munich
|117
|9
|12
|Spain
|114
|16
|9
Managerial Career
|Team
|Matches Played
|Win
|Draw
|Loss
|Real Sociedad B
|98
|40
|23
|35
|Bayern Leverkusen
|91
|61
|19
|11
Xabi Alonso | Net Worth
The Spanish international has had a very remarkable career as a player. He has played for historic clubs such as Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Bayer Munich and is currently the manager of the high-flying Bayern Leverkusen. As per reports, his net worth is around 60–80 million euros, and beside that, he earns 6 million euros as the manager of Bayern Leverkusen.
Xabi Alonso | Sponsorship and Endorsement
Xabi Alonso has shown exceptional skills both on and off the field. Throughout his soccer career, he has been linked to and secured lucrative partnerships with numerous leading brands. Addidas, the German sports brand, continues to dominate the industry, closely followed by the renowned luxury menswear brand Hugo Boss.
These are the well-known companies that have greatly influenced Xabi Alonso’s financial worth. In addition to these, he has secured partnerships with Nivea, Audi, Banco Santander, and Mahou San Miguel, a Spanish beer company.
Xabi Alonso | Philanthropic Activities
Xabi Alonso is widely admired for his performance on the field, but his impact off the field is equally cherished for his contributions to humanitarian causes. He has shown great dedication to philanthropic activities, offering support to disadvantaged communities and children through his involvement in various initiatives. In addition, he has also participated in numerous charity matches alongside other legendary players of the game.
Xabi Alonso | Cars and Tattoos
Xabi Alonso is one of the greatest midfield players, and his leadership is often reflected on the pitch. Off the field, Xabi Alonso enjoys the luxury and elegance of his own Audi S7. However, Xabi Alonso doesn’t seem like a person who is very fond of tattoos, so he tends to keep them simple and classic.
FAQs
|1. How old is Xabi Alonso?
|Xabi Alonso is 42 years old.
|2. Is Xabi Alonso married?
|Xabi Alonso has been married to Nagore Aranburu since July 11, 2009.
|3. Which is Alonso’s favorite club?
|Xabi Alonso’s favorite club is Liverpool.
|4. When did Xabi Alonso retire?
|Xabi Alonso is married to Nagore Aranburu since July 11,2009.
|Xabi Alonso hung up his boots on 9th March 2017.
|Xabi Alonso is the manager of the German powerhouse Bayern Leverkusen.
